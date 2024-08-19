You've got me Al. I never rated Klopp. Just a poor man's Kevin Keegan.



Yes but there are tactical ways to overcome or at least reduce personnel flaws - Klopp's general answer was to go even more offensive and push even higher up, whereas Slot is seemingly a bit more pragmatic. Let's see how it goes.



I just think it is bizarre to peg a coach who came up with some of the biggest tactical innovations in the Premier league era as the bolded bit.Klopp came up with the tactical innovation of using Firmino who was being wasted out wide as a false 9. An incredibly pragmatic and forward thinking solution. He then came up with the pragmatic and innovative solution of basically starting with three holding mids in Fabinho, Henderson and Gini so that he could push both fullbacks on without resorting to a back three.That wasn't Klopp resorting to being more offensive and pushing even higher.Then we get to last season when Klopp was at times coming up with three or four different formations ingame. Making changes and winning us games. Slot is clearly a very good coach but to pretend Klopp was some maverick who just became more and more offensive and pushed even higher is just plain wrong.We are talking about a man who continually outcoached Guariolda and had the better head to head record despite having inferior teams both here and in Germany. My first impression is that Slot is far more rigid and wedded to his system than Klopp was.