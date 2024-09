Before the game i said i was very pleased with his words about rotation. i was much less pleased that he didn't do it.



In my thinking ever since they hired him ive said the biggest risk to the season is that he turns into eddie howe and sticks to 14 players. He also said it himself in plain english, untill now in his career hes never really had to rotate much. Hes certainly never had 10 players go continents away and play 2 games each.



Klopp may have been the best ever at it and Arnes a complete newbie. Its going to make or break everything imo and i hope he takes the lesson on board. I mean we should have won the game anyway but in no universe should he have named an unchanged line up for that.



Having said that hes got to have the experiences to learn from them so just as long as he adjusts we should be fine, everything else is going swimmingly imo but this calendar at prem and cl level with numerous bonus international's just for kicks is basically designed to break players even if you kid glove them. Its different to anything ever before it. today was just the start a little jet lag a little sluggish just a little off. By christmas you get Trippier after dark if you dont wise up. Guys on strike right now because of what eddie did to him and i dont blame him.