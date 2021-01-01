It's just too early days to be making any judgements either way. But I do think that momentum is very important in football, so starting off with 2 wins and cleansheets is very helpful.
One thing I must say though is that I personally didn't buy into the idea that there will be a difficult transition period. Klopp left the squad in a great position with some easy things to improve on (not conceding first every game). I feel that when a coach leaves the team in a good place, a decent amount of times the next guy is able to get off to a flying start. I think it's more likely second season will be the real test with the potential departures.
Yeah, and I dont see radical changes so far. The two goals yesterday would have made Klopp proud. One super fast counter attack, one perfect demonstration of the power of gegenpress.
It's a bit of a myth that Klopp's liverpool was completely wild and crazy. If anything we were too slow and indecisive last season.
The full backs play a bit more centrally, but that was a change that started under Klopp.
The biggest change is the 2-1 formation in central midfield, which is a bit more defensive.
My biggest positive so far is that the players look sharp and agile, individually. Especially our right hand side with Trent, Szobo and Salah, which should be very strong on paper, was piss poor in the spring but look great now.