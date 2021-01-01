« previous next »
peachybum

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:35:35 am
We have rode our luck a bit at times

xG

Ipswich (0.51) 0-2 (3.40) Liverpool
Liverpool (2.83) 2-0 (0.39) Brentford
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:35:35 am
Slot has done everything expected of him so far and a bit more. However I think some posters are going a tad over the top and building him up for a fall. We have rode our luck a bit at times and haven't played anyone you wouldn't expect us to beat yet. As they say though you can only beat what is in front of you.

As for Samie he just tries to lighten the mood. Takes as much he gives and just gets on with it a real asset to RAWK
our xg is 6.65 for & 0.80 against we probably should have conceded but i dont think we have ridden our luck at all.
if anything we should have more goals
Doesn't every winning team more or less ride their luck "a bit" over the course of a game?
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:05:31 pm
Doesn't every winning team more or less ride their luck "a bit" over the course of a game?

Unless youre playing Hodgsons Palace at home where I think one game they didnt have a touch in our box I think youre always going to concede the odd chance. Brentford had a couple from set pieces yesterday which in another day could have gone in. If they had, it looked like we had more goals in us if we really needed it.

Unless you go 3 up in the first half hour, a game can always feel on edge, especially one like yesterday where its 1-0 for quite a while, were playing nice stuff but the second doesnt come. But definitely would t say we rode our luck.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:44:20 am
our xg is 6.65 for & 0.80 against we probably should have conceded but i dont think we have ridden our luck at all.
if anything we should have more goals

Against Ipswich I think it was around the 52nd minute before we had the higher xG. Against Brentford at 1-0 they had two good chances to equalise. At halftime yesterday, the xG was 0.63 for us and 0.38 for Brentford.

In both games we could easily have conceded penalties if it wasn't for tight offsides. They would have both been soft but you see them given. As they say goals change games. In both games we have really pulled away in terms of xG in the second half which has flattered us a bit.

As I say Slot has done all that could be asked off him but he will have stiffer tests and sooner or later teams will get a bit of luck or a favourable decision. I think he is very much in the honeymoon period in terms of media coverage and refereeing decisions. I mean look at our first home game last season when Macca was sent off a far milder challenge than Grav's. Or The ref the previous season allowing Andersen to manhandle Nunez until he boiled over and nutted him.

I think we will have a better idea after Sunday's game.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:05:31 pm
Doesn't every winning team more or less ride their luck "a bit" over the course of a game?

Yeah, and every team concedes chances. Man City have in their opening games, and indeed conceded against Ipswich, Arsenal did in their opening two games and should really have conceded a couple to Villa and every other side has well. While our start has been relatively kind, it's gone pretty well.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:14:39 pm
Yeah, and every team concedes chances. Man City have in their opening games, and indeed conceded against Ipswich, Arsenal did in their opening two games and should really have conceded a couple to Villa and every other side has well. While our start has been relatively kind, it's gone pretty well.

Ipswich had 1 shot in the entire game against City. A poor effort pretty much straight at Ederson that has squirmed in. That will happen to us and we will have to see how we react.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:21:39 pm
Ipswich had 1 shot in the entire game against City. A poor effort pretty much straight at Ederson that has squirmed in. That will happen to us and we will have to see how we react.

But they still conceded it - and it was just a shot, it was a one on one chance. It happens to every team, we were fairly comfortable yesterday and will have tougher matches but can't really complain so far. To say we've ridden our luck at times is a bit over the top.
Brentford rode their luck with that flurry of chances we had in the second half. Games always have those moments. But the stats, and our eyes, show we dominated the game.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:12:44 pm
Against Ipswich I think it was around the 52nd minute before we had the higher xG. Against Brentford at 1-0 they had two good chances to equalise. At halftime yesterday, the xG was 0.63 for us and 0.38 for Brentford.

In both games we could easily have conceded penalties if it wasn't for tight offsides. They would have both been soft but you see them given. As they say goals change games. In both games we have really pulled away in terms of xG in the second half which has flattered us a bit.
In what way? Isn't XG an empirical measure of the quality of chances we create? According to the PL site we are joint top for missed big chances (6). If anything it's our opponents that have been flattered. In each game we've gone up a gear in the second half and the opposition couldn't live with us because we are a better team; better players, more fit, better coached.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:36:51 pm
Brentford rode their luck with that flurry of chances we had in the second half. Games always have those moments. But the stats, and our eyes, show we dominated the game.

The stats though aren't showing that. They are showing we are dominating the 2nd half of games.


