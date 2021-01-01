« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 258145 times)

Online rushyman

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm »
Needs to stop going into blow by blow account of tactics to the press
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:03:56 pm
Needs to stop going into blow by blow account of tactics to the press

His Dutch thats how they are mate.
Online koptommy93

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 04:11:19 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:18:11 pm
Yeh we need a new first 11 imo only Grav is good
enough for how we want to play

Gonn need 750m spend in 12 months to keep up with top 4

Possibly a new manager too
I didn't think 5 year olds could have accounts on here, turns out I was wrong.
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 04:12:18 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:11:19 pm
I didn't think 5 year olds could have accounts on here, turns out I was wrong.

How did you sign up then lad?

The fact you replied and couldn't tell I was trolling should say something also  :wave

At least I got one  :jong
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 04:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:32:45 pm
The reality is we didn't strengthen the squad in the summer and changes weakens the team. Slot was badly let down by those above him and now has to face the music for it.

We'll have to sack off the cups and try and rotate between league and CL.

We have a good squad, if anything our squads built to go far in the cups given we have two for every position. Yesterday Elliott and Chiesa werent even on the bench. Ive just watched Arsenal and recognised three of their subs (Jesus, Sterling and Kiwior). I wouldnt have any of them at Liverpool. We could definitely improve the strength of the first 11 but from a depth/numbers perspective its good.
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 04:23:08 pm »
Arsenal have basically have no massive injuries to first 11 players for the past 2 seasons by the way.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 04:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:59:02 pm
Hell rotate in the cups and likely win games with a rotated team. Klopp regularly played significantly weaker sides in the cups only to get through to the latter stages. The only realistic way to get knocked out early is by getting a tough draw - which Klopp got a few times. The point is that the cups take care of themselves either way.
Will be harder for Arne as we moved on a lot of our senior youngsters that Klopp used so amazingly. He also had watched them come through the ranks and new them well, Arne doesn't have the same luxury.

Have to say I have everything crossed we don't get a lot of injuries, momentum is massive (the international break proved that)
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 04:58:32 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:03:56 pm
Needs to stop going into blow by blow account of tactics to the press
The only thing he's done I didn't like, looks a bit silly a week later.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 04:59:46 pm »
You should only have a problem if you didn't understand what he said.  :P
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 05:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:59:46 pm
You should only have a problem if you didn't understand what he said.  :P
Did he say anything that helped the team yesterday or in the future?
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm »
He was asked a question, he explained his answer. It's simple. Unless you want him to stop doing interviews altogether?
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 05:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:27:58 pm
He was asked a question, he explained his answer. It's simple. Unless you want him to stop doing interviews altogether?

We lost, just let people loose their heads mate they need it.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 05:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:27:58 pm
He was asked a question, he explained his answer. It's simple. Unless you want him to stop doing interviews altogether?
He constantly bats off questions he doesn't want to answer, I like that about him.
He's not their puppet, and I personally didn't like it.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:42:34 pm
Also. There was huge room for improvement in the squad Pep inherited. Finished on 66pts the previous season and were a tired, old squad. The same cannot be said for Slots inherence. A much stronger proposition with a new midfield and two youth players established during the previous season.

Apples and tangerines

The City team Ped inherited also reached the CL semi-final the previous season losing 1-0 on aggregate to Madrid. The crucial thing is City started recruiting the players he needed straightaway. We haven't done that. probably the most crucial position in a Slot team is the six. Slot wants to tempt teams to press and then play through them. He needs a six who can do that. He also needs playmakers all over the pitch. Under Slot we didn't need playmaker because Geggenpressing was Klopp's playmaker.

Slot needs players who are comfortable receiving passes in tight areas and retaining possession.
Offline KC7

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 05:53:42 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:03:56 pm
Needs to stop going into blow by blow account of tactics to the press

Does seem to like giving an awful lot away doesn't he?

Perhaps this is nitpicking after a defeat, but after the game saying "losing to a team that probably won't finish in the top 10" (words to that effect), doesn't sit right. He has said similar about the other teams we've faced in giving his opinion on their status for the season. Not exactly diplomatic.

Hate bringing up Jurgen as a comparison as its an impossible standard to follow and it should be a clean slate with the new man, but in his entire time at the club can count the number of times when he said something a bit off on one hand (all of which would have been when he was flustered after a rare poor result, and which he cancelled out by a self deprecating comment later on).

