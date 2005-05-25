I thought Slot pretty much scrapped the plan at half time and 'went back' to the Klopp model the players were used to. I'm not saying this will be permanent - it won't be - but it was time for desperate measures after an awful first half and Slot took them.



Ipswich had clearly done their homework and realised that Slot's new Liverpool played narrowly at the back when they had the ball and built almost exclusively through the middle. Trent-Quansah-Virg-Robbo could have practically held hands so close to each other were they positioned. And so Ipswich faced our four defenders with a front four when we had the ball. That meant 8 players occupying a narrow rectangle of field, 9 if you include Gravenberch who tried to find a pocket of space to receive a pass. Did he get one? I don't recall. If he did he wasn't able to turn with the ball. It went straight back, usually to the goalie. In the end the defenders kept running out of options and launching it long, usually to Salah.



In the second half everything was different. Sure, Ipswich ran out of puff but that wasn't the main reason why Liverpool dominated. What was immediately noticeable is that the gap between Virgil and his fellow centre back increased massively when we had the ball. Konate practically became the right back. The 'V' between Alisson and his two centre backs became huge where it had been tiny. Trent pushed forward into a more familiar role - either staying wide as a wing back or even coming into central midfield as he did under Klopp. Meanwhile alll attempts by the centre backs at finding Gravenberch were abandoned. We started to go round Ipswich, not through them. Nothing like this had happened in the pre-season games. But it worked magnificently. The players looked very comfortable.



It suited Gravenberch the most. He started to receive the ball from a more advanced Trent and no longer had to turn his man. Often he was in oceans of space, ahead of the Ipswich attack and he used his best skill - ie running with the ball into inviting gaps in front of him - with increasing elan. I thought Ipswich might have to adapt and play a low block, but they failed to readjust. It meant easy pickings for our superb attack who were now getting the ball at their feet or running in behind to receive Trent's wonderful passes. The only disappointment was that we didn't;t score 4 or 5.



I'll be interested to see how Slot sets his team up v Brentford. The best thing yesterday is that he's clearly not a slave to a single system.