Ipswich xG Timing chart.

ips" border="0

Brentford xG timing chart.

brent" border="0
I'd far rather dominate 2nd halves, having struggled in the 1st, than dominate the 1st and struggle in the second.
I think I watched a different game to Al.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:54:20 pm
The stats though aren't showing that. They are showing we are dominating the 2nd half of games.


Ipswich xG Timing chart.

ips" border="0

Brentford xG timing chart.

brent" border="0

Games of football are usually determined by the score across both halves of the game though Al. Not sure why we'd discount the second half performances.

I get your broader point, tougher tests to come. Of course there are, I agree, but we've come through the first two games really well, seen some lovely football, and many have been impressed by Slot's demeanour when talking to the media. I'm not sure many people are going particularly overboard by saying any of that. No need to contrive an argument that seems to be 'we may be ahead in goals and points and xG but not if you only consider the moments when the opposition had chances'  ;D
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:57:33 pm
I'd far rather dominate 2nd halves, having struggled in the 1st, than dominate the 1st and struggle in the second.
Ha ha, true!. Brentford created nothing till the 30th minute when they'd been a goal down from the 13th minute.

Comfortable, back-to-back 2-0 wins under a new manager need to be picked apart it seems.
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:57:33 pm
I'd far rather dominate 2nd halves, having struggled in the 1st, than dominate the 1st and struggle in the second.

That is the point though. That is exactly what we were doing last season. In both games so far. The opening goal came when we went the length of the field and scored. Then at 1-0 in the 2nd half when the opposition has had to come out we have been brilliant. We have played with real precision and cut teams up.

That is why Sunday will be the real test. United are incredibly adept at creating nothing gobbling up a half-chance and then really good at defending deep and countering. We need to be at it from the first whistle and above all play out better in the first half.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:07:31 pm
That is the point though. That is exactly what we were doing last season. In both games so far. The opening goal came when we went the length of the field and scored. Then at 1-0 in the 2nd half when the opposition has had to come out we have been brilliant. We have played with real precision and cut teams up.

That is why Sunday will be the real test. United are incredibly adept at creating nothing gobbling up a half-chance and then really good at defending deep and countering. We need to be at it from the first whistle and above all play out better in the first half.

Loosely what we were doing last season, but I think we're doing it quite differently.

I'm no football statistician, but I would imagine last year we were giving away far higher xG in the first half while also struggling ourselves. One of the great appeals in my mind of this team's personnel is the ability to work out a problem, to work out what we need to do to break team's down. This is why last year, we were stronger in the second half and still are this year. The difference being, we're more solid in the first halves, giving away fewer chances.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:07:31 pm
That is the point though. That is exactly what we were doing last season.
Nah. Last season we were going a goal down over and over and over.

So far this season we have recovered zero points from a losing position, because we've never been behind. I'm happy to keep it that way, even if we don't play like Brasil 1970, two games in to our new manager's tenure.
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:07:06 pm
Ha ha, true!. Brentford created nothing till the 30th minute when they'd been a goal down from the 13th minute.

Comfortable, back-to-back 2-0 wins under a new manager need to be picked apart it seems.

Then for 15 minutes they looked the more threatening side. Something that is backed up by the xG. In the first half of games this season we have had 2 shots on target. The point is that we are failing to do what Slot wants us to do which is to pass teams to death.

Is that us just adjusting to a new style of play or is it due to the personnel we have?

Slot wants us to tempt teams to press and then play through them and cut them up during the progressive phase. We are struggling to do that at the moment. The first goal against Ipswich came about when their intensity dropped and we could go straight to the progressive phase. The first goal yesterday came about when we broke from a corner. That goal was the only shot on target we have had in a first half this season.

For me we are very much a work in progress an Sunday will be a massive test. 
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:18:04 pm
Nah. Last season we were going a goal down over and over and over.

So far this season we have recovered zero points from a losing position, because we've never been behind. I'm happy to keep it that way, even if we don't play like Brasil 1970, two games in to our new manager's tenure.

The mental and physical fatigue from having to go to the wall every game, after conceding first must have been off the scale, mentality monsters is great but eventually must take its tool if your needing it every game.
Robertson had a shot in the first half yesterday which the keeper parried out for a corner Al.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:27:09 pm
Robertson had a shot in the first half yesterday which the keeper parried out for a corner Al.

