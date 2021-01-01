« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 218844 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,446
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm »
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,446
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 11:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:21:16 pm
;D

Love you too mate.

And Andy knows I wasn't having a go at him anyway, otherwise I;d have mentioned Tchoo Tchoo.
Why can't you just be nicer to others? Slagging people off at every moment is ridiculous. I know it's your spiel but ffs.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,511
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm
I dunno if Im missing Klopps warmth but Im finding Slot to be cold, ruthless and going about it business like.
As a person I'm more like Klopp when it comes to emotions, but I also really like Slot too. What really matters to me is that they get the job done. There's more than one way to skin skin a cat, as they say.

There's only one Klopp. I'd absolutely hate it if we'd brought someone in who even tried to emulate him as a person. For one, it would show a level of insecurity in themselves. A lack of personal belief.

A similarity I do see in both Slot and Klopp is that both have come in at Anfield respecting the past, but being determined to be themselves and do it their own way rather than try to emulate past legends. To me, that shows self belief and vision. I like that.

They are both clearly different personalities, but I like both. I'm also really keen to see what Slot manages to get out of this squad with his approach. If I was to be friends with one of them, I'd naturally gravitate more to Klopp, but as a manager/coach of our club, Slot's approach is also one I like.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,379
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm »
You took that post from me that i was not being "nice"?  ;D

I would say I'm a super nice person.  :wave
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,446
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 11:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm
You took that post from me that i was not being "nice"?  ;D

I would say I'm a super nice person.  :wave
Most of your posts are you not being nice. Now maybe it's just me seeing that but I doubt it..
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,131
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 11:59:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm
I dunno if Im missing Klopps warmth but Im finding Slot to be cold, ruthless and going about it business like.
From what Ive seen of Slot so far, he is exactly the right personality to follow on from Klopp. The absolute worst case scenario would have been someone trying to mimic Klopps rapport with both the fans and players. That candidate would end up looking like a budget tribute act.

Our two games have been oddly calm affairs so far, and thats exactly what we need in this transition. No dramas, no meltdowns and no media speculation. A lot of material would have been primed and ready for this to be a disaster and so far weve been cooly efficient. I think that emanates from the man in charge.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,379
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 12:02:26 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:53:51 pm
Most of your posts are you not being nice. Now maybe it's just me seeing that but I doubt it..

Please tell me outside of the transfer forum/thread ( I admit I'm bit of a dickhead there) and the occasional piss taking of you lot in the Union thread where exactly do you see me post to judge me like you have?  :D
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,725
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 12:09:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:26 am
Please tell me outside of the transfer forum/thread ( I admit I'm bit of a dickhead there) and the occasional piss taking of you lot in the Union thread where exactly do you see me post to judge me like you have?  :D

You are a bit of a c*nt to be fair 😉

As for Slot, really liking him so far, although I do miss the emotional celebrations of Jurgen, and the overall warmth he seemed to bring to the team, Slots player and game management is something weve needed for a while.

Hes drilled it into us already how important it is to defend as a unit and how important it is to never let up in the press, especially in our own half. Its a joy to watch and is the kind of thing that wins you silverware eventually.

Hell have losses as all managers do, but Im fairly confident that well very quickly learn from our mistakes under him.

Really impressed so far.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,199
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 12:21:46 am »
Arne has been excellent and we actually look better for it (so far). I'm going to miss last minute winners and the madness of Klopp. I love winning and especially in style but my heart is under less strain in two respects than it was.
I am enjoying it, but feel a bit of distance, probably because of the game as a whole, not necessarily what's happening at LFC.
The big test will be in the games against the likes of City and Arsenal but United next week will be interesting.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,645
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 12:34:43 am »
Id like to hear from reds who watched us under Shankly and then under Bob. Was the footy more exciting under Bill but more measured etc under Bob cos we won more but maybe not as attractive?

Fuck knows, Im wellied but yeah would be nice to see if theres a comparison or something
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,199
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 12:39:35 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:34:43 am
Id like to hear from reds who watched us under Shankly and then under Bob. Was the footy more exciting under Bill but more measured etc under Bob cos we won more but maybe not as attractive?

