« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 237992 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,719
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 04:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 04:23:08 pm
He's just a United fan with a microphone, anything he says about Liverpool should be ignored completely. The fact that he's a moron means that anything he says about subjects other than Liverpool should also also be ignored completely.

He's an embarrassment. He was a Glazer stooge until they had a falling out over his business interests. He was happy to take their coin for years as a player and never said a word against them as a player or in his first several years at Sky.

Then suddenly everything is their fault. Now he's back on the tit of the United board with INEOS he'll toe the line all day.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,468
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 04:31:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:30:17 pm
I think he's just muttering Avada Kedavra.

Always thought he's more "You'll like this... not a lot, but you'll like it!" :D
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,286
  • Truthiness
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 04:45:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:30:17 pm
I think he's just muttering Avada Kedavra.
Dan Ashworth immediately sticks a £50m bid in with Galatasaray for Turkey's U21 international Avada Kedara
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,041
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 04:49:39 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 04:15:49 pm
Considering Moyes was first choice, that makes Ten Hag their tenth choice, I believe. (Hard to keep up really).

What choice was Neville at Valencia? Hobson's, the donkey closest to the door?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 05:00:19 pm »
Hopefully with the internaionl break, and after that result, comes an end to the media comparisons to Klopp and the Klopp related questions, and
Arne now finally gets the chance to manage his way without the media asking the same old, same old. He's been very patient so far, but must be sick
to death of it all.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 05:10:24 pm »
You can see what he's trying to do. Maybe not exactly the players he wants yet. But you can see what he's trying to implement..very good signs.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 06:27:17 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSSRyA82TkA

Has Slot exposed Ten Hag already?

The Athletic FC Podcast

Sep 2, 2024
Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot has began life at Anfield with three wins from three, whilst Erik ten Hags side have already lost twice so far this season.

Have Liverpool improved, or are Manchester United just not the test they once were? Ayo Akinwolere is joined by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Carl Anka and James Pearce to discuss.

00:00 Intro
02:19 Manchester United vs Liverpool
15:22 Arne Slot & Liverpool
22:06 Casemiro
25:18 David Ornstein on Mo Salahs contract
28:56 Liverpool contracts
31:34 Liverpool transfers
38:49 Man Utd transfers
44:06 Can Liverpool keep up the momentum?
45:52 Outro
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,555
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2887 on: Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 05:10:24 pm
You can see what he's trying to do. Maybe not exactly the players he wants yet. But you can see what he's trying to implement..very good signs.
He and the club have between them done a wonderful thing with most of the noise around the job. So many questions as coach in the pressers he can effectively bat away with variations on a theme of "above my paygrade mate". Jurgen made some day to day management things hard for himself by actively seeking to take them on. Arne gets to be quite close to a pure football man. I almost felt he was too honest when Keane asked him about his game plan and he precis'ed it in one minute. Also, when asked if Ten Hag was his friend; "no, he's not my friend, just an acquaintance" Glorious.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,779
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2888 on: Yesterday at 08:03:22 pm »
I'm probably late to the party but...



Arne with hair, appears to be Tom Cruise.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm »
Control being such a buzzword of this season so early on was a massive green flag for Slot. We've got a great squad of players, but you don't win the league playing like we did last season.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,803
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2890 on: Yesterday at 08:32:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 05:10:24 pm
You can see what he's trying to do. Maybe not exactly the players he wants yet. But you can see what he's trying to implement..very good signs.

It helps that Slot has inherited a far better side than what Klopp started with. So even though he might not have the exact players he wants, he does at least have a good mix of quality and raw potential to work with.

He'll probably have a far better idea of what and who he needs by January and all.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2891 on: Yesterday at 08:34:45 pm »
I'll say it now, I had no clue who he was before we were linked with him. It was Alonso or Amorim for me based on what I read, the other names bandied about did nothing for me.

But he's looking like the rabbit pulled from the hat. Looking at what's transpired on the field, I can't think anyone else would have had a better start.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,779
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2892 on: Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm »
I would say that as a fan, it's more than a little jarring (not saying bad) to go from the sort of INTENSE person Klopp was, to the laid back chill or Arne
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,723
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2893 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm »
What if he offers you one rub of his bald head?
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,779
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2894 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
What if he offers you one rub of his bald head?