Good point I forgot about that. My bad I had checked goalkeeper saves instead of shots on target. :D
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:02 pm
Then for 15 minutes they looked the more threatening side. Something that is backed up by the xG.
Of course they came at us, the were a goal down. A goal which showed with our decisiveness and panache that we were most definitely better than them.
Quote
In the first half of games this season we have had 1 shot on target.
Have missed out on some kind of parade. Slot has had his senior players for four weeks.
Quote
The point is that we are failing to do what Slot wants us to do which is to pass teams to death.
I've heard Slot has exacting standards but surely he didn't expect us to be a well-oiled machine two games in to the season?
Quote
Is that us just adjusting to a new style of play or is it due to the personnel we have?
Can't be the former because everybody knows if you haven't got your ideas across, and the fans havent seen them implemented after four weeks, professional football players are unable to absorb new information. So, it must be new personnel we need.
Quote
We are struggling to do that at the moment.
Of course we are. We don't have a natural six/controller/destroyer.
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:47:53 pm
Of course they came at us, the were a goal down. A goal which showed with our decisiveness and panache that we were most definitely better than them.Have missed out on some kind of parade. Slot has had his senior players for four weeks.I've heard Slot has exacting standards but surely he didn't expect us to be a well-oiled machine two games in to the season? Can't be the former because everybody knows if you haven't got your ideas across, and the fans havent seen them implemented after four weeks, professional football players are unable to absorb new information. So, it must be new personnel we need.Of course we are. We don't have a natural six/controller/destroyer.

The irony.

If two games and 4 weeks is too early to judge things. Then why are you jumping on my posts when I have said we need to wait before judging things?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:02 pm
The point is that we are failing to do what Slot wants us to do which is to pass teams to death.

That's an educated guess, albeit not unreasonable to suggest.

But, if so, it's no great surprise. I think we are doing this in parts. The high pass completion rate attests to that, but at the same time, there are of course going to be periods to see how quickly we adjust.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:54:00 pm
The irony.

If two games and 4 weeks is too early to judge things. Then why are you jumping on my posts when I have said we need to wait before judging things?
Because you don't only post in this thread:
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:52:49 am
There are a couple of issues however when he is asked to be the first pivot when we look to play out from the back in the build up phase. Firstly your first pivot has to be pretty static so that he offers a straight vertical pass to the centre backs when you create a box midfield. That is what kills the press. They want you to play horizontal passes so they can close you down. To receive those vertical passes you either need to be able to receive the ball under pressure and use your physique to hold off a player the way a Rodri or Stones would or just use a little dart of acceleration and a feint like a Thiago or Zubimendi.

I think once Grav fills out he will be much better at holding off players. Currently he is better higher up the pitch because his strength is constantly moving and finding space. That is fine against a low to mid block. That was what he was doing in the video. When there was no pressure on the centre backs then he is great at finding pockets of space and either playing it back to the centre backs or even better turning into space. You can only do the former though if the centre backs aren't being pressed. Whilst turning on the ball as the six on the edge of your box is way too high a strategy. You need to be able to be pretty stationary then either ride the challenge and play it around the corner or get half a yard and do the same.

The other issue with Grav as the deepest player is that he wants to drift to the right. We want two different ways of creating a double pivot. Either one of the 8s usually Macca but sometimes Szob drops in to make it a double pivot. Or Trent inverts and we make it a double pivot that way. If it's Macca it is more balanced but he isn't great and receiving the ball under pressure that deep. The real issue is if it is Trent inverting. Grav is far more comfortable as the right side pivot. So we end up with the two of them on the right. The perfect example would be when Ali played it to Grav on the right hand side.

The other issue is that Grav is very right side orientated he wants to play the ball with his right foot under pressure and he wants to turn right to left. A first pivot 6 needs to be able to go both like Thiago whose use of the outside of his foot was ridiculous both in terms of passing and turning. Become more two footed or have the physique to get away with being easy to read.

The very best teams will exploit that. Against Madrid in Kiev was a good example. The Madrid players openly admitted that as soon as the ball went into Henderson they were already on their bikes closing down our right back and right centre back. They did that because they knew Henderson was a pivot who almost entirely favoured that side.

As you say Gravenberch is hugely talented and will get better. The question is will he ever become elite in the role. For me he has far more chance of becoming an elite 2nd pivot box to box player. That ability to break the lines with either the ball at his feet or through his passing is so rare. He reminds me of Yaya Toure who was very passable as a six. However he took a giant leap when he played higher up the pitch as did Barca when they replaced him at 6 with Busquets.
Two games in - "will he ever become elite in the role".
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:18:04 pm
Nah. Last season we were going a goal down over and over and over.

