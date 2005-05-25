He had them playing less possession football today, recognising the opportunity that would present itself when we forced them to turn the ball over. It clearly worked perfectly.
He has his philosophy, but is pragmatic with it (that's part of his philosophy to be more accurate), and we definitely look calmer defensively, whilst still energetic going forward, but maybe even more clinical?
Bigger tests to come, we've only played a newly-promoted side and two mid-table sides. Be very interesting to see how we fair against other "top" sides.
One things for sure, keep this up, and the conversation about challenging for the title will start to include Liverpool. None of the pundits have us anywhere near it, and I'm fine with that. They won't be able to ignore Slot's Liverpool soon though.