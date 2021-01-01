« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 06:54:45 pm »
Thus far a lot of our goals have come from counters and transition. Today we had a low block to face and i feel the approach is far too slow. We are not City, we dont have the players they have to play that way.

He needs to get us to quicken the play more. Create transitions more. Basically, do a Jurgen.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 06:58:16 pm »
He was always going to have to learn on the job and taking too much out of one game is always folly. He's a smart cookie by the sound of it so I'm not too worried.
Online Agent99

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 06:59:42 pm »
Putting Trent in a free role was a weird decision and didn't work at all.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 07:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:59:42 pm
Putting Trent in a free role was a weird decision and didn't work at all.

Felt very 'Ten Hag' and that was concerning
Offline Simplexity

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 07:03:09 pm »
Every single tactical change and sub he did made us measurably worse.
Online smicer07

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 07:08:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:01:29 pm
Felt very 'Ten Hag' and that was concerning

Oh my god. That's just ridiculous.
Offline elkun

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 07:12:40 pm »
Not getting any transfer will hurt us a lot this season.

Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 07:20:06 pm »
And people call me crazy for having a laugh with some of these post's...
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 07:22:51 pm »
The change he made from a double pivot back to the old 3 man midfield with Trent and Szobo left us wide open, the goal was inevitable after that you could see it coming. Then Van Dijk playing centre back on his own in a back 3 with 15 to go whilst Forest were starting to counter for fun was the most bizarre thing Ive seen at Anfield in years. Even Virgil looked stunned he was being left stranded on his own.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 07:48:24 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 07:22:51 pm
The change he made from a double pivot back to the old 3 man midfield with Trent and Szobo left us wide open, the goal was inevitable after that you could see it coming. Then Van Dijk playing centre back on his own in a back 3 with 15 to go whilst Forest were starting to counter for fun was the most bizarre thing Ive seen at Anfield in years. Even Virgil looked stunned he was being left stranded on his own.

Yeah was a bit of a tactical disasterclass that. Just didnt make sense at all especially when there was so long left to play. Youd have understood it with 5 mins to go but 15 mins plus added time was a mad time to make that switch to a back 3.

Think we need to calm it down a little when it comes to praising him as well. Especially the first 3 games. The press have went overboard with the praise. Felt a bit like Fat Ange praise in the first 10 games last season where they were top. Today was probably the first time weve played a team whos nullified his tactics of playing through the middle and tactically he was clueless today at overcoming it.

Lets hope today was more to do with the players having played too much the last week rather than him not being able to change things tactically. 
Offline Asam

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 07:49:56 pm »


its a loss. he tried a few things that didnt come off today and some of his changes made things worse, that happens to every manager, I think losing Elliott is a big miss, this is the type of game he thrives in, we live and learn
Online SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 07:49:56 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:48:24 pm
Yeah was a bit of a tactical disasterclass that. Just didnt make sense at all especially when there was so long left to play. Youd have understood it with 5 mins to go but 15 mins plus added time was a mad time to make that switch to a back 3.

Think we need to calm it down a little when it comes to praising him as well. Especially the first 3 games. The press have went overboard with the praise. Felt a bit like Fat Ange praise in the first 10 games last season where they were top. Today was probably the first time weve played a team whos nullified his tactics of playing through the middle and tactically he was clueless today at overcoming it.

Lets hope today was more to do with the players having played too much the last week rather than him not being able to change things tactically.
yep, but a shame they only get 2 days to recuperate and get some stamina back.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 07:52:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:54:45 pm
Thus far a lot of our goals have come from counters and transition. Today we had a low block to face and i feel the approach is far too slow. We are not City, we dont have the players they have to play that way.

He needs to get us to quicken the play more. Create transitions more. Basically, do a Jurgen.

Or we give him the tools to allow him to play the way he wants and how he has been successful.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:52:03 pm
Or we give him the tools to allow him to play the way he wants and how he has been successful.

We clearly are not into that, the club think this team cannot be improved. He knew the job and the club when he signed up to it.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:53:14 pm
We clearly are not into that, the club think this team cannot be improved. He knew the job and the club when he signed up to it.

