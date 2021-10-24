Control being such a buzzword of this season so early on was a massive green flag for Slot. We've got a great squad of players, but you don't win the league playing like we did last season.



Hopefully Slot improves us here and having 3 clean sheets in a row to start the season is a great way to implement new tactics and playing strategy

Student Arne Slot meets master Henk de Jong: 'Players listen to him'

I think the control and being open and conceding were an issue over a number of seasons under Klopp.Also breaking down teams with clever play or quick ball forwards seems to be the Slot way.2 other things I believe could be crucial.. keeping players fit and managing their game time and also pressing more intelligently/or differentlyplus developing players more - more coaching and getting more out of players and youth playersapparently similar experience when he helped coach on the field as a youth player with his older brother and team mates..this Dutch interview below about Arne Slot is great and worth translating the whole article. Everybody likes him and he tends to learn quickly, apply the knowledge and communicate in a very simple way. I love the reference to him being a lazy number 10.. because he always was thinking 3 moves ahead of the more talented and physical opponents.NOS Footballso far GREAT - let us see how the players come back from Internationals break and hopefully more of the same.