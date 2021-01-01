« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 193326 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,577
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 03:01:57 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:59:45 pm
From what we know and from what I have seen.

Slot seems to be a lot more a tactician than Jurgen, who was an amazing man manager who would make the players feel 10 feet tall and basically die on the field for him.


Yeah well, when/if he does well we can compare and will compare like we do all managers, based on his performance. Nobody will say don't compare if he does better than Klopp.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 03:03:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:01:57 pm
Yeah well, when/if he does well we can compare and will compare like we do all managers, based on his performance. Nobody will say don't compare if he does better than Klopp.

Yes but people should be judged on merit, not their predecessor as they have nothing to do with what was before them and can only control the now and what's in front of them.

Nor their vibe or how they handle a press conference.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 03:05:18 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:59:45 pm
From what we know and from what I have seen.

Slot seems to be a lot more a tactician than Jurgen, who was an amazing man manager who would make the players feel 10 feet tall and basically die on the field for him.

He probably goes into more detail with regards to answers, but I wouldn't think he's more of one than Klopp.

I've never seen a better in-game manager than Klopp, his ability to change things up with subs and formation tweaks. You just never heard him chat about it as he'd probably bore himself! Or, more likely, he preferred all focus went to his players.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,969
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 03:06:20 pm »
The salient point of comparison is that he has the energy and enthusiasm to do the job and Klopp, at the end, was running on empty.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 03:07:27 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 03:05:18 pm
He probably goes into more detail with regards to answers, but I wouldn't think he's more of one than Klopp.

I've never seen a better in-game manager than Klopp, his ability to change things up with subs and formation tweaks. You just never heard him chat about it as he'd probably bore himself! Or, more likely, he preferred all focus went to his players.

He takes the players at training when Pep used to do that.

I think its safe to say that and I'm not disrespecting Klopp, but maybe there is a reason Klopp got Pep to do the training sessions?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,577
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 03:09:45 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:03:44 pm
Yes but people should be judged on merit, not their predecessor as they have nothing to do with what was before them and can only control the now and what's in front of them.

Nor their vibe or how they handle a press conference.

I dont really care ultimately if he does a boring press conference. He wins the league and the CL then I wont really give a shit.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,063
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 03:11:30 pm »
But you do care, you;ve brought it up numerous times about how "boring" he is compard to Klopp. Which is unfair as that's practically evrey manager in the world.  ;D
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 03:11:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:09:45 pm
I dont really care ultimately if he does a boring press conference. He wins the league and the CL then I wont really give a shit.

No doubt, that's what I was alluding too.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,745
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 03:12:05 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:07:27 pm
He takes the players at training when Pep used to do that.

I think its safe to say that and I'm not disrespecting Klopp, but maybe there is a reason Klopp got Pep to do the training sessions?

Klopp had a far bigger role at the club than Arne though. Klopp was a manager and Arne is a coach so you would expect a coach to coach.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:12:05 pm
Klopp had a far bigger role at the club than Arne though. Klopp was a manager and Arne is a coach so you would expect a coach to coach.

Arne doesn't have an assistant coach?

You know what I was saying, don't twist my words.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 03:14:39 pm »
it seems Arne is more a Rafa-type - i.e. into the details one-on-one with the players - than a Jurgen type.

Arne has a bit of a different personality than Rafa I'd say though.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 03:15:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:38:10 pm
Its a bit of a comedown Ill be honest from Jurgen. I could watch all of Jurgens pressers but with his I switched off. Its understandably not the same.

That said, ultimately all that matters is that he produces the results. Thats the only thing he will need to be judged by.

Comparing Jurgen and Arne is like Shanks and Paisley. And I'll take Arne in his press conferences if he is any where as good as Bob. With the lack of media work coming from Arne on the USA tour he probably isn't as outward as Jurgen. But not many are.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 03:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:12:05 pm
Klopp had a far bigger role at the club than Arne though. Klopp was a manager and Arne is a coach so you would expect a coach to coach.