So far this season we have recovered zero points from a losing position, because we've never been behind. I'm happy to keep it that way, even if we don't play like Brasil 1970, two games in to our new manager's tenure.

pretty much. less drama less anxiety for the players as well

think slot does well in not trying to change too much too soon as well. he still have to got to knowing the capabilities and weaknesses of the players and slowly implement what he wants and expects from the players.

lets just hope it carries on for a while. creates doubt for the opposition knowing how hard it is to score against like the chelsea of mourinho days.
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:04:37 pm
Because you don't only post in this thread:Two games in - "will he ever become elite in the role".

Yes, and Gravenberch hasn't only played two games in his entire career. He is approaching 200 senior games. That is enough to judge what his attributes are. The best bit is Slot wanting Zubimendi to play that role. That is because Zubimendi is already elite in that role and the role is the best use of his talent.

Gravenberch 'may' become elite in that role but I think it is clear that his skillset is best suited to a different role. As I have said Yaya Toure is a great example. He benefitted from playing further forward and Barca benefitted from Busquets playing the 6 role.
It's just too early days to be making any judgements either way.  But I do think that momentum is very important in football, so starting off with 2 wins and cleansheets is very helpful.

One thing I must say though is that I personally didn't buy into the idea that there will be a difficult transition period. Klopp left the squad in a great position with some easy things to improve on (not conceding first every game). I feel that when a coach leaves the team in a good place, a decent amount of times the next guy is able to get off to a flying start. I think it's more likely second season will be the real test with the potential departures.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:36:31 pm
It's just too early days to be making any judgements either way.  But I do think that momentum is very important in football, so starting off with 2 wins and cleansheets is very helpful.

One thing I must say though is that I personally didn't buy into the idea that there will be a difficult transition period. Klopp left the squad in a great position with some easy things to improve on (not conceding first every game). I feel that when a coach leaves the team in a good place, a decent amount of times the next guy is able to get off to a flying start. I think it's more likely second season will be the real test with the potential departures.
Yeah, and I dont see radical changes so far. The two goals yesterday would have made Klopp proud. One super fast counter attack, one perfect demonstration of the power of gegenpress.

It's a bit of a myth that Klopp's liverpool was completely wild and crazy. If anything we were too slow and indecisive last season.
The full backs play a bit more centrally, but that was a change that started under Klopp.
The biggest change is the 2-1 formation in central midfield, which is a bit more defensive.

My biggest positive so far is that the players look sharp and agile, individually. Especially our right hand side with Trent, Szobo and Salah, which should be very strong on paper, was piss poor in the spring but look great now.
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:50:48 pm
In what way? Isn't XG an empirical measure of the quality of chances we create? According to the PL site we are joint top for missed big chances (6). If anything it's our opponents that have been flattered. In each game we've gone up a gear in the second half and the opposition couldn't live with us because we are a better team; better players, more fit, better coached.

Yes, we missed some big chances. This is precisely the issue. These things often hang on fine margins. Weve had two excellent results so far but it wouldnt have taken much of a swing in fortune for them both to have been bad results. On another day, the performance could have been just as good and yet the game ends up 1-1 or even a defeat.

Anyway, I dont want to sound too negative. There is much to be happy about as a Liverpool fan at the moment. Slot is not Klopp but the early signs are that he is a very decent boss in his own right. The team is still adjusting to his tactics and there have been occasional signs that were not there yet, but theyve made a great start.

Next weeks game is the first really big challenge of his reign. If we can get another 2-0 win there, Ill be happy to pronounce him as our new messiah.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:17:49 pm
Yes, and Gravenberch hasn't only played two games in his entire career. He is approaching 200 senior games. That is enough to judge what his attributes are.
Clearly. That must be why our manager keeps playing him as our 6  :) .
I remember when Klopp first came in and there were a bunch of posters pontificating on what a Klopp midfield would look like. Henderson was the first one out the door due to his glaring deficiencies. Yet we won that lot with him as captain.
Quote
The best bit is Slot wanting Zubimendi to play that role. That is because Zubimendi is already elite in that role and the role is the best use of his talent.
How do you know? Surely Slot and his team didn't expect Zubimendi to start +60 games?
Quote
Gravenberch 'may' become elite in that role but I think it is clear that his skillset is best suited to a different role. As I have said Yaya Toure is a great example. He benefitted from playing further forward and Barca benefitted from Busquets playing the 6 role.
Clearly not to Slot. He keeps playing him as our 6.And Grav's played really well there.

Is it possible that your ideas on a 6 is not aligned with our manager?
The signs are very encouraging, albeit it early. Most notable change is we arent getting stretched on the break multiple times a game. Eye test and data proves this out, especially if you compare it to Brentford at home or our away matches against the bottom 3 last season.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:48:48 pm
Yeah, and I dont see radical changes so far. The two goals yesterday would have made Klopp proud. One super fast counter attack, one perfect demonstration of the power of gegenpress.

