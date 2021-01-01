« previous next »
Quote from: Chris~:
Its boring, but I hink the biggest coaching thing we can do to help break them down is set pieces. Felt like we scored loads to break the deadlock in 18-20 and this weekend It was the difference again for Arsenal. We were really good at them under Klopp anyway, but even just 2-3 more could be like 4+ points
Aren't we still trying to hire a set piece coach?
Quote from: Agent99:
Aren't we still trying to hire a set piece coach?

I think trying to hire is pushing it a bit. We are at the monitoring phase waiting for an opportunity to arise so we can spring in to action at a seasons notice.
Quote from: Garlic Red:
Hes 4 games in,

Yeah.. this
Honestly the tenor of the debate on here and from what I've seen on lfc fan media is that he's 4 seasons in
Quote from: Agent99:
Aren't we still trying to hire a set piece coach?

What happened to the strange looking corner tactic we were doing in pre season? Was it terrible?
Quote from: Elzar:
What happened to the strange looking corner tactic we were doing in pre season? Was it terrible?

The red arrows? I thought that was rather fun, was hoping we'd see it in the league.
For me, watching us attempt to break down low blocks has always been painful. We do well in keeping possession and sustained pressure, but the intent behind our passing have always felt very forced and single-minded. Almost every pass is to a player who has the most space to turn/exploit. Comparing to City, who are the gold standard at breaking teams down, they are a lot more methodological in their intent. They have recognisable passing patterns where they sole focus is to pull at a defences shape. Its a lot more orchestrated.
Only thing Abu Dhabi are the gold standard for is cheating, oh and of course playing the most tedious robo-football this league has ever had the misfortune of seeing.
Quote from: Kansti:
For me, watching us attempt to break down low blocks has always been painful.
It can be a tough watch but I think all big teams are confronted with such frustrations over a season. Plus, given Klopp's great record against 'bottom 10' sides during his time at Liverpool, I had become far less dispirited by negative tactics from limited opponents. It nearly always seemed to work out fine even if it meant drab first halves or having to rely on a moment of magic. Patience usually won the day!

Saturday was surprising in that we lacked that patience but also lacked the killer moment(s). Just really off from all concerned. Hopefully a rarity.
Quote from: Cormack Snr:
When Quansah was hooked at half time for something Slot wasn't totally happy with in that first game at Ipswich it was the talk of football for a few days, it was one thing taking off a very junior member of the squad and leaving on the likes of Salah and Szoboszlai for the full 90 minutes on Saturday.
Firstly Quansah was "hooked" because there was a better, more experienced, more senior, more prime-level player on the bench to bring on in his stead. Who was there to bring on for Salah or Dom that is even close? If Harvey was on the bench he might have been brought on for Dom. Or Chiesa for Mo. But they were not available.

And secondly the subs on Saturday were clearly pre-planned with Tuesday in mind. Now there's a valid discussion to be had as to whether it was wise to stick to the pre-planned changes given the game state, or sway with circumstances and try something more appropriate or even daring. And various commentators including TAW have had that discussion, which is fair enough.

But that doesn't escuse your implication that Slot is too scared to "hook" the bigger name players while happy to do so with a young player. If nothing else his treatment of Trent in the last few games shows that to be a lie.
Quote from: Eeyore:
It is quite simple if you aren't going to get the players that will make a coaches system work then don't appoint a coach with such specific requirements in players. Appoint a coach who is happy to adjust his playing style to that of the squad the DoF buys for him. Whilst you are there forget about competing for the major prizes because it won't happen.
Four games in and already writing off Slot as hidebound and inflexible and not good enough to win things with this team.

Classy.
Quote from: Ghost Town:
Four games in and already writing off Slot as hidebound and inflexible and not good enough to win things with this team.

Classy.

Why quote a very short part of a lengthy post?

Take it out of context and then make a bizarre judgement about something you have deliberately taken out of context. Why should Slot who has very clear ideas about how he wants to play change his principles and philosophies because the club didn't bring in the players he requires?

If you want a flexible coach who will come up with a new formation and tactics to suit the players at his disposal then sign one. Don't recruit a coach who has been successful playing in one style and ask him to change. 

