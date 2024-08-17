« previous next »
good press conference from Arne Slot

we need to improve our scouting system thats why we are struggling to buy players in the last few summers

new era starts tomorrow so looking forward to it

Theres a new FourFoutTwo video on what he has done so far in preseason. Interesting in how hes adapted into a whole new formation (one that he hadnt played before) that fits around our players.

https://youtu.be/4XzaKBusytc?si=7cl4bqJzfWQtzQbS
Theres a new FourFoutTwo video on what he has done so far in preseason. Interesting in how hes adapted into a whole new formation (one that he hadnt played before) that fits around our players.

https://youtu.be/4XzaKBusytc?si=7cl4bqJzfWQtzQbS

Thats the correct way of doing things.
good press conference from Arne Slot

we need to improve our scouting system thats why we are struggling to buy players in the last few summers

new era starts tomorrow so looking forward to it



concerned me a bit that he wasn't more tight lipped about zubimendi, and generally talks a lot specifically about "me and richard" ...

klopp always nailed the tone of situations 100%

but overall, a really good presser from arne ... nailed it 99%
Theres a new FourFoutTwo video on what he has done so far in preseason. Interesting in how hes adapted into a whole new formation (one that he hadnt played before) that fits around our players.

https://youtu.be/4XzaKBusytc?si=7cl4bqJzfWQtzQbS

Nice, good watch that, even if he did call Curtis Jones, Elliot :D

Trent's going to score fucking loads coming through that inside right channel.
I have to say I'm really looking forward to the start of the season and the Slot era.
We all revered Jurgen, every single one of us. But towards the end of last season the increasing amount of taxi drivers, lads in pubs & mates who'd say I just want this over now was tedious, boring, concerning and sadly perhaps not entirely inaccurate.
So we are where we are.
We've been here before, some of us arl arses have been here so many times.
And mostly we've been blessed. Oh so fucking blessed by our past managers.
I think we have already accepted, the sensible ones amongst us anyway, that he'll never be Jurgen. Favourably and passionately, we can say that about Bill, Bob and Kenny also.
But neither will he be Hodgson or Rodgers. The double d&g's eh.
I'm enthused that Slot is clearly his own man, there's an unassuming steeliness to him isn't there.

Everything is shiny about our new manager, so bring us something that shines bright Arne.

Good luck tomorrow, for the rest of the season and indeed your hopefully long career with us Arne.
UTFR.
I have to say I'm really looking forward to the start of the season and the Slot era.
We all revered Jurgen, every single one of us. But towards the end of last season the increasing amount of taxi drivers, lads in pubs & mates who'd say I just want this over now was tedious, boring, concerning and sadly perhaps not entirely inaccurate.
So we are where we are.
We've been here before, some of us arl arses have been here so many times.
And mostly we've been blessed. Oh so fucking blessed by our past managers.
I think we have already accepted, the sensible ones amongst us anyway, that he'll never be Jurgen. Favourably and passionately, we can say that about Bill, Bob and Kenny also.
But neither will he be Hodgson or Rodgers. The double d&g's eh.
I'm enthused that Slot is clearly his own man, there's an unassuming steeliness to him isn't there.

Everything is shiny about our new manager, so bring us something that shines bright Arne.

Good luck tomorrow, for the rest of the season and indeed your hopefully long career with us Arne.
UTFR.

great post ser
I have to say I'm really looking forward to the start of the season and the Slot era.
We all revered Jurgen, every single one of us. But towards the end of last season the increasing amount of taxi drivers, lads in pubs & mates who'd say I just want this over now was tedious, boring, concerning and sadly perhaps not entirely inaccurate.
So we are where we are.
We've been here before, some of us arl arses have been here so many times.
And mostly we've been blessed. Oh so fucking blessed by our past managers.
I think we have already accepted, the sensible ones amongst us anyway, that he'll never be Jurgen. Favourably and passionately, we can say that about Bill, Bob and Kenny also.
But neither will he be Hodgson or Rodgers. The double d&g's eh.
I'm enthused that Slot is clearly his own man, there's an unassuming steeliness to him isn't there.

