Jurgen left with work related stress with this team and squad, we got knocked out of Europe by a team with a plan with this team and squad, we finished 3rd when Utd, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle all had poor seasons.
We couldn't beat Utd in the cup with this team and squad, we have Nunez who can't stay on side or score goals, we have an aging Salah who went back to last seasons form yesterday.
We have penny pinching owners who won't put their hands in their own pockets and made a fortune off-loading our retiring players and young lads and the latest Pop Princess actually paid for the new Anny Rd end.
It's going to take a few seasons for Slot to sort out who he wants and who he doesn't, winning in Rome wasn't built in a day..