Season in season out Klopp was let down in the transfer market and then worked miracles to come up with a solution. You can't expect a coach with no experience in this League to do the same. 
Quote from: Eeyore:
Why quote a very short part of a lengthy post?
The rest, as ever, is just your own ideas and prejudices. Or at best complexion your glass-half-full guesses.

The post, as extant, covers it all: you're making judgements about the man when we don't yet know what he will turn out like in this league, with this team, with both the opportunities and constraints that entails, and what he will do and achieve over time. I don't really see any reason, yet, to assume he is as hidebound and inflexible as you like to make out to fit your pre-determined positions. 

We went through all this this in the early days of Klopp as well, around the start, and Klopp proved to be more surprising, and flexible and willing to change than many of you soothsaid.

Can't you just enjoy it? The anticipation of it, the not-yet-known of it, the possible highs-yet-to-come of it, instead of pronouncing failure and doom?

Either way you're sussed
Quote from: Ghost Town:
The rest, as ever, is just your own ideas and prejudices. Or at best complexion your glass-half-full guesses.

The post, as extant, covers it all: you're making judgements about the man when we don't yet know what he will turn out like in this league, with this team, with both the opportunities and constraints that entails, and what he will do and achieve over time. I don't really see any reason, yet, to assume he is as hidebound and inflexible as you like to make out to fit your pre-determined positions. 

We went through all this this in the early days of Klopp as well, around the start, and Klopp proved to be more surprising, and flexible and willing to change than many of you soothsaid.

Can't you just enjoy it? The anticipation of it, the not-yet-known of it, the possible highs-yet-to-come of it, instead of pronouncing failure and doom?

Either way you're sussed


It is about giving Slot the best chance of being successful. Why on God's earth would you bring in a coach with clear ideas about how he wants to play the game? Things he has spoken about at length and then not back him and give him the tools to do his job properly.

As for Klopp imagine how successful he would have been if he wasn't forced to be flexible and make changes. Imagine if he had been backed to the hilt. Slot is clearly a good coach. However, the League is full of good coaches. So how is Slot going to overcome good coaches like Ped, Arteta, Emery etc if they are backed and allowed to bring in the players they need whilst Slot isn't?

Why do we appoint managers/coaches and then get them to adapt? It is nuts. Do you think City, Arsenal and Villa would have improved if they had failed to back their coach, waited for opportunistic signings, and told them to adapt?
But the entire point is that people assumed for the first 18 months he was here that the Klopp style involved a rigid 4-2-3-1, and that we needed to replicate what he was doing at Dortmund. He ended up creating something different and better, and part of that was because he was persuaded to bring in different players.

What is quite clear is that a significant part of Slot being appointed ahead of Amorim is that his style was relatively similar to Klopp's and would require less adaptation. But at the same time, it's inevitable that there will be some adaptation because Slot is managing at a higher level, in a completely different league, with different players and a different culture. He also needs to learn the ropes to some extent. If you get a manager in and immediately spend, spend, spend to replicate the last club before you know what works, you end up with Ten Hag at Manchester United.

In short, why don't we wait for a couple of years before we pass judgement? If nothing else, it's a sign the ownership are willing to be patient with Slot and are in it for the long term.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism:
But the entire point is that people assumed for the first 18 months he was here that the Klopp style involved a rigid 4-2-3-1, and that we needed to replicate what he was doing at Dortmund. He ended up creating something different and better, and part of that was because he was persuaded to bring in different players.

What is quite clear is that a significant part of Slot being appointed ahead of Amorim is that his style was relatively similar to Klopp's and would require less adaptation. But at the same time, it's inevitable that there will be some adaptation because Slot is managing at a higher level, in a completely different league, with different players and a different culture. He also needs to learn the ropes to some extent. If you get a manager in and immediately spend, spend, spend to replicate the last club before you know what works, you end up with Ten Hag at Manchester United.

In short, why don't we wait for a couple of years before we pass judgement? If nothing else, it's a sign the ownership are willing to be patient with Slot and are in it for the long term.

Whats the minimum expectation in those two seasons then before we are allowed to pass judgement?
Quote from: Eeyore:
It is about giving Slot the best chance of being successful. Why on God's earth would you bring in a coach with clear ideas about how he wants to play the game? Things he has spoken about at length and then not back him and give him the tools to do his job properly.