The concern with any Dutch coach is their direct/blunt personality.
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 05:54:29 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 05:53:42 pm
Does seem to like giving an awful lot away doesn't he?

Perhaps this is nitpicking after a defeat, but after the game saying "losing to a team that probably won't finish in the top 10" (words to that effect), doesn't sit right. He has said similar about the other teams we've faced in giving his opinion on their status for the season. Not exactly diplomatic.

Hate bringing up Jurgen as a comparison as its an impossible standard to follow and it should be a clean slate with the new man, but in his entire time at the club can count the number of times when he said something a bit off on one hand (all of which would have been when he was flustered after a rare poor result, and which he cancelled out by a self deprecating comment later on).

The concern with any Dutch coach is their direct/blunt personality.

I mean his not wrong is he?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 05:55:28 pm »
Tart central
Online SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 05:56:20 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 05:53:42 pm
Perhaps this is nitpicking after a defeat, but after the game saying "losing to a team that probably won't finish in the top 10" (words to that effect), doesn't sit right. He has said similar about the other teams we've faced in giving his opinion on their status for the season. Not exactly diplomatic.
surely to god he realizes that's gonna be a huge boost for them when we next play them?  totally dumb thing to say imo, I don't care how "blunt" he is.
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 05:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:55:28 pm
Tart central

Who me?

I'm not poptarded
Online SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:54:29 pm
I mean his not wrong is he?
being factually correct doesn't = a smart thing to say.
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 05:58:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:57:38 pm
being factually correct doesn't = a smart thing to say.

And yet if he gave some political response people would also pick that apart.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 06:00:11 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:56:35 pm
Who me?

I'm not poptarded
Nah not you. The usual suspects and some new faces
Online SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:58:46 pm
And yet if he gave some political response people would also pick that apart.
he could have just said "well done to Forest" or something - that's not political and comes across as a decent bloke.

dissing the oppo who just beat you? dumb.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 06:04:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:02:40 pm
he could have just said "well done to Forest" or something - that's not political and comes across as a decent bloke.

dissing the oppo who just beat you? dumb.

It is something the media will pick up on. I think he is smart enough to realise that though and will become more diplomatic. He is a young coach and it will be a learning curve.
Online Hazell

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 06:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:00:11 pm
Nah not you. The usual suspects and some new faces

What's a tart?
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:00:11 pm
Nah not you. The usual suspects and some new faces

to be honest my reply was from some youtuber I watch who trolls people and I couldn't help but quote him :D

wait .. maybe I am  ;D

Online mattD

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 06:08:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:03:56 pm
Needs to stop going into blow by blow account of tactics to the press

You really think that all these coaching teams and statisticians at every Premier League club that are funded by millions of pounds are getting their pen and paper out and thinking 'f***in hell, this is golddust!'?

Nothing new.
Online SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 06:10:42 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:08:36 pm
You really think that all these coaching teams and statisticians at every Premier League club that are funded by millions of pounds are getting their pen and paper out and thinking 'f***in hell, this is golddust!'?

Nothing new.
I don't think I've ever heard another manager (head coach, I know!) doing that though.  have you?
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:10:42 pm
I don't think I've ever heard another manager (head coach, I know!) doing that though.  have you?

We've had one who did a 1+ press conference explaining the way he likes to play ?

Short minds
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 06:12:02 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 05:53:42 pm
Does seem to like giving an awful lot away doesn't he?

Perhaps this is nitpicking after a defeat, but after the game saying "losing to a team that probably won't finish in the top 10" (words to that effect), doesn't sit right. He has said similar about the other teams we've faced in giving his opinion on their status for the season. Not exactly diplomatic.

Hate bringing up Jurgen as a comparison as its an impossible standard to follow and it should be a clean slate with the new man, but in his entire time at the club can count the number of times when he said something a bit off on one hand (all of which would have been when he was flustered after a rare poor result, and which he cancelled out by a self deprecating comment later on).

The concern with any Dutch coach is their direct/blunt personality.

I dont think he is trying to be disparaging, he is clearly trying to make a point about the level of opposition. Its probably a cultural thing really because we are certainly not used to people in those roles speaking like that.

