Everyone will remember last season, particularly the spell before Christmas. We barely had a decent 45 minutes, we played pretty shit in a lot of our games despite being able to mount a title challenge for a period.

Yesterdays first half was exactly the same.

Chatting to my lad & daughters bf I mentioned Rafa's subs were generally on 65, sometimes Jurgens were 75 or as late as 80 and I was wondering how long Arne would give it before making a change so I was extremely encouraged by how decisive he was at half time. It wasn't what I expected but it worked extremely favourable.



There's a lot of football to play but Arne seems to be an authoritative person, I think we'll do well with him.

UTFR.