As for Klopp imagine how successful he would have been if he wasn't forced to be flexible and make changes. Imagine if he had been backed to the hilt. Slot is clearly a good coach. However, the League is full of good coaches. So how is Slot going to overcome good coaches like Ped, Arteta, Emery etc if they are backed and allowed to bring in the players they need whilst Slot isn't?

Why do we appoint managers/coaches and then get them to adapt? It is nuts. Do you think City, Arsenal and Villa would have improved if they had failed to back their coach, waited for opportunistic signings, and told them to adapt?
Ah but now - and it's as inevitable as boos at an Everton match -  you've switched the subject to recruitment and this is the Arne Slot thread not the recruitment rabbit hole. I think you know that we all agree that recruitment could be better, though we often differ on the details of how it could be better and most definitley differ on how we react to its demerits, and the tone and tenor of said reactions. But we won't clog this thread up with that eh?

What am I saying? You clog every thread up with it.

But as Beckett memorably mouths it: "Not I"
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism:
But the entire point is that people assumed for the first 18 months he was here that the Klopp style involved a rigid 4-2-3-1, and that we needed to replicate what he was doing at Dortmund. He ended up creating something different and better, and part of that was because he was persuaded to bring in different players.

What is quite clear is that a significant part of Slot being appointed ahead of Amorim is that his style was relatively similar to Klopp's and would require less adaptation. But at the same time, it's inevitable that there will be some adaptation because Slot is managing at a higher level, in a completely different league, with different players and a different culture. He also needs to learn the ropes to some extent. If you get a manager in and immediately spend, spend, spend to replicate the last club before you know what works, you end up with Ten Hag at Manchester United.

In short, why don't we wait for a couple of years before we pass judgement? If nothing else, it's a sign the ownership are willing to be patient with Slot and are in it for the long term.
Back to Arne Slot and yes, this
Quote from: Ghost Town:
Ah but now - and it's as inevitable as boos at an Everton match -  you've switched the subject to recruitment and this is the Arne Slot thread not the recruitment rabbit hole. I think you know that we all agree that recruitment could be better, though we often differ on the details of how it could be better and most definitley differ on how we react to its demerits, and the tone and tenor of said reactions. But we won't clog this thread up with that eh?

What am I saying? You clog every thread up with it.

But as Beckett memorably mouths it: "Not I"

Coaches live and die by recruitment though. Unless you think Coaches are magicians who can add attributes to a player's game at will. They can magically improve a players ability to receive that ball and play in tight situations. They can do that whilst playing twice a week and then losing players to International duty.

Slot was expecting us to sign players. He clearly wanted Zubimendi. Now you are expecting him to be flexible and come up with a cunning plan to alleviate issues all over the park. Read the post-match thread. He is already being blamed for the Forest result when he is missing the tools to play the way he wants to play. 
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism:
But the entire point is that people assumed for the first 18 months he was here that the Klopp style involved a rigid 4-2-3-1, and that we needed to replicate what he was doing at Dortmund. He ended up creating something different and better, and part of that was because he was persuaded to bring in different players.

What is quite clear is that a significant part of Slot being appointed ahead of Amorim is that his style was relatively similar to Klopp's and would require less adaptation. But at the same time, it's inevitable that there will be some adaptation because Slot is managing at a higher level, in a completely different league, with different players and a different culture. He also needs to learn the ropes to some extent. If you get a manager in and immediately spend, spend, spend to replicate the last club before you know what works, you end up with Ten Hag at Manchester United.

In short, why don't we wait for a couple of years before we pass judgement? If nothing else, it's a sign the ownership are willing to be patient with Slot and are in it for the long term.

From all the reports this is exactly it, an attraction of Slot was there would be tweaks but not wholescale changes because Klopp/Slot are very similar tactically.

Not sure how all our players are now "not suited" to Slot, a few will move on over the next few windows and be replaced but largely this is a squad Slot has himself said its incredibly talented and full of quality players.
Quote from: killer-heels:
Whats the minimum expectation in those two seasons then before we are allowed to pass judgement?
Pass judgement on the manager or the backroom staff? In any case, my point is that progress isn't linear and it's less about expectation of achievement than it is finding a way that works. The club has a plan and two seasons is whether we'll have a good idea whether it was the right one.
