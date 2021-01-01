Needs to stop going into blow by blow account of tactics to the press



Does seem to like giving an awful lot away doesn't he?Perhaps this is nitpicking after a defeat, but after the game saying "losing to a team that probably won't finish in the top 10" (words to that effect), doesn't sit right. He has said similar about the other teams we've faced in giving his opinion on their status for the season. Not exactly diplomatic.Hate bringing up Jurgen as a comparison as its an impossible standard to follow and it should be a clean slate with the new man, but in his entire time at the club can count the number of times when he said something a bit off on one hand (all of which would have been when he was flustered after a rare poor result, and which he cancelled out by a self deprecating comment later on).The concern with any Dutch coach is their direct/blunt personality.