If Arne keeps saying "As always I am focused on training and coaching my team" then we know were in the shit
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 03:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:17:03 pm
If Arne keeps saying "As always I am focused on training and coaching my team" then we know were in the shit

He said me and Richard are trying to improve the squad but lets just ignore that
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 03:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:56:42 pm
yeah he has done well with the media. It is very much the honeymoon period though. The likes of Rafa and Klopp got on with the media initially though. It will almost certainly be different once the press get a chance to stick the knife in.
Or in other words , we hit the ground running and are force to be reckoned with right from the off then the media and usual pundit suspects will throwing as much shit at slot as they can .
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:18:51 pm
He said me and Richard are trying to improve the squad but lets just ignore that


It was a joke about Rafa and Hicks,

been a Liverpool fan long?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 03:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:20:17 pm

It was a joke about Rafa and Hicks,

been a Liverpool fan long?

Yes I have sorry I missed the joke
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,745
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 03:22:40 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:13:01 pm
Arne doesn't have an assistant coach?

You know what I was saying, don't twist my words.

It is more about how broad their roles and responsibilities are though. If Klopp was still here then for me he would be far more involved in our recruitment process, managing various aspects of the club. He would be having more meetings and would be involved in a lot more planning than Slot.

A lot of the managers responsibilities have been passed on to Hughes. That means Slot can be more of tracksuit coach. Klopps role had far more oversight. Slot has a more defined role to concentrate on coaching the players.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 03:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:22:40 pm
It is more about how broad their roles and responsibilities are though. If Klopp was still here then for me he would be far more involved in our recruitment process, managing various aspects of the club. He would be having more meetings and would be involved in a lot more planning than Slot.

A lot of the managers responsibilities have been passed on to Hughes. That means Slot can be more of tracksuit coach. Klopps role had far more oversight. Slot has a more defined role to concentrate on coaching the players.

I understand that, I was making an observation on his profile before and what Ive seen from training videos which just was to illustrate my point that people are differen and may go about things in a different way because no two people are the same otherwise they would have just got Pep to take over the team if he was a Jurgen copy.
Logged

Offline Walton Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 03:24:42 pm »
The problem with that is if we get off to a bad start due to being exposed in midifeld, then it will be Slot who will be under pressure not Hughes. 

Its why i dont like this "just coach" idea because its all very well saying someone else is responsible for buying players but if they mess up then its the coach who is still judged on results.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 03:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 03:24:42 pm
The problem with that is if we get off to a bad start due to being exposed in midifeld, then it will be Slot who will be under pressure not Hughes. 

Its why i dont like this "just coach" idea because its all very well saying someone else is responsible for buying players but if they mess up then its the coach who is still judged on results.

I would tend to think alot of fans and media would blame Hughes honestly.

I think people are also reading too much into this head coach lingo, he will have a say on the players.

They will not sign a player he doesn't want in his squad.

Klopp still worked under Edwards with the transfers and got more control as time went on.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,745
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 03:30:56 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:59:45 pm
From what we know and from what I have seen.

Slot seems to be a lot more a tactician than Jurgen, who was an amazing man manager who would make the players feel 10 feet tall and basically die on the field for him.


I think that is very unfair on Klopp.

You don't have a positive record and push someone like Guardiola all the way without being exceptional tactically. You also don't win games late on through substitutions the way we did last season without being a master tactician.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:32:33 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 03:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:30:56 pm
I think that is very unfair on Klopp.

You don't have a positive record and push someone like Guardiola all the way without being exceptional tactically. You also don't win games lat on through substitutions the way we did last season without being a master tactician.

Not what I was saying and I'm not going to go back and fourth about it.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 03:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:30 pm
But you do care, you;ve brought it up numerous times about how "boring" he is compard to Klopp. Which is unfair as that's practically evrey manager person in the world.  ;D

Corrected.  :)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,745
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 03:43:10 pm »
I think what is being missed here is that Klopp had an assistant in Ljinders who had clear ambitions to be a head coach. He had already left once to become head coach at NEC.