That would be, how you schay, exshellent.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,821
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2895 on: Yesterday at 09:00:51 pm »
The thing that's made me happiest so far this season are the three clean sheets.

Pre-international break report card reads very positively. Cautiously optimistic about the weeks ahead, but will be waiting to see what it's like when we are midweek/weekend consistently and how the squad (and coaching staff) manage injuries.

So far, so so good.
Logged
JFT97

Offline Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2896 on: Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm
I would say that as a fan, it's more than a little jarring (not saying bad) to go from the sort of INTENSE person Klopp was, to the laid back chill or Arne


Weve gone from one extreme to the other, a small celebration when a goal goes in and a quick
wave to the fans at the end takes some getting used to.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,656
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2897 on: Yesterday at 09:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm
I would say that as a fan, it's more than a little jarring (not saying bad) to go from the sort of INTENSE person Klopp was, to the laid back chill or Arne
I'm really enjoying it. I love Klopp and I love his approach, but I also love Slot's approach too. Different people with different methods, but the same goal. It's great.   8)

Ps, I'm not suggesting you aren't enjoying it too.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,469
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2898 on: Yesterday at 09:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm

Weve gone from one extreme to the other, a small celebration when a goal goes in and a quick
wave to the fans at the end takes some getting used to.

Thats fine though.

We didnt want a Klopp impersonator.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2899 on: Yesterday at 09:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on September  1, 2024, 11:38:25 pm
Love how calm he is when speaking and on the touchline, serious Rafa vibes

100%, he reminds me so much of Rafa. Which is a massive compliment.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline HARD AS HELL

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • Hitachi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2900 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm »
He's far more serious and far more alpha male than I expected.
Doesn't seem fazed by the magnitude of the job and hasn't felt the need for all cringey, silver tongued platitudes that Rodgers dished out.

I'm hoping some of the tactics nuts on here might set up a Slot equivalent of the old "Klopp template" thread. I used to enjoy dropping in there now and again.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2901 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
What if he offers you one rub of his bald head?

Oh gross
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,803
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2902 on: Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:27:04 pm
Thats fine though.

We didnt want a Klopp impersonator.

True. Nobody gives a fist pump the way Jurgen does and nobody should try.

But I do miss the fist pumps.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2903 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
True. Nobody gives a fist pump the way Jurgen does and nobody should try.

But I do miss the fist pumps.

It was basically a substitute for the thing he did in Germany with all the players joining hands right? Tried it at the start here but I guess it didn't really work.

Maybe the players can now take over again. Maybe just the captain or something...
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,504
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2904 on: Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 03:57:15 pm
We've only played three games, but one thing that might need addressing is the slow starts. We haven't dominated so much early on so far, especially when compared to later in the games.  Might be the opposition going for it 100% early doors, might be nothing,  but if we can come out of the blocks as well as we play once we're into our game then it could be very frightening for the opposition.

My own view is that this is deliberate. It was critical for Arne to get the players to believe he knew what he was doing. Taking things carefully and slowly so that the passing game bedded in without mishap would have been important. I think you can see our confidence grow in each of the three games. There were some hairy moments passing at the back in pre-season - weve looked more and more assured in the three league games. Trying to start hard and fast risked losing the ball, or a Casemiro-style cock up which may have derailed all the belief.

In addition, Id hazard that many opponents will be operating on last years assumption that we will give up an early goal and so are going hell for leather. We have needed to calm that down, establish control, and then kill them off. We did the killing bit earlier against United because were getting more settled and they are shite so we got turnover chances in the first half.

I dont think we will see a return to the heady days of Klopps teams overwhelming and annihilating the opposition in the first thirty minutes. Ill miss it too, but I think Arne likes to strangle teams before stabbing them in the heart.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2905 on: Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 03:57:15 pm
We've only played three games, but one thing that might need addressing is the slow starts. We haven't dominated so much early on so far, especially when compared to later in the games. 

We had the ball in the net after six minutes yesterday.

United came out all guns blazing but they were like headless chickens and we were comfortably holding them at arms length while we eased into the game. Aside from a few wayward touches, it felt like we were in control from very early on.
Logged

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 12:04:54 am »
Hes the real deal, you can tell after just after three games. Hes got this inner confidence which must translate to the players. Hes quite scouse too in that give no shits attitude hes got. Not remotely interested in giving the media sound bites, and often just gently takes the piss, a bit like Kenny used to in his second stint.

