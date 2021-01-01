We've only played three games, but one thing that might need addressing is the slow starts. We haven't dominated so much early on so far, especially when compared to later in the games. Might be the opposition going for it 100% early doors, might be nothing, but if we can come out of the blocks as well as we play once we're into our game then it could be very frightening for the opposition.
I think what's been more acutely addressed is that we aren't conceding a good goalscoring opportunity within the first 20 minutes of every game we've played. Last year, we were caught so cold off the blocks so many times. You can still see that teams are trying to get a fast start against us, but that peril and anxiety is no longer there. We seem calmer, more assured and because so many of these teams try and catch us cold by just pressing too hard early doors, they are out of puff within 25 minutes and that's when we start to impose ourselves.
The control thing is definitely his buzzword. When we score, it's all about control and not 'defending that lead' per se, but just dictating tempo and it appears really make the opponents work to get chances. We've conceded chances, every team does, but we have given away very few gifts. I think that's been quite important.
The improvement I would like to see is maybe work on putting a bit more pressure on the ball comign in from wide areas.