This is from Ljinders.

"At Liverpool, they asked me back after the NEC, but I would never have done it if I had only been asked back as 'number two' in the staff.

"Over the past six years I have been given a lot of responsibility. Jürgen has let me do press conferences, match talks. Everything he does himself. We do this job together, he always says. And that's how it really is. I know I am well prepared (for Salzburg)."

A similar parallel would be the way Van Gaal treated Mourinho at Barca. He basically allowed him to be the head coach for certain games. That doesn't mean Klopp and Van Gaal were not great tacticians or great at coaching players.

Slot has not been given the oversight that Van Gaal had at Barca or Klopp had here. He is more of a tracksuit coach and that is exactly why we wen for him and why we look at Alonso and Amorim.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:04 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 03:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:43:10 pm
I think what is being missed here is that Klopp had an assistant in Ljinders who had clear ambitions to be a head coach. He had already left once to become head coach at NEC.

This is from Ljinders.

"At Liverpool, they asked me back after the NEC, but I would never have done it if I had only been asked back as 'number two' in the staff.

"Over the past six years I have been given a lot of responsibility. Jürgen has let me do press conferences, match talks. Everything he does himself. We do this job together, he always says. And that's how it really is. I know I am well prepared (for Salzburg)."

A similar parallel would be the way Van Gaal treated Mourinho at Barca. He basically allowed him to be the head coach for certain games. That doesn't mean Klopp and Van Gaal were not great tacticians or great at coaching players.

I haven't seen that from Ljinders until now. That's great.

When I've managed people, I've always tried to delegate as much responsibility as possible. That trust and, also, the business not being so reliant on one person day to day, helps them, me, and the business.

Also, I'm lazy.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 03:56:58 pm »
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/liverpool-premier-league-season-preview-2024-25-lw9sx55b9

Quote
PREMIER LEAGUE | PAUL JOYCE
Liverpool Premier League preview: how Arne Slot is replacing Jürgen Klopp
new
As Liverpool head to Ipswich for start of Premier League season, Paul Joyce assesses the changes that obsessive new head coach has made  from compulsory breakfast to relentless rondos

There could be no better illustration of Arne Slots appetite for the challenge of shaping Liverpools fortunes than one of the first changes he implemented at the club.

The timetable under his predecessor, Jürgen Klopp, has been ripped up and the day now begins at the earlier time of 9.15am for the squad. It seems Slot, a football obsessive and workaholic, could not wait to get started.

There have been other tweaks to the daily running order. Breakfast is compulsory, with Liverpools new head coach wanting his squad to congregate together, and then there are meetings.

Sometimes before training, at other times afterwards. Team meetings on tactics and technical aspects, and individual meetings, where the players receive feedback within 24 hours of sessions on what they have been doing well or where they can get better.

Slot, 45, watches training back every day (he also studied Klopps sessions from before his arrival) and is hands-on in imparting feedback along with the coaches, Sipke Hulshoff, John Heitinga and Aaron Briggs, who all form part of a new-look set-up. No one in the first-team squad will be in any doubt as to what the coaching team think of them and, rather than undermining anyone, the emphasis is on improvement.

This was emphasised on Sunday when, in the 2½-hour gap between the friendly matches against Sevilla and Las Palmas at Anfield, a tactics board was wheeled through the mixed zone by club analysts, and the press conference room hosted another analysis session. Structure is everything.

We have meetings mostly every day, said Conor Bradley, the right back who showcased his promise last season and will hope to continue to make forward strides.

He wants to get his tactics embedded into us. So he needs to keep doing meetings to show us what we are doing well and not doing well. It makes sense. Some are short and sharp, some are longer.

We didnt really have meetings last year, only the day before the game. Theres differences from what Jürgen did and what the gaffer does now. Im enjoying learning new things, so its all been really good.

