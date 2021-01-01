Whisper it quietly but for those of a certain vintage, Shankly was irreplaceable -- only for the more tactically astute Paisley to take over...... hopefully this is the start of something similar.



Goldbridge - of all people - pointed out something significant that we're all aware of but it's worth noting.Most new managers impose their own style on the team. That typically means a clear out of some players, new ones in, drilling and training on the new tactics etc. There's nearly always an adjustment period. If you're a badly run club, like United - or for fairness, when Souness came into LFC and drove a bulldozer through the boot room - you can get stuck in that "adjustment period" for years, even decades, because you end up constantly chopping and changing.Slot has come in, seemingly with the brief of "we have a set up that works. We don't need wholesale changes. Just tweaks." and he seems damned happy to do just that. There's no ego there that I can see, at least not in the sense of a manager determined to impose his own vision of football onto the team. It's more a sense of feeling honoured and humbled to follow Jurgen and continue the project HE started, rather than Slot trying to do his own thing.It's fair to say that Shanks and Sir Bob had very different ways of doing things, but Paisley didn't rip up the rule book when he took over. Yes, he was ruthless, but he saw what worked and he made it better. It was a gradual evolution and progression. It's not fair of course to make a direct comparison, but I think we're seeing something similar with Slot.This critical lack of ego, where a manager puts the club first, was a crucial ingredient of our past dominance. It all came down to continuity. I suspect by the time Slot leaves, the football we play will be quite different from Klopp's last years, but it's great to see quality players evolving the style in real time on the pitch.