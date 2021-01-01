Id like to hear from reds who watched us under Shankly and then under Bob. Was the footy more exciting under Bill but more measured etc under Bob cos we won more but maybe not as attractive?



Fuck knows, Im wellied but yeah would be nice to see if theres a comparison or something



I remember Shankly leaving and I, like pretty much every Red around at the time, was gutted. To be honest, I'm utter garbage at analyzing tactics and suchlike, so I didn't really notice any real difference. We were just Liverpool, and we won more often than not.What I definitely did notice was that Bill and Bob were very different personalities. Shanks had a charisma. A real aura about him that gave me goosebumps. Bob far more unassuming. As I said earlier about Klopp and Slot, there's more than one way to skin a cat. Bill and Bob were different, but both got the job done. I loved Bill and Bob, but for different things. I love Klopp and always will. It's very early days for Slot, but I like the cut of his jib too.I love how Slot doesn't appear to be intimidated by following Klopp. Just as Bob never seemed intimidated following Bill. There has been mutual respect between the departing managers and the new. All their own men doing it their way, but doing it for Liverpool FC.Liverpool Football Club is the most successful club in England, and it's become so whilst being led by managers doing it their own way. Other, more tactically aware people than me will see the differences in style of play. I don't notice the details as much as the overall product and whether or not it's successful.Looking back now, the whole Shankly/Paisley era seemed like a fairytale to me.