For me, there are two options. You can recruit a flexible coach, almost an international manager type, who will adapt his style of play to suit the squad at his disposal. Or you recruit a coach with a clearly defined style of play and recruit the players he needs to make that style of play work.

If we are just going to make opportunistic signings because they are good value then Slot is likely to go the way of Rodgers. We were successful under Klopp because we recruited players who fitted with how he wanted to play the game.

I think there are numerous players at the club who simply do not fit how Slot wants to play the game. There are also clear skillset gaps that we need to fill if he is going to be successful.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 08:00:27 pm »
wrong side....wrong tactics...wrong subs....apart from that.....blinder
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 08:01:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:49:56 pm
yep, but a shame they only get 2 days to recuperate and get some stamina back.

Yeah well maybe its time he uses the squad a bit more. Youve got the likes of Nunez Gakpo, Bradley, Jones, Gomez who havent started a game yet. Not saying start them all but need to freshen things up. You cant play the same team week in week out and not expect the players to burn out. Mad to be talking about burn out in September mind you but thats what will happen if we continue with this
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 08:11:10 pm »
Might take more than four games to assess how he'll do eh? Drug cheat took over a decent squad and finished 3rd with 78 points first season. If Slot manages a similar outcome he'd have done just fine.
Online KC7

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 08:11:14 pm »
Yeah the break definitely didn't help.

He wasnt one for rotating at Feyenoord, but this league is another level from the Eredisvise. There is no coasting against dross. Energy/intensity is vital against every opponent, especially against the lesser opponents following an international break who will have fresher players not having been called up.

The lack of starting alternatives with no Harvey is a concern though. Jones is quality, but he's a controller rather than a game changer.

Think he will soon learn that gutting the squad wasn't the wisest decision by whoever made that call. The league cup will have to be binned by us this season surely.

The lack of transfer activity bar a sole signing I think gives him much more leeway, with the fans anyway, as working under restrictions under the current ownership is a tough task. The concern is the task could get even more daunting next season if the top three players remain out of contract. Jurgen worked wonders to achieve what he did with us, and his lack of digging out the owners over the lack of backing in key periods let them off the hook. We had the second half of the 2020/21 season and the whole of the 22/23 season when inactivity in transfer business bar token efforts in the loanees Kabak and Melo banjaxed those seasons. One signing, on the cheap, for a new manager, while nowhere near as horrific as the two windows Jurgen endured, means Slot is up against it.
Online Nick110581

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 08:16:18 pm »
It will take time for him to get things right.

Important we bounce back on Tuesday.
Online buttersstotch

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 08:18:10 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 08:11:14 pm
Yeah the break definitely didn't help.

He wasnt one for rotating at Feyenoord, but this league is another level from the Eredisvise. There is no coasting against dross. Energy/intensity is vital against every opponent, especially against the lesser opponents following an international break who will have fresher players not having been called up.

The lack of starting alternatives with no Harvey is a concern though. Jones is quality, but he's a controller rather than a game changer.

Think he will soon learn that gutting the squad wasn't the wisest decision by whoever made that call. The league cup will have to be binned by us this season surely.

The lack of transfer activity bar a sole signing I think gives him much more leeway, with the fans anyway, as working under restrictions under the current ownership is a tough task. The concern is the task could get even more daunting next season if the top three players remain out of contract. Jurgen worked wonders to achieve what he did with us, and his lack of digging out the owners over the lack of backing in key periods let them off the hook. We had the second half of the 2020/21 season and the whole of the 22/23 season when inactivity in transfer business bar token efforts in the loanees Kabak and Melo banjaxed those seasons. One signing, on the cheap, for a new manager, while nowhere near as horrific as the two windows Jurgen endured, means Slot is up against it.

Thought Slot's tactical decisions when needing a goal were bonkers, it did feel very much "I have no idea what I'm doing here", but when we stunk the place out so much with giving the ball away I can give him some leeway. Really hard to criticise the manager too much when he's not been allowed to put his own stamp on the team though and yeah, I feel this game just dampens own own expectations but it's only one game. Trying not to knee jerk too much. I think at the start of the season if we'd got 10 points from the opening 4 games we'd have been happy, so 9 isn't the end of the world.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 08:20:36 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:18:10 pm
Thought Slot's tactical decisions when needing a goal were bonkers, it did feel very much "I have no idea what I'm doing here", but when we stunk the place out so much with giving the ball away I can give him some leeway. Really hard to criticise the manager too much when he's not been allowed to put his own stamp on the team though and yeah, I feel this game just dampens own own expectations but it's only one game. Trying not to knee jerk too much. I think at the start of the season if we'd got 10 points from the opening 4 games we'd have been happy, so 9 isn't the end of the world.

