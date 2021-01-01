« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 209085 times)

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 01:30:27 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:17:59 pm
A good video on Slot ball

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eIQ6Qx8nTQ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eIQ6Qx8nTQ4</a>

It's really annoying me that everyone says how direct we were under Klopp and how we weren't interested in long periods of possession. I must have been watching a different team over the last half decade.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,155
  • ....mmm
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 01:54:08 pm »
Incredible amount of revisionism going round about how played under Klopp. :lmao

Logged
:D

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,682
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 02:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:54:08 pm
Incredible amount of revisionism going round about how played under Klopp. :lmao



There was clearly a lot of jeopardy with how we played last season, but yes, its incredible these hot takes about how we played under Klopp. The football was not only incredible, it was winning football.

The guy produced the best side I have ever seen for us. If Slot gets a team 75% of what that 18-20 team was for us, he will have done a good job.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 02:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:54:08 pm
Incredible amount of revisionism going round about how played under Klopp. :lmao

Who knew Klopp was in thrall to Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis?

Judging by these videos, I've been following the wrong team!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,442
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 03:42:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:09:39 pm
There was clearly a lot of jeopardy with how we played last season, but yes, its incredible these hot takes about how we played under Klopp. The football was not only incredible, it was winning football.

The guy produced the best side I have ever seen for us. If Slot gets a team 75% of what that 18-20 team was for us, he will have done a good job.

18-20 was flawless. We'll never rack up those kind of numbers again. 21/22 team was great as well.

Last couple of years we were far too open, with the games far too chaotic and  lacking control, while lacking the legs to carry that. Still, pushing for the title most of the season was a hell of an effort given the flaws, the refs/var and injuries and the fact Klopp was showing signs of burn out (causing him to quit).
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:56 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 04:55:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:09:39 pm
There was clearly a lot of jeopardy with how we played last season, but yes, its incredible these hot takes about how we played under Klopp. The football was not only incredible, it was winning football.

The guy produced the best side I have ever seen for us. If Slot gets a team 75% of what that 18-20 team was for us, he will have done a good job.

We were obviously great under Klopp. However, it's also clear that we had a fundamental weakness in his last two seasons here that wasn't being resolved. Because of that, we aren't incapable of making improvements under the new manager, just like other elements will likely worsen.

Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:55:12 pm
We were obviously great under Klopp. However, it's also clear that we had a fundamental weakness in his last two seasons here that wasn't being resolved. Because of that, we aren't incapable of making improvements under the new manager, just like other elements will likely worsen.



I think the fundamental weakness is pretty easy to spot. Klopp wanted a dynamic midfield player or two like Tchouameni, Bellingham, Caicedo, Lavia etc. He ended up with the ghost of Fabinho and then Endo.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,155
  • ....mmm
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 05:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:42:26 pm
18-20 was flawless. We'll never rack up those kind of numbers again. 21/22 team was great as well.

Last couple of years we were far too open, with the games far too chaotic and  lacking control, while lacking the legs to carry that. Still, pushing for the title most of the season was a hell of an effort given the flaws, the refs/var and injuries and the fact Klopp was showing signs of burn out (causing him to quit).

We controlled games more often than not last season, though usually we grew into games.

18-20 & 21/22 are the best-in-class but I think the home game against City last year was the most complete performance in Klopp's tenure, but for some less than stellar finishing.
Logged
:D

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,772
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 05:43:59 pm »
Yes Im fairly sure we had more possession than Arsenal last season. Our problem was the few times a team could break on us it would usually result in a pretty big chance or goal.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 05:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:14:24 pm
We controlled games more often than not last season, though usually we grew into games.

18-20 & 21/22 are the best-in-class but I think the home game against City last year was the most complete performance in Klopp's tenure, but for some less than stellar finishing.

Agree about the City game. That second half had City simply hoofing it away as they had no answer to our press and fluidity, I have never seen City do that before or since. I have every faith that Arne is the right man to succeed Jurgen but he will need time to mould his players into a system that suits him and their particular strengths and weaknesses. Should be an interesting season.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 05:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:13:11 pm
I think the fundamental weakness is pretty easy to spot. Klopp wanted a dynamic midfield player or two like Tchouameni, Bellingham, Caicedo, Lavia etc. He ended up with the ghost of Fabinho and then Endo.

