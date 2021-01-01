Has a ruthless streak.
Nice.
He's a hard man to please. He could be forgiven like every new manager to the league with a distinct philosophy that 'this is a project' but he's too ruthless for that which is fantastic to see.
Utterly critical with the first half performance, despite us not being threatened in any way. Haven't seen that level of critical analysis from a manager since Rafa. I think he's got the man management skills to be able to communicate that to motivate the players to do better though, in a way that the previous generation of managers like Rafa were unable to do.
That said, if the owners and recruitment can't suitably back him, then it's an absolute disgraceful way to treat the new man. Yes, he doesn't have the authority of Klopp that his success brought, but respecting the managers style of play and going some way to actually supporting that by obtaining the right players would be a prerequisite for any incoming manager with a distinct style of play.
The fact they haven't even bothered sussing out the number six conundrum which is vital to Slot's preferred style of play, and making an arse of themselves with no contingencies, is nigh on disrespectful.