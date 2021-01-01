I would always take responsibility for any problems or issues or difficult clients at the same time, so they knew I had their backs.
Klopp did that but, obviously, on a much larger scale (so it must have been stressful as I found it stressful with just a small team in a business at 10% of LFC revenues and 0% of the publicity).
I don't understand the likes of Ten Hag who are quick to put others under the bus. Morale is important. Even if you're not the one who's been blamed, you'll be thinking you could be next if you make a "mistake".
Thankfully it appears that Slot is far more like Klopp than a Ten Haag or a Mourinho.
At Feyenoord he was very good at keeping things private and dealing with problems in-house. Like Klopp he seems to be fair but firm with players. This was one of his players at Feyenoord talking about how he dealt with issues.
There was a time when we had an international break and the guys who didnt get called into their national teams were able to go away for three or four days. One player didnt come back on time for training on the Monday. Arne did well to sort it out. The player got fined and he had to take us out to a team dinner.
His punishment was taking everybody out and he had to pay for it. He could have made a big deal of it, but the team bonded, and the player didnt want to have to pay for a whole team dinner again! He learned his lesson and no-one outside of the group ever knew about it at the time.
You could imagine a Ten-Haag or Mourinho having that splashed all over the press to try and reinforce their hard-man image.