I like Slotís Liverpool and Arne himself. No point comparing him to the previous legend, who was a one of a kind, but Iím excited to see how he can potentially improve an already brilliant set of players. So far he feels professional, serious, focused and I reckon heís already trying to toughen up that occasional soft underbelly weíve suffered from. Iím all for a ruthless streak, and making us a harder team to play against, harder in both senses of the word.