Didnt watch but what would you have liked him to have done? What did he do that gave you that he doesnt know what hes doing impression? Genuinely curious?
Online buttersstotch

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 08:25:43 pm »
Deciding to play Trent as a #8 and leaving Virgil as a sole CB was a bit bonkers. Clearly something we'd not worked on before judging by some of the miffed looks and we looked way less structured with the changes. Just seemed like we ran out of ideas and couldn't pin point their weak spot after going a goal down.
Online Agent99

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 08:27:07 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 08:11:14 pm

The lack of transfer activity bar a sole signing I think gives him much more leeway, with the fans anyway, as working under restrictions under the current ownership is a tough task. The concern is the task could get even more daunting next season if the top three players remain out of contract. Jurgen worked wonders to achieve what he did with us, and his lack of digging out the owners over the lack of backing in key periods let them off the hook. We had the second half of the 2020/21 season and the whole of the 22/23 season when inactivity in transfer business bar token efforts in the loanees Kabak and Melo banjaxed those seasons. One signing, on the cheap, for a new manager, while nowhere near as horrific as the two windows Jurgen endured, means Slot is up against it.
Not sure about that.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 08:28:28 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:18:10 pm
Thought Slot's tactical decisions when needing a goal were bonkers, it did feel very much "I have no idea what I'm doing here", but when we stunk the place out so much with giving the ball away I can give him some leeway. Really hard to criticise the manager too much when he's not been allowed to put his own stamp on the team though and yeah, I feel this game just dampens own own expectations but it's only one game. Trying not to knee jerk too much. I think at the start of the season if we'd got 10 points from the opening 4 games we'd have been happy, so 9 isn't the end of the world.

I think part of that was that we were absolutely spoilt by Klopp last season. I have stated it before Klopp's in-game management last season was absolutely incredible. One of the best coaching performances I have ever seen. That was at the end of almost a decade in this League though.

He knew his squad. He knew the League and crucially he knew the coaches he was up against and how they would look to see the game out. Slot is very much learning that process.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 08:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:27:07 pm
Not sure about that.
Do you think he should challenge for the title when Klopp couldn't with this squad?  Yes we had injuries but this current squad isn't as good as that of the cheats. Klopp is one of the best of his generation, Slot would need to be as good or better to challenge this season IMO. If he gets 75 or so points this season like the drug cheat did in his first season, shouldnt that not be deemed sufficient? What are people actually expecting?

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:28:28 pm
I think part of that was that we were absolutely spoilt by Klopp last season. I have stated it before Klopp's in-game management last season was absolutely incredible. One of the best coaching performances I have ever seen. That was at the end of almost a decade in this League though.

He knew his squad. He knew the League and crucially he knew the coaches he was up against and how they would look to see the game out. Slot is very much learning that process.
Klopp was extraordinary. Slot has a tough task winning people over.
Online Caps4444

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:49:56 pm
yep, but a shame they only get 2 days to recuperate and get some stamina back.

We need to make lots of changes.
Kostas
Jarrel
Bradley
Jones
Gakpo

Need to start, cant play the same 11.
Id even play Endo.

Cant play Konate 3 times a week
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 08:32:02 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 08:11:14 pm

The lack of transfer activity bar a sole signing I think gives him much more leeway, with the fans anyway, as working under restrictions under the current ownership is a tough task.

Er, no it doesnt. He has to perform under the conditions he is set. Thats the job.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 08:33:45 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 07:12:40 pm
Not getting any transfer will hurt us a lot this season.



