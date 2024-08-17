Not trying to be awkward but why do you think he wont be a Hodgson or a Rodgers (though the 2 were very different - the latter was incredibly close to winning a league with a really weak squad...)?



There is every chance that Slot could be sacked by the start of next season - managers these days dont get the time that was previously given. if we finish 6th and dont make it out of our Champions league group then he will be sacked.



he is totally unknown quantity - 99% of us had never heard of him this time last year. He can be a huge success or he can crash and burn.



I will always give Brendan a free pass for giving us the most exciting season wed had in years in that run in of the 13-14 season .we came so close but it gave us what we used to take for granted ,a title chase and a hugely thrilling one .ultimately it was his swan song and obviously the following season was a disappointment to say the least so he made way for jurgean .so that ended well.Hodgson should have never been anywhere near Merseyside let alone anfield.it was obvious to most of us that he was not fit to be our manager and lead us .it was an awful time for the club ,Rafa was chased out the club by the media who hated him and virtually handpicked the owl with the help of certain individuals inside the club and regrettably a fair few of our fan base .He was found out from the start that he was a fraud ,useless,the worst manager that weve ever had .one of the worst decisions the club ever made .Now slot may turn out not to be the man to take us to the top but from what Ive seen the players seem to like him ,looks like theyre enjoying the training sessions and methods hes brought to the club,the results from the friendlys have been very encouraging and all in all he seems like hes got a plan,ideas ,knowledge,smart ,and friendly.hes ticking a lot of boxes .compare this with Hodgson when he started and its like night and day ,he was a disaster waiting to happen and so it proved whereas slot hasnt put a foot wrong so far .hes gone about things quietly,modestly and unassuming like that other fella did 50 years ago today ,Bob somebody or other and that turned out not too bad .Slot will be given time,nobody is expecting the league in his first year but Im quite optimistic about our chances and theres one thing that Im sure of ,he wont anywhere near as bad as Roy fucking Hodgson .