I love his approach, he seems a very pragmatic and no-bullshit type of person. Love what he is doing with the team as well.
Love the way he mentioned in the post game about Diaz not covering back on the Mazzarouni shot and TAA being sloppy with a pass and leaving us vulnerable in the first half and he showed this to to the lads at half time and that we need to cut this shit out in the second half.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:51:54 pm
I can count Liverpool 'walks in the park' at Old Trafford on one hand since I've been watching. Boxing Day '78, the Rafa 4-0 job (though that was tense for long periods), the Rogers 3-0, Jurgen's 5-0 demolition, and now this. That's a mightily impressive match-plan by Arne Slot.

Rafa's was 4-1. Ronaldo penalty? ;)
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 07:28:32 pm
Liking him knocking the Trent hybrid role on the head. I didn't like it either. Gravenberch's role I didn't see coming but it looks a go-er. Would like to see him be a bit keener on Nunez, but there's plenty of the season left.

Well inevitably have to change line ups when we get back from the international break and we get two games most weeks. Weve seen a really settles side so far and all those players have done brilliantly and taken their chances. But the likes of Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott and others will start to pick up more minutes soon enough. And theyll all be desperate to impress.
Straight talking. Never been caught up in all the hype and bullshit from the press. Wont have any smoke blown up his arse. Smart and seems very intelligent (which he obviously is) when talking football.
I like him a lot.
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 07:28:32 pm
Liking him knocking the Trent hybrid role on the head. I didn't like it either. Gravenberch's role I didn't see coming but it looks a go-er. Would like to see him be a bit keener on Nunez, but there's plenty of the season left.

Trent has been inverting though. He didn't today because we wanted to target Casemiro.

United this season have been pushing their full backs really high. If we had inverted Trent then Ibou would have been left with both Rashford and Dalot. So Trent played wider and looked to stop Dalot pushing up.

Slot also changed the midfield roles around. Macca was the deepest midfield player. Szobo played from the left instead of the right and Grav played as a box to box player. That meant we could isolate Grav 1v1 with Casemiro. It was a really clever tactical switch and Grav just destroyed Casemiro. 
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:10:08 pm
Trent has been inverting though. He didn't today because we wanted to target Casemiro.

United this season have been pushing their full backs really high. If we had inverted Trent then Ibou would have been left with both Rashford and Dalot. So Trent played wider and looked to stop Dalot pushing up.

Slot also changed the midfield roles around. Macca was the deepest midfield player. Szobo played from the left instead of the right and Grav played as a box to box player. That meant we could isolate Grav 1v1 with Casemiro. It was a really clever tactical switch and Grav just destroyed Casemiro.

It seems like Grav, Mac and Szobo are going to be pretty fluid this season. I like that they're all so diligent about their movement. They all track back when they need to, no sign of any ego, they're just a unit that attacks together and defends together.
Quote from: philboooo on Yesterday at 08:19:51 pm
It seems like Grav, Mac and Szobo are going to be pretty fluid this season. I like that they're all so diligent about their movement. They all track back when they need to, no sign of any ego, they're just a unit that attacks together and defends together.

I think the issue is that we pretty much had to play them for the full 90 today because we simply don't have the cover on the bench. I don't think Slot rates Endo at all and he probably sees Elliott as more of an option on the right wing rather than as an orthodox 6 or 8.

Slot went out of his way to say we have had a weeks rest between each games and things will get tougher once we are playing CL games midweek. We really need to get Jones fit and add more depth in January for me.
You could see he really wanted a clean sheet, and you could also see the players knew it.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:54:49 pm


Ah, the celebration that really upset Fat Sam and his overlord Slurgie.