While there is a warmth to Slot that staff have noticed in his first weeks on Merseyside  a light touch was highlighted in a clip from training on Thursday, with Slot challenging Trent Alexander-Arnold to bend the ball into the net from a seemingly impossible angle behind the goal  there is no doubt his demeanour is serious. He is a coach to his core and his office is the training pitches at the AXA HQ in Kirkby.

The former Feyenoord coach is living on his own in an apartment, with his family in the Netherlands, and will not be occupying the Formby residence that was originally owned by Steven Gerrard before becoming home to Brendan Rodgers and then Klopp.

To an extent, Slots set-up mirrors the one at Feyenoord, where a flat opposite the De Kuip stadium was often his base, with his family home a four-hour round trip away in Zwolle.

Slot admitted in an interview with Viaplay this week that the inability to see loved ones, to have your brother for a coffee or visit your parents, was a pity, but conceded he had been busy, busy, busy anyway.

Structure on the pitch is what Slot also craves and he will hope a number of stylistic changes will be noticeable in the Premier League opener away to the newly promoted Ipswich Town, having volunteered that the results in pre-season have been better than the overall performance.

He is not planning to oversee a revolution but Liverpools build-up will be in more of a 4-2-3-1 formation, rather than Klopps 4-3-3, with more control resulting in less end-to-end frenzy in matches.

At times during the pre-season tour to the United States, Slot assessed the opposition and instructed his players to kill them with the ball  one reason why the midfielder Martín Zubimendis decision to back out of a move from Real Sociedad should be viewed for what it is: a setback to the grand plan.

It is reminiscent of Rodgerss death by football mantra when he took over and Slot has since explained that where Klopp always wanted to go forward when winning back possession, and create chaotic scenes, he is happy for his side to keep the ball rather than immediately attempt the difficult pass.

The emphasis on one and two-touch play has meant a change to rondos, the glorified version of piggy in the middle used in training sessions throughout football. Rather than a warm-up mechanism, rondos are now an integral part of Slots sessions.

He and his staff discourage flicks and tricks to avoid being dispossessed by the opponent. Instead, they want the players to focus on opening up their body and moving into better positions, thus creating better passing opportunities. Repetition should make it second nature.

Thus far the buy-in from the players is, unsurprisingly, understood to have been absolute, which is a credit to the culture Klopp created. Slots attention to detail on technical aspects is appealing to players who want to be pushed and challenged.

For example, in the first half against Sevilla, Alexander-Arnold barely played inside and stuck to an orthodox right-back role before moving into midfield more after the break. He is likely to have licence to decide when to switch and when to stay, without overlooking how potent his partnership with Mohamed Salah could be on the right.

Similarly, it was noticeable that the captain, Virgil van Dijk, did not once look to ping a pass 60 yards to Salah on the right, a tactic that has been fruitful in the past.

Yet there also remained blitzkrieg spells in the 4-1 win over the Spaniards when unrelenting passes brought reward and, reassuringly, if the short ball is not on, Liverpool can improvise. This was seen with two longer passes from the goalkeeper Alisson leading to goals for Luis Díaz, who is firmly in Slots plans.

You can see we focus a lot on the build-up, a lot more responsibility for our centre backs with and without the ball, Van Dijk said. But obviously our midfielders are important as well and we try to create certain patterns on what the opponent does against us.

Obviously they still need to be fine-tuned and we still need to be flexible, as we were with the goal Lucho [Díaz] scored. We tried to play short but when they go man-v-man then you have to think about overplaying that first and second line and then sprint and get the second ball.

So we have to find the right balance but you can clearly see the patterns that we tried to create and the build-up.

Salah also scored against Arsenal in pre-season from a move which began with the back-up goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, clipping a ball over Arsenals press.

One other noticeable aspect of Liverpools play has been a willingness to line up in a 4-2-4 at opposition goal kicks in a signal of aggression and intent, although when rivals have better possession they intend to be more compact. That may just arrest the bad old habit of conceding first, which happened 16 times in the league last season.

