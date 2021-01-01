Looks about right.
I wonder if this would be influenced much by us taking the lead in each game and having periods of relaxed control in the second halves? Whereas last year we would often give up an early lead and need to hunt down the opponent.
It might do. Speed-wise we're just not exerting ourselves as much as we used to it seems, bodes well.
Positionally, our defensive transitioning is on the other hand faster meaning we're set in a low to mid defensive block pretty quickly.
Also, Ange is going to burn those Spurs players out by Chrimbo.