Fuck knows, Im wellied but yeah would be nice to see if theres a comparison or something
"more exciting under Bill but more measured etc under Bob"
Is exactly it, I enjoyed the Shankly football more because you did not know what was going to happen, winning 3-2 at Anfield with a late goal from Keegan is how it felt (even if that was rarer than I remember). Bill's team felt a lot more like 2-0 comfortable more often than not but hey, the memory plays tricks. 
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,645
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 12:43:57 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:39:35 am
"more exciting under Bill but more measured etc under Bob"
Is exactly it, I enjoyed the Shankly football more because you did not know what was going to happen, winning 3-2 at Anfield with a late goal from Keegan is how it felt (even if that was rarer than I remember). Bill's team felt a lot more like 2-0 comfortable more often than not but hey, the memory plays tricks. 
You old enough are ya? Didnt realise. Would be a good thread to start I reckon from that point of view

Im not saying Slots gonna win more obviously but stranger things have happened. Everyone was gutted Shanks left but then look what happened
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 12:44:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm
You took that post from me that i was not being "nice"?  ;D

I would say I'm a super nice person.  :wave
you'd be wrong.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,645
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 12:49:48 am »
Samies hearts In The right place ya fannies

Fuck off n leave him alone
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,961
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 12:52:25 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 07:08:51 pm
I swear 5% of that was Szoboszlai and Gravenberch having a few mins of passy from 4 yards away in the centre circle without being pressed.

Fucking loved that, keepaway from all 11 Brentford players... ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 12:53:33 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:49:48 am
Samies hearts In The right place ya fannies

Fuck off n leave him alone
but his gob (keyboard) isn't.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,844
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 12:55:40 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:43:57 am
You old enough are ya? Didnt realise. Would be a good thread to start I reckon from that point of view

Im not saying Slots gonna win more obviously but stranger things have happened. Everyone was gutted Shanks left but then look what happened
Im not old enough to remember but Id say there are some similarities but some distinct differences too.

Both follow club icons and were left good squads. Bob didnt win anything in his first season but this is where the differences might work in Slots favour. Bob was a very reluctant successor whereas Slot is coming in from outside with clear ideas about what he wants. If anything he inherits a squad with more potential and with that more immediate focus could be ready to win things.

I think in the long run you might be right about the styles and it may well be that this team can also be more successful than its predecessor with a slightly more measured and refined approach.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:32 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,961
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 12:57:54 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:49:48 am
Samies hearts In The right place ya fannies

Fuck off n leave him alone

Coupla early wins, coupla posters teeing off on Samie...

could get used to this... :D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,199
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 01:00:07 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:43:57 am
You old enough are ya? Didnt realise. Would be a good thread to start I reckon from that point of view

Im not saying Slots gonna win more obviously but stranger things have happened. Everyone was gutted Shanks left but then look what happened
It feels quite similar except for the fact Bill came from within and kept Shankly's boot room around him.

It's also influenced by the age you are when you see things, a young kid gets more excited and watching football in your peak subbuteo years is far more ingrained
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,645
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 01:00:26 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:55:40 am
Im not old enough to remember but Id say there are some similarities but some distinct differences too.

Both follow club icons and were left good squads. Bob didnt win anything in his first season but this is where the differences might work in Slots favour. Bob was a very reluctant successor whereas Slot is coming in from outside with clear ideas about what he wants. If anything he inherits a squad with more potential and with that more immediate focus could be ready to win things.

I think in the long run you might be right about the styles and it may well be that this team can also be more successful than its predecessor with a slightly more measured and refined approach.
Get a thread goin mate. You or BBN. Ive seen you write stuff. Youre good. Go Ed soft lad. See what all the Twirlys think ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,511
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 01:01:35 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:34:43 am
Id like to hear from reds who watched us under Shankly and then under Bob. Was the footy more exciting under Bill but more measured etc under Bob cos we won more but maybe not as attractive?

Fuck knows, Im wellied but yeah would be nice to see if theres a comparison or something
I remember Shankly leaving and I, like pretty much every Red around at the time, was gutted. To be honest, I'm utter garbage at analyzing tactics and suchlike, so I didn't really notice any real difference. We were just Liverpool, and we won more often than not.

What I definitely did notice was that Bill and Bob were very different personalities. Shanks had a charisma. A real aura about him that gave me goosebumps. Bob far more unassuming. As I said earlier about Klopp and Slot, there's more than one way to skin a cat. Bill and Bob were different, but both got the job done. I loved Bill and Bob, but for different things. I love Klopp and always will. It's very early days for Slot, but I like the cut of his jib too.

I love how Slot doesn't appear to be intimidated by following Klopp. Just as Bob never seemed intimidated following Bill. There has been mutual respect between the departing managers and the new. All their own men doing it their way, but doing it for Liverpool FC.

Liverpool Football Club is the most successful club in England, and it's become so whilst being led by managers doing it their own way. Other, more tactically aware people than me will see the differences in style of play. I don't notice the details as much as the overall product and whether or not it's successful.