Patterns of play will, of course, only improve with greater understanding, and for that, continuity is required. Feyenoord were ranked 11th in the Eredivisie for total starting changes (59) in 2023-24, with Ajax top at 91, and second bottom in the Dutch top flight for players used (25).

Eight Feyenoord players started 25-plus out of 34 league games, pointing to a good injury record, and that is one area that Liverpool will hope improves after last terms record, which contributed to a difficult final furlong.

Ruben Peters, lead physical performance coach, also followed Slot from Feyenoord and has already been listening to feedback from players, with some sessions tweaked on tour to prevent too much workload and others cancelled.

The visit to the Front Street boxing gym in Philadelphia, where part of the movie Creed was filmed, was an example of a group session being replaced with a less strenuous workout and, at the same time, doubled up as an important bonding day.

Such empowerment comes with Slot being head coach rather than manager. He is focused on what he is best at  coaching and trying to eke out improvement  and other experts at the club take the lead in other areas.

Other changes? The team did not stay in a hotel before the Sevilla game and that may remain the norm before home matches, while Slot has cut a calm presence on the touchline even when players have been on the receiving end of fouls  albeit the real test of that patience starts on Saturday at Portman Road.

Replacing Klopp may not be akin to stepping into the void vacated by Mr. Ferguson, but it remains an unenviable one all the same.

Slot recognises the importance of the man who went before him and what he meant to Liverpool supporters, but is intent on carving out a bright future.

Wherever you look there are images and murals of him. You cant help noticing his legacy and overall impact, he said, before adding: So far, I havent seen or heard anyone talking about the days of old.

Liverpool will be different under him. Whether they will be better will become clear soon enough.

Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,745
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 03:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:47:37 pm
I haven't seen that from Ljinders until now. That's great.

When I've managed people, I've always tried to delegate as much responsibility as possible. That trust and, also, the business not being so reliant on one person day to day, helps them, me, and the business.

Also, I'm lazy.

 ;D ;D

Yeah, I agree. I think what is often missed is that you want your coaches and assistants to grow and improve as much as you do with the players. With assistants, you have to give them their head and give them more responsibility if they have ambitions of being a head coach. They benefit you benefit.

The Mourinho one is interesting under Robson he was basically a gopher and translator. Under Van Gaal he was running training sessions and was even allowed to do the manager's job for certain games.

Slot may be different he might have assistants who are quite happy being assistants.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,868
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 04:03:07 pm »


Dig the swarm, although I'd prefer it be called 'the Waffle...'
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,745
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 04:05:10 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:03:07 pm


Dig the swarm, although I'd prefer it be called 'the Waffle...'

The Red arrows for me.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 04:06:40 pm »
here are some very fussy feckers in here. Analysing news conferences now.  Think I need a break, its same shit in the transfer thread
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 04:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:56:58 pm
;D ;D

Yeah, I agree. I think what is often missed is that you want your coaches and assistants to grow and improve as much as you do with the players. With assistants, you have to give them their head and give them more responsibility if they have ambitions of being a head coach. They benefit you benefit.

The Mourinho one is interesting under Robson he was basically a gopher and translator. Under Van Gaal he was running training sessions and was even allowed to do the manager's job for certain games.

Slot may be different he might have assistants who are quite happy being assistants.

I would always take responsibility for any problems or issues or difficult clients at the same time, so they knew I had their backs.

Klopp did that but, obviously, on a much larger scale (so it must have been stressful as I found it stressful with just a small team in a business at 10% of LFC revenues and 0% of the publicity).

I don't understand the likes of Ten Hag who are quick to put others under the bus. Morale is important. Even if you're not the one who's been blamed, you'll be thinking you could be next if you make a "mistake".
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,745
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 04:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:12:56 pm
I would always take responsibility for any problems or issues or difficult clients at the same time, so they knew I had their backs.

Klopp did that but, obviously, on a much larger scale (so it must have been stressful as I found it stressful with just a small team in a business at 10% of LFC revenues and 0% of the publicity).