Forgot about Chiesa?
Online duvva 💅

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 08:34:21 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:33:45 pm
Forgot about Chiesa?
Not sure what the original post has to do with Slot either
Online TipTopKop

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 08:37:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:02 pm
Er, no it doesnt. He has to perform under the conditions he is set. Thats the job.
Come on KH, of course he technically has to, but realistically speaking, I think most fair minded fans would know where to point the finger at between him and FSG.

That was a shocking (or maybe not) transfer window, even by their standards.
Online J-Mc-

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3071 on: Today at 08:38:16 pm »
Honestly dont think he got much wrong today, the players were getting into the positions to break through the lines but kept holding the ball to long before the pass, or simply not passing at all when there was a man in space.

Cant blame the manager when his tactics created openings but the players just didnt do enough to find them.

Early days and Slot wont be fully judged until the end of the season for me. Will take him a while to properly get to grip with the team and league in general.
Online SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3072 on: Today at 08:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:31:29 pm
We need to make lots of changes.
Kostas
Jarrel
Bradley
Jones
Gakpo

Need to start, cant play the same 11.
Id even play Endo.

Cant play Konate 3 times a week
and Virgil needs to sit, he's played a lot in the past 2 weeks.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3073 on: Today at 08:39:25 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:25:43 pm
Deciding to play Trent as a #8 and leaving Virgil as a sole CB was a bit bonkers. Clearly something we'd not worked on before judging by some of the miffed looks and we looked way less structured with the changes. Just seemed like we ran out of ideas and couldn't pin point their weak spot after going a goal down.

Fair enough thanks
Online jonnypb

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3074 on: Today at 08:40:24 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 07:12:40 pm
Not getting any transfer will hurt us a lot this season.

The failure of getting a top CDM for 3 seasons running now will hurt us. Choo choo, then Lavia/Cacideo and Zubimendi this season.

A lot of people wetting the bed 4 games in. Truth is we should have been 2-0 up before they scored.

Nearly 70% possession, 14 shots compared to their 5, its a game that we shouldnt have lost.

Its a wake up call for Slot, we get a win against Milan and then smash Bournemouth.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3075 on: Today at 08:45:27 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:38:16 pm
Honestly dont think he got much wrong today, the players were getting into the positions to break through the lines but kept holding the ball to long before the pass, or simply not passing at all when there was a man in space.

Cant blame the manager when his tactics created openings but the players just didnt do enough to find them.

Early days and Slot wont be fully judged until the end of the season for me. Will take him a while to properly get to grip with the team and league in general.

Think he should have took Szobo off, he was misplacing even easy passes. Considering how Quansah got hooked at half time and hasn't had a sniff since then, I found it odd that Szoboszlai stayed on. I guess with Elliot out he didn't have his other 10 available, but he could've tried Jones there, or Gakpo has played there before too.
Online J-Mc-

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3076 on: Today at 08:48:40 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:45:27 pm
Think he should have took Szobo off, he was misplacing even easy passes. Considering how Quansah got hooked at half time and hasn't had a sniff since then, I found it odd that Szoboszlai stayed on. I guess with Elliot out he didn't have his other 10 available, but he could've tried Jones there, or Gakpo has played there before too.

I’ll agree that Szobo should have come off instead of Mac like.

Between Mac and Diaz, they were the only 2 trying to make anything happen IMO.
Online Agent99

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3077 on: Today at 08:51:38 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:30:47 pm
Do you think he should challenge for the title when Klopp couldn't with this squad?  Yes we had injuries but this current squad isn't as good as that of the cheats. Klopp is one of the best of his generation, Slot would need to be as good or better to challenge this season IMO. If he gets 75 or so points this season like the drug cheat did in his first season, shouldnt that not be deemed sufficient? What are people actually expecting?
I meant there will be a lot of fans who won't give him leeway no matter the circumstances.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3078 on: Today at 08:53:53 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:48:40 pm
Ill agree that Szobo should have come off instead of Mac like.

Between Mac and Diaz, they were the only 2 trying to make anything happen IMO.

It is the problem with having South American players and no real backups. They both played twice and had two long-haul flights. They then get to do the same thing next month.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #3079 on: Today at 08:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:51:38 pm
I meant there will be a lot of fans who won't give him leeway no matter the circumstances.

Look in the post-match thread the usual suspects are already throwing the players and the coach under the bus to protect their beloved owners.