Looking back now, the whole Shankly/Paisley era seemed like a fairytale to me.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:38 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,567
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 01:05:42 am »
Slot will take this team to the next level. Jurgen built the foundation and Slot will patch the weaknesses and make us better. it already feels like teams aren't going to be able to counter us at will this season, and even when we start a game slow, we aren't going to be 1-0 down every week and having to fight back.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,645
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 01:05:58 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:01:35 am
I remember Shankly leaving and I, like pretty much every Red around at the time, was gutted. To be honest, I'm utter garbage at analyzing tactics and suchlike, so I didn't really notice any real difference. We were just Liverpool, and we won more often than not.

What I definitely did notice was that Bill and Bob were very different personalities. Shanks had a charisma. A real aura about him that gave me goosebumps. Bob far more unassuming. As I said earlier about Klopp and Slot, there's more than one way to skin a cat. Bill and Bob were different, but both got the job done. I loved Bill and Bob, but for different things. I love Klopp and always will. It's very early days for Slot, but I like the cut of his jib too.

I love how Slot doesn't appear to be intimidated by following Klopp. Just as Bob never seemed intimidated following Bill. There has been mutual respect between the departing managers and the new. All their own men doing it their way, but doing it for Liverpool FC.

Liverpool Football Club is the most successful club in England, and it's become so whilst being led by managers doing it their own way. Other, more tactically aware people than me will see the differences in style of play. I don't notice the details as much as the overall product and whether or not it's successful.
See. This is what I mean. Yeah Im on aboot the football but their personalities all. Can we draw positives from them and have something to look forward to thats similar what went before? Doesnt  take a thread to do that but as I said Im wellied. Had a nice day watching us and just thinking. Would be nice thats all. Already liked the thoughts Ive heard in the 3 replies Ive heard so far so more of the same please. Do like reading stuff on this site more than posting.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,961
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 01:08:22 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:00:07 am
It feels quite similar except for the fact Bill Bob came from within and kept Shankly's boot room around him.


Good and subtly important point, for example, today Mo and Trent were less than pleased at being subbed. There would have been several coaches the players already knew to handle that situation when Bob was manager.

Today, Arne had to, and chose correctly to do so, handle it himself.

An entirely new metaphorical boot room brings surprises, and new impetus and style, and also potential challenges...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 01:15:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:01:35 am
I remember Shankly leaving and I, like pretty much every Red around at the time, was gutted. To be honest, I'm utter garbage at analyzing tactics and suchlike, so I didn't really notice any real difference. We were just Liverpool, and we won more often than not.

What I definitely did notice was that Bill and Bob were very different personalities. Shanks had a charisma. A real aura about him that gave me goosebumps. Bob far more unassuming. As I said earlier about Klopp and Slot, there's more than one way to skin a cat. Bill and Bob were different, but both got the job done. I loved Bill and Bob, but for different things. I love Klopp and always will. It's very early days for Slot, but I like the cut of his jib too.

I love how Slot doesn't appear to be intimidated by following Klopp. Just as Bob never seemed intimidated following Bill. There has been mutual respect between the departing managers and the new. All their own men doing it their way, but doing it for Liverpool FC.

Liverpool Football Club is the most successful club in England, and it's become so whilst being led by managers doing it their own way. Other, more tactically aware people than me will see the differences in style of play. I don't notice the details as much as the overall product and whether or not it's successful.

Looking back now, the whole Shankly/Paisley era seemed like a fairytale to me.

I like reading your post. Thanks was too young for Shankly and Bob. Started with Joe Fagan for me
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 03:15:50 am »
I have similar sentiments. I like what I have seen so far. The playing style is similar even though clearly not the same but there's something missing which is hard to elucidate.
Arne looks to be an excellent manager to follow Jurgen and I have no complaints but I still miss Jurgen and it'll take a while before I don't. There was a different gut feeling, a different energy before every game which just made me excited about the madness that was about to happen. I wasn't alive for either Shankly or Paisley but from all I've read and heard, I can see why Shankly was far more beloved than Paisley despite winning less. Jurgen, to a large extent, will be the same. The man took over when we were garbage and made us what we are today and left us a brilliant team for the next man. I duly wish Arne can emulate Paisley too but it's very early still even though all signs are positive.
I just wish we could clone jurgen every 9 years and have the new version take over so that the madness would never end.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 03:32:35 am »
Leave Samie alone!

As for Arne, much colder, much more business-like than Jurgen, obviously. I get the impression that he's not too concerned about the emotional side of Liverpool Football Club, at least not yet. He sees us as a massive football club and a great opportunity for his career, but doesn't necessarily care too much about the magic of Anfield  you can get a sense when he's asked about that sort of thing he's internally eye-rolling. I think that's fine though  Jurgen needed to remind us of who we are, Slot doesn't need to do that. I reckon in years to come he'll acknowledge that he underestimated the power of Anfield, especially after he's had a few European nights under his belt.

He's a lot more Rafa, than Jurgen, in a lot of ways  I loved them both.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 