Beyond the pale!!!!
Doing all the right things so far. May have picked up a sleeper pick with him
It's a real pity Sky spent, allowed or even encouraged so much of the Neville-Carra nonsense debating about Ten Brag after the Man U game (for future reference).
There was so many situations - moments - to be discussed about our performance. Moments which Arne & his staff should be credited for. It was a bit more that winning their individual battles, it was moments of calmness, moments of tenacity, moments of energy & determination.
Moments all over the pitch that ensured that win, not just a win, a 3 fucking nil win.
Early days, but great stuff.
Wonderful moments.
less basketball, more like chess with a killer instinct. alot less stressful. long may the clean sheets continue
He's taken over an ominous job but he seems completely comfortable.  Just keep up the same mentality  Arne
I love Dutch football played well. It's beautiful and dominant. Slot is a really good manager.
The contrast between him and Ten Hag is almost unfathomable. Just a quiet, steely confidence, focused on his own business and his own team, and how he can improve.

Tactics (or lack thereof) aside, Ten Hag is completely unfit to be a manager on personality grounds as much as anything else. I can't remember ever seeing a more insecure, defensive and over-emotional manager plying his trade in this league, let alone managing a club the size of Man Utd. It's actually wild the shit he comes out with at times, the other day bleating on about no team other than City winning as many trophies as him and today responding to legitimate questions about yet another drubbing by a fierce rival by basically saying "well we've beaten good teams before and have won trophies". Like what?? He's like an argumentative child the way he handles questioning sometimes.

Slot is the total opposite in every way, and I'm not in the slightest bit concerned about how he'd handle a little dip in form. Think we're in safe hands.
Keep going you Boss gaffer!!
Like him a lot.
He explained in less than one minute, the difference in the press from utd from last season to this and explained how he would crack it.

Got a good mind and the signs are so fucking promising

Massive shout out to Jurgen of course, he left him with a fantastic squad, but we are seeing slots vision already, after just a few games. Great to watch. Less pep boring shite, it's more that we are clever and have a killer instinct when we smell blood along with the super quick klopp counter. It's awesome.
Quote from: Zaffarious on Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm
less basketball, more like chess with a killer instinct. alot less stressful. long may the clean sheets continue
Amen 🙏
Has a bit of class about him.

 I'm liking the way we are more in control now as well without the ball. Looks like we dropped a gear and cruised through the last part of the game. This you would think will help with injuries and fatigue over the season.
Really good start. Obviously tougher tests are coming, especially around November/October. Loving the directness with the media. He has zero fucking time for their games.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
Really good start. Obviously tougher tests are coming, especially around November/October. Loving the directness with the media. He has zero fucking time for their games.

Tougher tests are coming in terms of the quality of the opposition, but today was huge for what a trip to Old Trafford represents and given how badly it can go there, as it did last season, even when form indicates that it should be easy.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:10:08 pm
Trent has been inverting though. He didn't today because we wanted to target Casemiro.

United this season have been pushing their full backs really high. If we had inverted Trent then Ibou would have been left with both Rashford and Dalot. So Trent played wider and looked to stop Dalot pushing up.

Slot also changed the midfield roles around. Macca was the deepest midfield player. Szobo played from the left instead of the right and Grav played as a box to box player. That meant we could isolate Grav 1v1 with Casemiro. It was a really clever tactical switch and Grav just destroyed Casemiro. 
Its a really good sign this.

Slot and his team seem to be tactically extremely astute.long may this continue.  Still think we can play better with the ball, but three points is the most important thing.
im looking forward to the forest game already

and we have chiesa to add to the mix aswell

Saw the difference in the united press and set up.

Very technical and focused but utterly respectful. Looks totally unfazed and really believes in his abilities.

So far so good but challenges lay ahead when we have injuries and play better sides and low block yard dogs.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:18:53 pm
Its a really good sign this.

Slot and his team seem to be tactically extremely astute.long may this continue.  Still think we can play better with the ball, but three points is the most important thing.

