Yeah the break definitely didn't help.



He wasnt one for rotating at Feyenoord, but this league is another level from the Eredisvise. There is no coasting against dross. Energy/intensity is vital against every opponent, especially against the lesser opponents following an international break who will have fresher players not having been called up.



The lack of starting alternatives with no Harvey is a concern though. Jones is quality, but he's a controller rather than a game changer.



Think he will soon learn that gutting the squad wasn't the wisest decision by whoever made that call. The league cup will have to be binned by us this season surely.



The lack of transfer activity bar a sole signing I think gives him much more leeway, with the fans anyway, as working under restrictions under the current ownership is a tough task. The concern is the task could get even more daunting next season if the top three players remain out of contract. Jurgen worked wonders to achieve what he did with us, and his lack of digging out the owners over the lack of backing in key periods let them off the hook. We had the second half of the 2020/21 season and the whole of the 22/23 season when inactivity in transfer business bar token efforts in the loanees Kabak and Melo banjaxed those seasons. One signing, on the cheap, for a new manager, while nowhere near as horrific as the two windows Jurgen endured, means Slot is up against it.