Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 194118 times)

Offline kop306

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 06:37:24 pm »
good press conference from Arne Slot

we need to improve our scouting system thats why we are struggling to buy players in the last few summers

new era starts tomorrow so looking forward to it

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm »
Theres a new FourFoutTwo video on what he has done so far in preseason. Interesting in how hes adapted into a whole new formation (one that he hadnt played before) that fits around our players.

https://youtu.be/4XzaKBusytc?si=7cl4bqJzfWQtzQbS
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm
Theres a new FourFoutTwo video on what he has done so far in preseason. Interesting in how hes adapted into a whole new formation (one that he hadnt played before) that fits around our players.

https://youtu.be/4XzaKBusytc?si=7cl4bqJzfWQtzQbS

Thats the correct way of doing things.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 07:21:02 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:37:24 pm
good press conference from Arne Slot

we need to improve our scouting system thats why we are struggling to buy players in the last few summers

new era starts tomorrow so looking forward to it



concerned me a bit that he wasn't more tight lipped about zubimendi, and generally talks a lot specifically about "me and richard" ...

klopp always nailed the tone of situations 100%

but overall, a really good presser from arne ... nailed it 99%
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 07:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm
Theres a new FourFoutTwo video on what he has done so far in preseason. Interesting in how hes adapted into a whole new formation (one that he hadnt played before) that fits around our players.

https://youtu.be/4XzaKBusytc?si=7cl4bqJzfWQtzQbS

Nice, good watch that, even if he did call Curtis Jones, Elliot :D

Trent's going to score fucking loads coming through that inside right channel.
Offline John C

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 07:59:32 pm »
I have to say I'm really looking forward to the start of the season and the Slot era.
We all revered Jurgen, every single one of us. But towards the end of last season the increasing amount of taxi drivers, lads in pubs & mates who'd say I just want this over now was tedious, boring, concerning and sadly perhaps not entirely inaccurate.
So we are where we are.
We've been here before, some of us arl arses have been here so many times.
And mostly we've been blessed. Oh so fucking blessed by our past managers.
I think we have already accepted, the sensible ones amongst us anyway, that he'll never be Jurgen. Favourably and passionately, we can say that about Bill, Bob and Kenny also.
But neither will he be Hodgson or Rodgers. The double d&g's eh.
I'm enthused that Slot is clearly his own man, there's an unassuming steeliness to him isn't there.

Everything is shiny about our new manager, so bring us something that shines bright Arne.

Good luck tomorrow, for the rest of the season and indeed your hopefully long career with us Arne.
UTFR.
Offline smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 08:10:20 pm »
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 08:31:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:59:32 pm
I have to say I'm really looking forward to the start of the season and the Slot era.
We all revered Jurgen, every single one of us. But towards the end of last season the increasing amount of taxi drivers, lads in pubs & mates who'd say I just want this over now was tedious, boring, concerning and sadly perhaps not entirely inaccurate.
So we are where we are.
We've been here before, some of us arl arses have been here so many times.
And mostly we've been blessed. Oh so fucking blessed by our past managers.
I think we have already accepted, the sensible ones amongst us anyway, that he'll never be Jurgen. Favourably and passionately, we can say that about Bill, Bob and Kenny also.
But neither will he be Hodgson or Rodgers. The double d&g's eh.
I'm enthused that Slot is clearly his own man, there's an unassuming steeliness to him isn't there.

Everything is shiny about our new manager, so bring us something that shines bright Arne.

Good luck tomorrow, for the rest of the season and indeed your hopefully long career with us Arne.
UTFR.

great post ser
Offline vblfc

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 09:09:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:59:32 pm
I have to say I'm really looking forward to the start of the season and the Slot era.
We all revered Jurgen, every single one of us. But towards the end of last season the increasing amount of taxi drivers, lads in pubs & mates who'd say I just want this over now was tedious, boring, concerning and sadly perhaps not entirely inaccurate.
So we are where we are.
We've been here before, some of us arl arses have been here so many times.
And mostly we've been blessed. Oh so fucking blessed by our past managers.
I think we have already accepted, the sensible ones amongst us anyway, that he'll never be Jurgen. Favourably and passionately, we can say that about Bill, Bob and Kenny also.
But neither will he be Hodgson or Rodgers. The double d&g's eh.
I'm enthused that Slot is clearly his own man, there's an unassuming steeliness to him isn't there.

Everything is shiny about our new manager, so bring us something that shines bright Arne.

Good luck tomorrow, for the rest of the season and indeed your hopefully long career with us Arne.
UTFR.
like this. I get a good vibe from Arne. Its not Klopp, but how could it be?  I would love him to have a steady and successful first season. I dont think he needs to be constantly compared to Jürgen (but I suppose he will be).
Im old enough to remember Bill to Bob. Wishing Slot transition can be even half as good. Stay positive folks.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 09:09:02 pm
like this. I get a good vibe from Arne. Its not Klopp, but how could it be?  I would love him to have a steady and successful first season. I dont think he needs to be constantly compared to Jürgen (but I suppose he will be).
Im old enough to remember Bill to Bob. Wishing Slot transition can be even half as good. Stay positive folks.
I too am old enough to remember bill to bob.
Exactly 50 years ago tomorrow on the 17th august 1974 a quiet ,modest,unassuming man took charge ,reluctantly,of Liverpool fc as manager ,not ,coach or head coach or whatever its called but manger against a newly promoted side Luton town at kenilworth road .
The press didnt think hed last long,just keeping the seat warm until Liverpool got a proper man in who knew what he was doing ,he wouldnt last till Christmas.the shankly  era was over and therefore Liverpools time was up.
Arne slot takes over on the 17th august 2024 against a newly promoted side away from home ,he wont last till Christmas,the klopp era is over ,Liverpools time is up .
If he does a fraction of what sir bob paisley acheived in those glorious nine years between 74-83 then were in for a hell of a ride .
Bring it on .
Online afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 09:09:02 pm
like this. I get a good vibe from Arne. Its not Klopp, but how could it be?  I would love him to have a steady and successful first season. I dont think he needs to be constantly compared to Jürgen (but I suppose he will be).
Im old enough to remember Bill to Bob. Wishing Slot transition can be even half as good. Stay positive folks.

And it's fair to point out that things did not go all Bob's way at the start, for a fair while...
Online philboooo

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 11:48:30 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 03:56:58 pm
Quote
a light touch was highlighted in a clip from training on Thursday, with Slot challenging Trent Alexander-Arnold to bend the ball into the net from a seemingly impossible angle behind the goal

Liked the sound of this so went looking for the clip. It's here if anyone's interested:

https://x.com/LFC/status/1824144021133861091

Arne goes first, then Trent one-ups him from a worse angle. Alex Inglethorpe provides the bantz.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 11:53:16 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm
I too am old enough to remember bill to bob.
Exactly 50 years ago tomorrow on the 17th august 1974 a quiet ,modest,unassuming man took charge ,reluctantly,of Liverpool fc as manager ,not ,coach or head coach or whatever its called but manger against a newly promoted side Luton town at kenilworth road .
The press didnt think hed last long,just keeping the seat warm until Liverpool got a proper man in who knew what he was doing ,he wouldnt last till Christmas.the shankly  era was over and therefore Liverpools time was up.
Arne slot takes over on the 17th august 2024 against a newly promoted side away from home ,he wont last till Christmas,the klopp era is over ,Liverpools time is up .
If he does a fraction of what sir bob paisley acheived in those glorious nine years between 74-83 then were in for a hell of a ride .
Bring it on .

Is right.