I don't understand the likes of Ten Hag who are quick to put others under the bus. Morale is important. Even if you're not the one who's been blamed, you'll be thinking you could be next if you make a "mistake".

Thankfully it appears that Slot is far more like Klopp than a Ten Haag or a Mourinho.

At Feyenoord he was very good at keeping things private and dealing with problems in-house. Like Klopp he seems to be fair but firm with players. This was one of his players at Feyenoord talking about how he dealt with issues.

 There was a time when we had an international break and the guys who didnt get called into their national teams were able to go away for three or four days. One player didnt come back on time for training on the Monday. Arne did well to sort it out. The player got fined and he had to take us out to a team dinner.

His punishment was taking everybody out and he had to pay for it. He could have made a big deal of it, but the team bonded, and the player didnt want to have to pay for a whole team dinner again! He learned his lesson and no-one outside of the group ever knew about it at the time.

You could imagine a Ten-Haag or Mourinho having that splashed all over the press to try and reinforce their hard-man image.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 04:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:28:31 pm
Thankfully it appears that Slot is far more like Klopp than a Ten Haag or a Mourinho.

At Feyenoord he was very good at keeping things private and dealing with problems in-house. Like Klopp he seems to be fair but firm with players. This was one of his players at Feyenoord talking about how he dealt with issues.

 There was a time when we had an international break and the guys who didnt get called into their national teams were able to go away for three or four days. One player didnt come back on time for training on the Monday. Arne did well to sort it out. The player got fined and he had to take us out to a team dinner.

His punishment was taking everybody out and he had to pay for it. He could have made a big deal of it, but the team bonded, and the player didnt want to have to pay for a whole team dinner again! He learned his lesson and no-one outside of the group ever knew about it at the time.

You could imagine a Ten-Haag or Mourinho having that splashed all over the press to try and reinforce their hard-man image.

I like that creative problem solving. Bodes well. Ego-driven decisions rarely work well in collaborative spaces such as team sports. It sets the tone and affects cohesion, communication, etc.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2314 on: Today at 04:50:09 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:06:40 pm
here are some very fussy feckers in here. Analysing news conferences now.  Think I need a break, its same shit in the transfer thread

Only cos it's the first one!

Definitely not sensible to read too much into press conferences but it's interesting to see how he handles them - gives a bit of an insight into his character and how he compares personality wise to other managers, which to some extent probably reflects on how he is likely to be in other areas of his job.

I'll stop being interested in them once we have some actual football to talk about though.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,807
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2315 on: Today at 05:39:58 pm »
Slot's biggest problem will be expectation.
If we comfortably finish top 4 and pick up some pots, or at least make finals in his first few seasons. Maybe even scrape top 4 once. He should be considered a success.
Unless City implode and Arsenal are stopped from their antics, the league isn't going to be a walkover and the CL is never easy.
If we're successful , we won't be in the Europa with a 'relatively ' easy run.  And we might have to pay significantly weakened teams in the domestic cups.
But let's give him a chance eh.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2316 on: Today at 05:42:20 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:50:09 pm
Only cos it's the first one!

Definitely not sensible to read too much into press conferences but it's interesting to see how he handles them - gives a bit of an insight into his character and how he compares personality wise to other managers, which to some extent probably reflects on how he is likely to be in other areas of his job.

I'll stop being interested in them once we have some actual football to talk about though.

Ok fine good points your right



« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:02 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,577
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #2317 on: Today at 05:52:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:39:58 pm
Slot's biggest problem will be expectation.
If we comfortably finish top 4 and pick up some pots, or at least make finals in his first few seasons. Maybe even scrape top 4 once. He should be considered a success.
Unless City implode and Arsenal are stopped from their antics, the league isn't going to be a walkover and the CL is never easy.
If we're successful , we won't be in the Europa with a 'relatively ' easy run.  And we might have to pay significantly weakened teams in the domestic cups.
But let's give him a chance eh.

Top four isnt success.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 