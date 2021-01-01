« previous next »
Luis Diaz.

While everyone, myself included, was focusing on how Slot might turn Darwin into a reliable finisher, we all seemed to overlook the impact the Dutch tactician might have on Diaz. Maybe you didnt and youre now screaming at your screen. But, honestly, I  never gave it a consideration. I thought the No7 would depart for Barcelona this summer and wed either have Cody Gakpo as the left-sided attacker or wed return for Anthony Gordon.

I wasnt convinced Diaz had the killer instinct needed to be a reliable finisher. After all, throughout his Anfield career, hed been consistent in the sense hed get chances but hed fail to convert them. Last season, he finished with an xG total of 11. 88 but returned just eight league goals. Upon closer inspection, his finishing let him down. He had an xG On Target haul of just 8.8. He was devaluaing his efforts with his shot placement. It was the same during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, albeit his game time was limited.

The issue, for me anyway, was that he wasnt a high xG player.

He wasnt a high volume player but the combination of poor decision making - shots from low value areas - and the fact he was regularly failing to average three shots per 90 meant he wasnt really able to right the wrongs. If he missed a big chance, it was usually the only big chance hed get. Whereas the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin had the knack for being in the right place at the right time, time and time again.

Diaz had 13 big chances missed last season. Considering he only had an xG90 average of 0.4, that is some going. Generally speaking, the higher the xG, the more big chances a player misses.

It sounds a little bizarre but missed chances arent a bad thing if youre getting a lot of chances to miss. It shows youre a regular goal threat. Diaz was a weird one though. The numbers didnt paint him as a regular goal threat but he was missing big chances like one. The math just wasnt mathing. And it was a worry.

Yet here we are, three games into the 2024/25 season and Diaz is the joint-top scorer for the Reds with Salah on three. Hes also joint-top for xG (1.8) along with the prolific Egyptian and he leads the way for xG per 90 (0.71) and he ranks first for xG On Target (2.6).

Diaz is getting chances in good areas. Hes a goal threat. Hes sustainable threat. Hes a consistent threat.



Hes taken just one shot from outside of the penalty area this season. Yes, small sample size, I get it. But this is a marked improvement on what weve witnessed previously. Hes also carved out seven chances this term. Hes having a big impact in the final third.

Obviously finishing is fickle. We cant declare him an unreal finisher now after a flurry of goals. But Slots use of him has given him the best chance of being a success in the final phase.

very clear Slot's focus on being more patient & precise has really helped with Diaz
We were out with Spurs last season in that top right box, a clear shift so far.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:13:13 am


We were out with Spurs last season in that top right box, a clear shift so far.

FFS we've hired the Dutch Eddie Howe.
Nah, my missus does that every fucking day mate.  ;D
Nah, my missus does that every fucking day mate.  ;D

And which one does she use on you?
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:34:35 pm

Yeah I love his conciseness. If you can make your point in a few sentences rather than a whole page, it's much smarter, easier to read/understand, and you can leave out a lot of other needless information.

And rawk would fit on a floppy disk.
I like this guy already.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:13:13 am


We were out with Spurs last season in that top right box, a clear shift so far.

Looks about right.
I wonder if this would be influenced much by us taking the lead in each game and having periods of relaxed control in the second halves? Whereas last year we would often give up an early lead and need to hunt down the opponent.
Quote from: rolla on Today at 10:50:28 am
Looks about right.
I wonder if this would be influenced much by us taking the lead in each game and having periods of relaxed control in the second halves? Whereas last year we would often give up an early lead and need to hunt down the opponent.

Yeah it's too early to read too much into it, game state will be influencing a lot right now.
Quote from: rolla on Today at 10:50:28 am
Looks about right.
I wonder if this would be influenced much by us taking the lead in each game and having periods of relaxed control in the second halves? Whereas last year we would often give up an early lead and need to hunt down the opponent.

It might do. Speed-wise we're just not exerting ourselves as much as we used to it seems, bodes well.

Positionally, our defensive transitioning is on the other hand faster meaning we're set in a low to mid defensive block pretty quickly.

Also, Ange is going to burn those Spurs players out by Chrimbo.
