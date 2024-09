The change he made from a double pivot back to the old 3 man midfield with Trent and Szobo left us wide open, the goal was inevitable after that you could see it coming. Then Van Dijk playing centre back on his own in a back 3 with 15 to go whilst Forest were starting to counter for fun was the most bizarre thing Iíve seen at Anfield in years. Even Virgil looked stunned he was being left stranded on his own.