Whisper it quietly but for those of a certain vintage, Shankly was irreplaceable -- only for the more tactically astute Paisley to take over...... hopefully this is the start of something similar.
Loving his golf casual chic on the touchline too. Like hes just chilling after a decent performance in the monthly Medal.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm
Loving his golf casual chic on the touchline too. Like hes just chilling after a decent performance in the monthly Medal.
After every win he should do that pose in front of the fans. Iconic.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
Tougher tests are coming in terms of the quality of the opposition, but today was huge for what a trip to Old Trafford represents and given how badly it can go there, as it did last season, even when form indicates that it should be easy.
We'll certainly have tougher tests, but all three games up to now have been potential banana skins which we have negotiated well. First up, an early away kick-off against a promoted side raring to go, with fans right up for it. Secondly, a home game against Brentford, who can really surprise you on their day. Today, playing away to a side that always raise their game against us and who tend to get unfathomable luck when playing us. All this with a new manager basically having to hit the ground running after barely having any time to even get to know his new squad.

It's been pretty impressive. Not least for the fact we've stopped the seemingly endless run of games where we went behind and had to chase it. So although we've not played an Abu Dhabi or an Arsenal yet, it's still been rather impressive nonetheless. Any one of those sides could have hurt us on their day, and if we weren't doing our job. I'm not saying anything you don't know here. Just thinking out loud, really.
He had them playing less possession football today, recognising the opportunity that would present itself when we forced them to turn the ball over. It clearly worked perfectly.

He has his philosophy, but is pragmatic with it (that's part of his philosophy to be more accurate), and we definitely look calmer defensively, whilst still energetic going forward, but maybe even more clinical?

Bigger tests to come, we've only played a newly-promoted side and two mid-table sides. Be very interesting to see how we fair against other "top" sides.

One things for sure, keep this up, and the conversation about challenging for the title will start to include Liverpool. None of the pundits have us anywhere near it, and I'm fine with that. They won't be able to ignore Slot's Liverpool soon though.
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm
https://youtu.be/NdE5mHrHtQM?si=XqvUxrDLfLWaXg1e

Post match presser there.

Such a clear communicator I think. Comes across as smart, demanding and there's steel behind the eyes I think.

Interesting to see him talking about CL impact. Clearly a message to the squad about opportunities coming but a expectation that levels are maintained.


Love how calm he is when speaking and on the touchline, serious Rafa vibes
Honestly its the very subtle differences to how we were playing last year that Im thoroughly enjoying.

We still press, but we arent chasing players down to their byline unless its part of a natural phase of the game. I felt that under Klopp at restarts, we tried to get our forwards to immediately press , which if the press wasnt perfect we were played through sometimes quite easily. Now it seems we let them have it 15 yards outside the box and narrow passing lanes, make their deep midfielders receive it with back to goal and put pressure on them then trying to force a mistake. Its made the same players we had last year look much more compact, and you can see how much more difficult we are to break down (and we werent really that easy to break down last year).

All the midfielders seemed to have taken quite well to the change in how we press as well. Its less intense but more focussed.

I think our biggest threats will be highly technical sides with good deep lying midfielders who can turn and / or pass like our deep lying midfielders and possibly against teams that are super direct.
I'm so glad we have him and not ten Hag. The contrast is stark.

A difficult job at a difficult time, but he's been calm, competent and is delivering. I didn't expect the team to look so well-drilled at this point and that's a testament to his coaching.
Was he wearing no socks with his slip on fancy pants shoes??
I live in Bali and there's a fairly large Dutch expat community here. I bump into Feyenoord fans fairly regular. Whenever i've got my Reds shirt on, they often come up to me to have a craic about the footy, mostly its comments like
"You've got one of the best in Arne - look after him!"
"I'm a Liverpool fan now, following your results to see how Arne is doing"
etc

And they've basically told me everything we are already seeing - cool, calm, a great communicator, etc. They absolutely love him. And I think we are starting to see why. Hopefully it's just the start, but long may it continue.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:02:48 am
Was he wearing no socks with his slip on fancy pants shoes??

I was sat near the Liverpool dug out last week and hes definitely without socks.
