He may have stuck with it more if Thiago and Bajcetic weren't a write off all season and Jones didn't keep getting injured. He wasn't defensively secure enough though to play as a 6 in that system for the most part and too slow. He was let down over the Lavia buy last summer and Caicedo was always a long shot.



Thiago and Bajcetic though were both capable of playing as a specialist lone 6 though. We would have paired one of them with Trent inverting to act as the 2nd pivot when we were looking to create a box midfield and build from the back. We then tried Macca as a single pivot with Trent inverting but it didn't work. So we ended up with Endo, Macca and at times Trent inverting. Complete overkill and one of the reasons for me that the goals dried up.Gravenberch has been brilliant in the 2nd half in games. The thing is we have been playing lower mid-table teams. They have had to empty the tank in the first half to stifle us. The better teams won't have to do that. They will keep the ball better. They will have more depth on the bench and above all they will also have the quality to punish any slight errors we make.The other thing is like Macca. Then Gravenberch will have a honeymoon period as a 6. Teams will soon start analysing his play and looking for ways to target him.