Everything is shiny about our new manager, so bring us something that shines bright Arne.

Good luck tomorrow, for the rest of the season and indeed your hopefully long career with us Arne.
UTFR.
like this. I get a good vibe from Arne. Its not Klopp, but how could it be?  I would love him to have a steady and successful first season. I dont think he needs to be constantly compared to Jürgen (but I suppose he will be).
Im old enough to remember Bill to Bob. Wishing Slot transition can be even half as good. Stay positive folks.
like this. I get a good vibe from Arne. Its not Klopp, but how could it be?  I would love him to have a steady and successful first season. I dont think he needs to be constantly compared to Jürgen (but I suppose he will be).
Im old enough to remember Bill to Bob. Wishing Slot transition can be even half as good. Stay positive folks.
I too am old enough to remember bill to bob.
Exactly 50 years ago tomorrow on the 17th august 1974 a quiet ,modest,unassuming man took charge ,reluctantly,of Liverpool fc as manager ,not ,coach or head coach or whatever its called but manger against a newly promoted side Luton town at kenilworth road .
The press didnt think hed last long,just keeping the seat warm until Liverpool got a proper man in who knew what he was doing ,he wouldnt last till Christmas.the shankly  era was over and therefore Liverpools time was up.
Arne slot takes over on the 17th august 2024 against a newly promoted side away from home ,he wont last till Christmas,the klopp era is over ,Liverpools time is up .
If he does a fraction of what sir bob paisley acheived in those glorious nine years between 74-83 then were in for a hell of a ride .
Bring it on .
like this. I get a good vibe from Arne. Its not Klopp, but how could it be?  I would love him to have a steady and successful first season. I dont think he needs to be constantly compared to Jürgen (but I suppose he will be).
Im old enough to remember Bill to Bob. Wishing Slot transition can be even half as good. Stay positive folks.

And it's fair to point out that things did not go all Bob's way at the start, for a fair while...
a light touch was highlighted in a clip from training on Thursday, with Slot challenging Trent Alexander-Arnold to bend the ball into the net from a seemingly impossible angle behind the goal

Liked the sound of this so went looking for the clip. It's here if anyone's interested:

https://x.com/LFC/status/1824144021133861091

Arne goes first, then Trent one-ups him from a worse angle. Alex Inglethorpe provides the bantz.
I too am old enough to remember bill to bob.
Exactly 50 years ago tomorrow on the 17th august 1974 a quiet ,modest,unassuming man took charge ,reluctantly,of Liverpool fc as manager ,not ,coach or head coach or whatever its called but manger against a newly promoted side Luton town at kenilworth road .
The press didnt think hed last long,just keeping the seat warm until Liverpool got a proper man in who knew what he was doing ,he wouldnt last till Christmas.the shankly  era was over and therefore Liverpools time was up.
Arne slot takes over on the 17th august 2024 against a newly promoted side away from home ,he wont last till Christmas,the klopp era is over ,Liverpools time is up .
If he does a fraction of what sir bob paisley acheived in those glorious nine years between 74-83 then were in for a hell of a ride .
Bring it on .

Is right.
I have to say I'm really looking forward to the start of the season and the Slot era.
We all revered Jurgen, every single one of us. But towards the end of last season the increasing amount of taxi drivers, lads in pubs & mates who'd say I just want this over now was tedious, boring, concerning and sadly perhaps not entirely inaccurate.
So we are where we are.
We've been here before, some of us arl arses have been here so many times.
And mostly we've been blessed. Oh so fucking blessed by our past managers.
I think we have already accepted, the sensible ones amongst us anyway, that he'll never be Jurgen. Favourably and passionately, we can say that about Bill, Bob and Kenny also.
But neither will he be Hodgson or Rodgers. The double d&g's eh.
I'm enthused that Slot is clearly his own man, there's an unassuming steeliness to him isn't there.

Everything is shiny about our new manager, so bring us something that shines bright Arne.

Good luck tomorrow, for the rest of the season and indeed your hopefully long career with us Arne.
UTFR.

Not trying to be awkward but why do you think he wont be a Hodgson or a Rodgers (though the 2 were very different - the latter was incredibly close to winning a league with a really weak squad...)?