I was wary Ill admit - mainly because I was such a Klopp fan (and still am), I couldnt see anyone stepping into his shoes. But its looking good so far. Go ed no-drama Arne
Logged
Thank you Jurgen

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 01:41:21 am »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm

Weve gone from one extreme to the other, a small celebration when a goal goes in and a quick
wave to the fans at the end takes some getting used to.

Another extreme would be rafa. who did zero celebrations back in the day. not even a smile
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,064
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 01:57:02 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm
My own view is that this is deliberate. It was critical for Arne to get the players to believe he knew what he was doing. Taking things carefully and slowly so that the passing game bedded in without mishap would have been important. I think you can see our confidence grow in each of the three games. There were some hairy moments passing at the back in pre-season - weve looked more and more assured in the three league games. Trying to start hard and fast risked losing the ball, or a Casemiro-style cock up which may have derailed all the belief.

In addition, Id hazard that many opponents will be operating on last years assumption that we will give up an early goal and so are going hell for leather. We have needed to calm that down, establish control, and then kill them off. We did the killing bit earlier against United because were getting more settled and they are shite so we got turnover chances in the first half.

I dont think we will see a return to the heady days of Klopps teams overwhelming and annihilating the opposition in the first thirty minutes. Ill miss it too, but I think Arne likes to strangle teams before stabbing them in the heart.

It's Slot's good luck that the players are so well versed in pressing. He could take it slow knowing we can score with relative ease from counter-pressing. Smart choice. I've enjoyed watching the boys figure out how to build possession through the center during the matches. They'll be fucking hard to beat when they nail it down consistently.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 04:10:20 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 03:57:15 pm
We've only played three games, but one thing that might need addressing is the slow starts. We haven't dominated so much early on so far, especially when compared to later in the games.  Might be the opposition going for it 100% early doors, might be nothing,  but if we can come out of the blocks as well as we play once we're into our game then it could be very frightening for the opposition.

I think what's been more acutely addressed is that we aren't conceding a good goalscoring opportunity within the first 20 minutes of every game we've played. Last year, we were caught so cold off the blocks so many times. You can still see that teams are trying to get a fast start against us, but that peril and anxiety is no longer there. We seem calmer, more assured and because so many of these teams try and catch us cold by just pressing too hard early doors, they are out of puff within 25 minutes and that's when we start to impose ourselves.

The control thing is definitely his buzzword. When we score, it's all about control and not 'defending that lead' per se, but just dictating tempo and it appears really make the opponents work to get chances. We've conceded chances, every team does, but we have given away very few gifts. I think that's been quite important.

The improvement I would like to see is maybe work on putting a bit more pressure on the ball comign in from wide areas.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 05:03:06 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 12:30:55 pm
This is precisely why we went for him, isnt it? Closest fit to what we were already doing. And hes happy to keep it going because it fits his own philosophy nicely.

Its why we didnt go for Amorim and why, with the benefit of hindsight, Im not convinced wed have gone for Xabi even if he hadnt ruled himself out - their different styles would have required bigger changes in the playing set-up.

Nevilles line about Slot being third choice is ignorant shite. The club knew what they were doing all along, it was only us fans who were clamouring for Xabi and Amorim ahead of him. I dont think a single person here mentioned Slots name before the news leaked that we were talking to him.
Irc the data from Slot at Feyenoord was he really liked to go forward fast but the difference was less long balls and more short passes. Along with press and overperforming the squad
Klopp already went to a more possession based team the last couple of years but seemed to struggle in terms of balancing it with the defense part and press, Slot Looked to balance it better wo hurting the attack.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 05:19:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on September  1, 2024, 08:24:22 pm
I think the issue is that we pretty much had to play them for the full 90 today because we simply don't have the cover on the bench. I don't think Slot rates Endo at all and he probably sees Elliott as more of an option on the right wing rather than as an orthodox 6 or 8.

Slot went out of his way to say we have had a weeks rest between each games and things will get tougher once we are playing CL games midweek. We really need to get Jones fit and add more depth in January for me.
He Views Elliott as a 10 that super clear. Chiesa signing helps with managing Dom minutes with Salah's. I dont think he rates Endo as a starter but probably willing to have him as a squad option. If Morton, Nyoni, Bajcetic can over take him by next summer that would be great.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 