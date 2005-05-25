Honestly its the very subtle differences to how we were playing last year that Im thoroughly enjoying.



We still press, but we arent chasing players down to their byline unless its part of a natural phase of the game. I felt that under Klopp at restarts, we tried to get our forwards to immediately press , which if the press wasnt perfect we were played through sometimes quite easily. Now it seems we let them have it 15 yards outside the box and narrow passing lanes, make their deep midfielders receive it with back to goal and put pressure on them then trying to force a mistake. Its made the same players we had last year look much more compact, and you can see how much more difficult we are to break down (and we werent really that easy to break down last year).



All the midfielders seemed to have taken quite well to the change in how we press as well. Its less intense but more focussed.



I think our biggest threats will be highly technical sides with good deep lying midfielders who can turn and / or pass like our deep lying midfielders and possibly against teams that are super direct.