Yes but there are tactical ways to overcome or at least reduce personnel flaws - Klopp's general answer was to go even more offensive and push even higher up, whereas Slot is seemingly a bit more pragmatic. Let's see how it goes.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,442
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 06:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:14:24 pm
We controlled games more often than not last season, though usually we grew into games.

18-20 & 21/22 are the best-in-class but I think the home game against City last year was the most complete performance in Klopp's tenure, but for some less than stellar finishing.

That was massively above the level we played most of the time last season though. We were terrific in that second half and our most relentless pressing in years.

I don't think we really did control games for the most part. Even a game like Spurs where we were 4-0 up and coasting and within a few minutes it's 4-2 and they're missing chances to make it 4-3. We couldn't shut a game down for love nor money, hence not extending leads at Old Trafford proved costly. Even Villa at 3-1 and coasting and then within a minute it's 3-3 and they've missed a sitter to win it. Or Chelsea where we absolutely battered them and are 3-0 up and next thing it's 3-1 and we're under the cosh with them missing more good chances. The reverse was slow starts and going 1-0 down - it was usually one or the other.

We have to be more solid this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 06:38:54 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:57:41 pm
Yes but there are tactical ways to overcome or at least reduce personnel flaws - Klopp's general answer was to go even more offensive and push even higher up, whereas Slot is seemingly a bit more pragmatic. Let's see how it goes.

I would say inverting Trent was an extremely pragmatic way to reduce personnel flaws. The problem though is that when you have recruited five attacking players of the quality of Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo and Salah and were looking to balance it with midfield monsters there is only so much mitigation that you can do.

For me the issue last season wasn't the lack of pragmatism it was more about our attackers all going cold at the same time.

In 18-19 we conceded 22 goals, in 21-22 we conceded 26 goals. At Dortmund in his first two title seasons they conceded 22 and then 25. To portray Klopp as someone who lacked pragmatism and defensive nous is wrong for me.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 06:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:38:54 pm
To portray Klopp as someone who lacked pragmatism and defensive nous is wrong for me.

Good job I did neither then! I just said Slot is going to seemingly be more pragmatic. Or maybe more controlled is a better term.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 07:04:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:58:47 pm
Good job I did neither then! I just said Slot is going to seemingly be more pragmatic. Or maybe more controlled is a better term.

Nah.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:57:41 pm
Yes but there are tactical ways to overcome or at least reduce personnel flaws - Klopp's general answer was to go even more offensive and push even higher up, whereas Slot is seemingly a bit more pragmatic. Let's see how it goes.

The bolded bit pegs Klopp as the reincarnation of Keegan.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 07:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:04:11 pm
Nah.

The bolded bit pegs Klopp as the reincarnation of Keegan.

You seem to have interpreted that I'm having a go at Klopp when that really couldn't be further from the truth. All I'm saying is that Slot is going to try different things defensively and we will see how it pans out.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,914
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 07:09:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:08:51 pm
You seem to have interpreted that I'm having a go at Klopp when that really couldn't be further from the truth. All I'm saying is that Slot is going to try different things defensively and we will see how it pans out.

Al's opinions are fact. Always...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 07:16:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:57:41 pm
Yes but there are tactical ways to overcome or at least reduce personnel flaws - Klopp's general answer was to go even more offensive and push even higher up, whereas Slot is seemingly a bit more pragmatic. Let's see how it goes.

Almost worked to go offensive. Even with a flawed side such as ours with a bit of luck we could have won the league last year.

I feel like I am taking crazy pills and have hallucinated Klopp carrying this side last season. Slot has a ridiculous job on his hands trying to replicate that, much less improve upon it.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2538 on: Today at 07:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:16:06 pm
Almost worked to go offensive. Even with a flawed side such as ours with a bit of luck we could have won the league last year.

I feel like I am taking crazy pills and have hallucinated Klopp carrying this side last season. Slot has a ridiculous job on his hands trying to replicate that, much less improve upon it.

Well ultimately there's no way of truly knowing how much Klopp had this group of players over performing. We will obviously have a clearer picture by the end of the season.

There's also the question as to whether we can keep the players fitter and how much impact that can have to offset the loss of Klopp.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 07:20:30 pm »
So just to be clear, any suggestion that Slot might do things better in any way than Klopp is verboten?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 07:24:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:08:51 pm
You seem to have interpreted that I'm having a go at Klopp when that really couldn't be further from the truth. All I'm saying is that Slot is going to try different things defensively and we will see how it pans out.