He said the same about Ipswich as well. We won that game so it serves no purpose to be disparaging about them.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 06:12:19 pm »
Jurgen left with work related stress with this team and squad, we got knocked out of Europe by a team with a plan with this team and squad, we finished 3rd when Utd, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle all had poor seasons.
We couldn't beat Utd in the cup with this team and squad, we have Nunez who can't stay on side or score goals, we have an aging Salah who went back to last seasons form yesterday.

We have penny pinching owners who won't put their hands in their own pockets and made a fortune off-loading our retiring players and young lads and the latest Pop Princess actually paid for the new Anny Rd end.

It's going to take a few seasons for Slot to sort out who he wants and who he doesn't, winning in Rome wasn't built in a day..

Online SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3311 on: Today at 06:13:14 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:11:19 pm
We've had one who did a 1+ press conference explaining the way he likes to play ?

Short minds
I assume you mean short memories.

I also assume you mean Rodgers?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3312 on: Today at 06:15:55 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3313 on: Today at 06:16:35 pm »
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3314 on: Today at 06:17:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:13:14 pm
I assume you mean short memories.

I also assume you mean Rodgers?

Yes sir
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3315 on: Today at 06:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 06:12:19 pm
Jurgen left with work related stress with this team and squad, we got knocked out of Europe by a team with a plan with this team and squad, we finished 3rd when Utd, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle all had poor seasons.
We couldn't beat Utd in the cup with this team and squad, we have Nunez who can't stay on side or score goals, we have an aging Salah who went back to last seasons form yesterday.

We have penny pinching owners who won't put their hands in their own pockets and made a fortune off-loading our retiring players and young lads and the latest Pop Princess actually paid for the new Anny Rd end.

It's going to take a few seasons for Slot to sort out who he wants and who he doesn't, winning in Rome wasn't built in a day..


He wont get a few seasons, and a good coach (which I am sure he is) wont need it. CL place is least expected this season for starters.

its mad the reactions here from so many, this is a very good squad*, a good coach will get a lot out of them. Which did happen last season by the way, it was a still a really solid season with a rebuilt midfield all being thrown in together, and a ridiculous injury crisis.

Doesnt mean it cant be strengthened, clearly it can.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3316 on: Today at 06:21:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:02:40 pm
he could have just said "well done to Forest" or something - that's not political and comes across as a decent bloke.

dissing the oppo who just beat you? dumb.
He wasn't really dissing them that much, just trying to say - in a second language, don't forget - that to lose at home to a non-'top team' is always disappointing. This is what he said (a slight paraphrase):

Quote
it is a big setback, a big setback ... [to] lose a home game that's always a setback and especially if you face a team which, you never know maybe they will go all the way to fight for Champions League, but normally this team is not ending up in the top 10, so if you if you lose a [home] game against them that's a big disappointment, although they were organized and structured really well today

*shrugs* It's not really what I would say, but I'm not gonna lose any sleep over it. He's his own man with his own way of doing things; a bit different from Klopp so it might take a bit of getting used to, but all in all he's sound.
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3317 on: Today at 06:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:18:08 pm

He wont get a few seasons, and a good coach (which I am sure he is) wont need it. CL place is least expected this season for starters.

its mad the reactions here from so many, this is a very good squad*, a good coach will get a lot out of them. Which did happen last season by the way, it was a still a really solid season with a rebuilt midfield all being thrown in together, and a ridiculous injury crisis.

Doesnt mean it cant be strengthened, clearly it can.

We would have most likely won the league if we had 10% less injuries.
Online Hazell

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3318 on: Today at 06:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:35 pm


Thank goodness our next game is on Tuesday, would hate to have a whole week to stew over the loss yesterday. Unless we lose that one as well of course. But this one will at least be different type of game to yesterday's.
Online SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3319 on: Today at 06:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:21:11 pm
He wasn't really dissing them that much, just trying to say - in a second language, don't forget - that to lose at home to a non-'top team' is always disappointing. This is what he said (a slight paraphrase):

*shrugs* It's not really what I would say, but I'm not gonna lose any sleep over it. He's his own man with his own way of doing things; a bit different from Klopp so it might take a bit of getting used to, but all in all he's sound.
everyone says how smart a communicator he is, and how great his English is.

I'll support the guy forever*, Ghost -- I just think dissing the oppo is dumb and unnecessary.

* while he's with us :)