There is every chance that Slot could be sacked by the start of next season - managers these days dont get the time that was previously given.  if we finish 6th and dont make it out of our Champions league group then he will be sacked.

he is totally unknown quantity - 99% of us had never heard of him this time last year.  He can be a huge success or he can crash and burn.
There is now way Slot is sacked for finishing sixth I reckon, you have to factor in the cup runs for a start.

He does have some degree of excuse in so far the DoF has perhaps let us down (so far) which you cannot really argue against, though has stated the squad is very very good already so just needs tweaks to the coaching.
Not trying to be awkward but why do you think he wont be a Hodgson or a Rodgers (though the 2 were very different - the latter was incredibly close to winning a league with a really weak squad...)?

There is every chance that Slot could be sacked by the start of next season - managers these days dont get the time that was previously given.  if we finish 6th and dont make it out of our Champions league group then he will be sacked.

he is totally unknown quantity - 99% of us had never heard of him this time last year.  He can be a huge success or he can crash and burn.
I will always give Brendan a free pass for giving us the most exciting season wed had in years in that run in of the 13-14 season .we came so close but it gave us what we used to take for granted ,a title chase and a hugely thrilling one .ultimately it was his swan song and obviously the following season was a disappointment to say the least so he made way for jurgean .so that ended well.
Hodgson should have never been anywhere near Merseyside let alone anfield.it was obvious to most of us that he was not fit to be our manager and lead us .it was an awful time for the club ,Rafa was chased out the club by the media who hated him and virtually handpicked the owl with the help of certain individuals inside the club and regrettably a fair few of our fan base .
He was found out from the start that he was a fraud ,useless,the worst manager that weve ever had .one of the worst decisions the club ever made .
Now slot may turn out not to be the man to take us to the top but from what Ive seen the players seem to like him ,looks like theyre enjoying the training sessions and methods hes brought to the club,the results from the friendlys have been very encouraging and all in all he seems like hes got a plan,ideas ,knowledge,smart ,and friendly.hes ticking a lot of boxes .compare this with Hodgson when he started and its like night and day ,he was a disaster waiting to happen and so it proved whereas slot hasnt put a foot wrong so far .hes gone about things quietly,modestly and unassuming like that other fella did 50 years ago today ,Bob somebody or other and that turned out not too bad .
Slot will be given time,nobody is expecting the league in his first year but Im quite optimistic about our chances and theres one thing that Im sure of ,he wont anywhere near as bad as Roy fucking Hodgson .
Top four isnt success.
What would you say success over the next five years looks like?
Not trying to be awkward but why do you think he wont be a Hodgson or a Rodgers (though the 2 were very different - the latter was incredibly close to winning a league with a really weak squad...)?
There is every chance that Slot could be sacked by the start of next season - managers these days dont get the time that was previously given.  if we finish 6th and dont make it out of our Champions league group then he will be sacked.
Hi mate, my post sounded like I was being a bit disrespectful to Brendan, it wasn't meant to be as I have so much respect for how close he came. I really meant that neither won anything, even Evans & Souness gave us a trophy. And I'm anticipating something from Slot.
Great conf by Arne, but as hes been used to since he started here and as feyenoord manager too.

Not a lot of questions about the game today but all in all we feel a lot of positivity and confidence and thats something! Specially coming after the jurgens era.

In fact I didnt know he never won his first game of the season. Interesting fact. Got that feeling we will today.
What would you say success over the next five years looks like?

CL qualification every season, a league and/or CL trophy in that time.
Probably been mentioned but did anyone see Slot with Trent trying to score from basically the corner flag hahahaa  ;D

Yeah, that was great. Good too that the players seem to be on board with him. I know we've not started yet and results and performances will ultimately be what matters but all sounds positive so far.

Not that bothered about football in general anymore given what with the likes of FIFA, Chelsea and Man City have done to the game and now Newcastle following suit, clubs gaming the PSR rules, the likes of Everton and Forest breaking the rules but not really getting punished and Arsenal's cynical football - but still excited about us and watching the team under Slot. Can't wait!