The main thrust of your argument is that Slot is going to be more pragmatic. For me it is the opposite I would say Slot is very rigid tactically which isn't a bad thing. I would say the Quansah substitution was an example of that. As you say there are tactical ways to overcome or at least reduce personnel flaws. Slot didn't do that, he didn't alter our tactics. It was bang a player who wasn't doing what he wanted was hooked and a player who did was brought on.

Under Klopp we were constantly evolving. Initially, we were a high-energy pressing team. We then evolved into a far more controlled team when we on the League. Then we decided to become a more possession-based team and finally last season was all about chaos. Under Klopp we evolved every season. I think Slot is far closer to Guardiola who has far more clearly defined principles of play.   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,630
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 07:25:08 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:20:30 pm
So just to be clear, any suggestion that Slot might do things better in any way than Klopp is verboten?

We not signing Verboten.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2542 on: Today at 07:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:24:03 pm
The main thrust of your argument is that Slot is going to be more pragmatic. For me it is the opposite I would say Slot is very rigid tactically which isn't a bad thing. I would say the Quansah substitution was an example of that. As you say there are tactical ways to overcome or at least reduce personnel flaws. Slot didn't do that, he didn't alter our tactics. It was bang a player who wasn't doing what he wanted was hooked and a player who did was brought on.

Under Klopp we were constantly evolving. Initially, we were a high-energy pressing team. We then evolved into a far more controlled team when we on the League. Then we decided to become a more possession-based team and finally last season was all about chaos. Under Klopp we evolved every season. I think Slot is far closer to Guardiola who has far more clearly defined principles of play.

Honestly Al I don't even think I'm making an argument let alone having a thrust.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2543 on: Today at 07:27:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:26:42 pm
Honestly Al I don't even think I'm making an argument let alone having a thrust.

Perhaps having a thrust would cheer Al up
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2544 on: Today at 07:28:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:25:08 pm
We not signing verboten jemand.

 ;D ;D

Fixed it for you.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,630
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2545 on: Today at 07:28:30 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:27:29 pm
Perhaps having a thrust would cheer Al up

with LovelyCushionedHeader??  :o :o :o :o
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2546 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:28:30 pm
with LovelyCushionedHeader??  :o :o :o :o

Ohhhh ya beauty, what a thrust son, what a thrust
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2547 on: Today at 07:29:48 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:20:30 pm
So just to be clear, any suggestion that Slot might do things better in any way than Klopp is verboten?

Not at all the issue is trying to portray Klopp as some tactical Neanderthal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2548 on: Today at 07:30:50 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:27:29 pm
Perhaps having a thrust would cheer Al up

JP Vance?

and the lovelycushionedsofa.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2549 on: Today at 07:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:29:48 pm
Not at all the issue is trying to portray Klopp as some tactical Neanderthal.

You've got me Al. I never rated Klopp. Just a poor man's Kevin Keegan.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2550 on: Today at 08:14:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:35:06 pm
You've got me Al. I never rated Klopp. Just a poor man's Kevin Keegan.

I just think it is bizarre to peg a coach who came up with some of the biggest tactical innovations in the Premier league era as the bolded bit.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:57:41 pm
Yes but there are tactical ways to overcome or at least reduce personnel flaws - Klopp's general answer was to go even more offensive and push even higher up, whereas Slot is seemingly a bit more pragmatic. Let's see how it goes.

Klopp came up with the tactical innovation of using Firmino who was being wasted out wide as a false 9. An incredibly pragmatic and forward thinking solution. He then came up with the pragmatic and innovative solution of basically starting with three holding mids in Fabinho, Henderson and Gini so that he could push both fullbacks on without resorting to a back three.

That wasn't Klopp resorting to being more offensive and pushing even higher.

Then we get to last season when Klopp was at times coming up with three or four different formations ingame. Making changes and winning us games. Slot is clearly a very good coach but to pretend Klopp was some maverick who just became more and more offensive and pushed even higher is just plain wrong.

We are talking about a man who continually outcoached Guariolda and had the better head to head record despite having inferior teams both here and in Germany. My first impression is that Slot is far more rigid and wedded to his system than Klopp was.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2551 on: Today at 08:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:14:51 pm
I just think it is bizarre to peg a coach who came up with some of the biggest tactical innovations in the Premier league era as the bolded bit.

