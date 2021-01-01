We've only played three games, but one thing that might need addressing is the slow starts. We haven't dominated so much early on so far, especially when compared to later in the games. Might be the opposition going for it 100% early doors, might be nothing, but if we can come out of the blocks as well as we play once we're into our game then it could be very frightening for the opposition.



My own view is that this is deliberate. It was critical for Arne to get the players to believe he knew what he was doing. Taking things carefully and slowly so that the passing game bedded in without mishap would have been important. I think you can see our confidence grow in each of the three games. There were some hairy moments passing at the back in pre-season - weve looked more and more assured in the three league games. Trying to start hard and fast risked losing the ball, or a Casemiro-style cock up which may have derailed all the belief.In addition, Id hazard that many opponents will be operating on last years assumption that we will give up an early goal and so are going hell for leather. We have needed to calm that down, establish control, and then kill them off. We did the killing bit earlier against United because were getting more settled and they are shite so we got turnover chances in the first half.I dont think we will see a return to the heady days of Klopps teams overwhelming and annihilating the opposition in the first thirty minutes. Ill miss it too, but I think Arne likes to strangle teams before stabbing them in the heart.