It's a bit of a myth that Klopp's liverpool was completely wild and crazy. If anything we were too slow and indecisive last season.
The full backs play a bit more centrally, but that was a change that started under Klopp.
The biggest change is the 2-1 formation in central midfield, which is a bit more defensive.

My biggest positive so far is that the players look sharp and agile, individually. Especially our right hand side with Trent, Szobo and Salah, which should be very strong on paper, was piss poor in the spring but look great now.
We were really direct last season, not compared to early Klopp, but certainly compared to mother top sides and were very aggressive as a pressing side. This meant we ended duo with a lot of changes of possession between us and the opposition and more transitions against us. I posted some stats on the last page that I think highlight the difference in styles they you can see so far. We allow more passes before a Defensive action, defensive actions a bit deeper, but higher pass success and had more 10+ passing sequences, 100+ more 'short' passes
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:50:32 pm
Clearly. That must be why our manager keeps playing him as our 6  :) .
I remember when Klopp first came in and there were a bunch of posters pontificating on what a Klopp midfield would look like. Henderson was the first one out the door due to his glaring deficiencies. Yet we won that lot with him as captain. How do you know? Surely Slot and his team didn't expect Zubimendi to start +60 games?Clearly not to Slot. He keeps playing him as our 6.And Grav's played really well there.

Is it possible that your ideas on a 6 is not aligned with our manager?

Slot clearly stated he expected players to come in. The only player we have targeted for this season since then is Zubimendi. A specialist 6. Why would Slot target Zubimendi a specialist 6 if he didn't want to play with one?

So yes since Slot wanted a specialist 6 and I wanted a specialist 6 then we are perfectly aligned.

As for Zubimendi playing 60 games. Ideally we would bring in a backup 6. If not then you pick and choose the games in which a specialist 6 isn't as important. Maybe a couple of games against a promoted team and a home game against a team who finished 16th last season.

It is the same dance as last season. Despite Klopp continually targeting 6's we were told that maybe Klopp didn't want one. Maybe Macca was his ideal 6. Macca did well initially but by the end of the season that idea had been abandoned and we had Endo a squad player as the deepest midfield player.

As for Grav playing as our 6 what other options does Slot have?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:03:12 pm
Slot clearly stated he expected players to come in. The only player we have targeted for this season since then is Zubimendi. A specialist 6. Why would Slot target Zubimendi a specialist 6 if he didn't want to play with one?

So yes since Slot wanted a specialist 6 and I wanted a specialist 6 then we are perfectly aligned.

As for Zubimendi playing 60 games. Ideally we would bring in a backup 6. If not then you pick and choose the games in which a specialist 6 isn't as important. Maybe a couple of games against a promoted team and a home game against a team who finished 16th last season.

It is the same dance as last season. Despite Klopp continually targeting 6's we were told that maybe Klopp didn't want one. Maybe Macca was his ideal 6. Macca did well initially but by the end of the season that idea had been abandoned and we had Endo a squad player as the deepest midfield player.

As for Grav playing as our 6 what other options does Slot have?

He may have stuck with it more if Thiago and Bajcetic weren't a write off all season and Jones didn't keep getting injured. He wasn't defensively secure enough though to play as a 6 in that system for the most part and too slow. He was let down over the Lavia buy last summer and Caicedo was always a long shot.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:07:11 pm
He may have stuck with it more if Thiago and Bajcetic weren't a write off all season and Jones didn't keep getting injured. He wasn't defensively secure enough though to play as a 6 in that system for the most part and too slow. He was let down over the Lavia buy last summer and Caicedo was always a long shot.

Thiago and Bajcetic though were both capable of playing as a specialist lone 6 though. We would have paired one of them with Trent inverting to act as the 2nd pivot when we were looking to create a box midfield and build from the back. We then tried Macca as a single pivot with Trent inverting but it didn't work. So we ended up with Endo, Macca and at times Trent inverting. Complete overkill and one of the reasons for me that the goals dried up.

Gravenberch has been brilliant in the 2nd half in games. The thing is we have been playing lower mid-table teams. They have had to empty the tank in the first half to stifle us. The better teams won't have to do that. They will keep the ball better. They will have more depth on the bench and above all they will also have the quality to punish any slight errors we make.

The other thing is like Macca. Then Gravenberch will have a honeymoon period as a 6. Teams will soon start analysing his play and looking for ways to target him. 