Klopp came up with the tactical innovation of using Firmino who was being wasted out wide as a false 9. An incredibly pragmatic and forward thinking solution. He then came up with the pragmatic and innovative solution of basically starting with three holding mids in Fabinho, Henderson and Gini so that he could push both fullbacks on without resorting to a back three.

That wasn't Klopp resorting to being more offensive and pushing even higher.

Then we get to last season when Klopp was at times coming up with three or four different formations ingame. Making changes and winning us games. Slot is clearly a very good coach but to pretend Klopp was some maverick who just became more and more offensive and pushed even higher is just plain wrong.

We are talking about a man who continually outcoached Guariolda and had the better head to head record despite having inferior teams both here and in Germany. My first impression is that Slot is far more rigid and wedded to his system than Klopp was.

What are the 4 different formations that we supposedly played throughout one game under Klopp?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2552 on: Today at 08:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:14:51 pm
I just think it is bizarre to peg a coach who came up with some of the biggest tactical innovations in the Premier league era as the bolded bit.

Klopp came up with the tactical innovation of using Firmino who was being wasted out wide as a false 9. An incredibly pragmatic and forward thinking solution. He then came up with the pragmatic and innovative solution of basically starting with three holding mids in Fabinho, Henderson and Gini so that he could push both fullbacks on without resorting to a back three.

That wasn't Klopp resorting to being more offensive and pushing even higher.

Then we get to last season when Klopp was at times coming up with three or four different formations ingame. Making changes and winning us games. Slot is clearly a very good coach but to pretend Klopp was some maverick who just became more and more offensive and pushed even higher is just plain wrong.

We are talking about a man who continually outcoached Guariolda and had the better head to head record despite having inferior teams both here and in Germany. My first impression is that Slot is far more rigid and wedded to his system than Klopp was.

Not sure a single, broad sentence about one particular issue from 2022-2024 warranted this but here we are.

If it helps, I agree that Klopp came up with big tactical inventions. That includes making Firmino a false 9, playing with Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum, and using 3 or 4 formations during a game.

I also haven't said Klopp was some kind of maverick.

Thank you and goodbye.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2553 on: Today at 08:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:32:15 pm
What are the 4 different formations that we supposedly played throughout one game under Klopp?

The obvious one would be Bournemouth at home last season. We lined up 4-3-3 initially with Trent as an orthodox full back. Second Half he pushed in and inverted. Macca got sent off we initially played a 4-2-3 with Szobo and Gakpo as a double pivot. That was followed by Endo coming off for Gakpo. Gomez came on for Trent so we had a flat back four. Elliott then came on for Jota and we switched to a 4-3-2. We then brought off Salah and Diaz with Nunez playing as a lone striker and Tsimikas as a left-sided midfield player in a 4-4-1 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2554 on: Today at 09:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:53:43 pm
The obvious one would be Bournemouth at home last season. We lined up 4-3-3 initially with Trent as an orthodox full back. Second Half he pushed in and inverted. Macca got sent off we initially played a 4-2-3 with Szobo and Gakpo as a double pivot. That was followed by Endo coming off for Gakpo. Gomez came on for Trent so we had a flat back four. Elliott then came on for Jota and we switched to a 4-3-2. We then brought off Salah and Diaz with Nunez playing as a lone striker and Tsimikas as a left-sided midfield player in a 4-4-1 

Yes, choose a game where we went down to ten men :lmao
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2555 on: Today at 09:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:03:04 pm
Yes, choose a game where we went down to ten men :lmao

I chose it because it showed how innovative as a coach Klopp was. We were winning 2-1 when Macca was sent off and we had Gakpo, Diaz, Jota and Salah on the pitch. The defacto response in that situation would be to take at least 1 forward off and go 4-3-2 or 4-4-1. Klopp didn't we kept all four of Gakpo, Diaz, Jota and Salah on until we scored the third.

He then continually changed the formation.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2556 on: Today at 09:18:09 pm »
Fucking hell :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2557 on: Today at 09:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:16:24 pm
I chose it because it showed how innovative as a coach Klopp was. We were winning 2-1 when Macca was sent off and we had Gakpo, Diaz, Jota and Salah on the pitch. The defacto response in that situation would be to take at least 1 forward off and go 4-3-2 or 4-4-1. Klopp didn't we kept all four of Gakpo, Diaz, Jota and Salah on until we scored the third.

He then continually changed the formation.

Sounds like he went more offensive  ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 