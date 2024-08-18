He's been quietly impressive so far, deftly avoiding hyperbolic narratives and just focused on the job he's been hired for.People are comparing him to Rafa and I get where they're coming from, but for me he's somewhere between Rafa and Klopp - Rafa was an excellent manager/tactician but he was too cold/clinical at times - e.g. Gerrard looking to leave after the first season as he didn't think he was wanted. I'll love Klopp forever and he was a huge motivator and father figure to the players; perhaps to a fault at times though? Between the two I'd much prefer how Klopp passionately celebrated moments rather than Rafa going back to his shopping listSlot's clearly got tactical nous, can put his arm around a player but then doesn't appear to have any issue with letting them know when they're not delivering. It's a fine balance and he needs to be careful not to create disharmony in the group with disgruntled players, something Klopp was always careful with in how he selected and nurtured players...perhaps we were TOO nice as a team in recent times though?!While there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road I'm excited to see how the season unfolds after that second half in particular; some simply scintillating football on show