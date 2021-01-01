I think what is being missed here is that Klopp had an assistant in Ljinders who had clear ambitions to be a head coach. He had already left once to become head coach at NEC.



This is from Ljinders.



"At Liverpool, they asked me back after the NEC, but I would never have done it if I had only been asked back as 'number two' in the staff.



"Over the past six years I have been given a lot of responsibility. Jürgen has let me do press conferences, match talks. Everything he does himself. We do this job together, he always says. And that's how it really is. I know I am well prepared (for Salzburg)."



A similar parallel would be the way Van Gaal treated Mourinho at Barca. He basically allowed him to be the head coach for certain games. That doesn't mean Klopp and Van Gaal were not great tacticians or great at coaching players.



Slot has not been given the oversight that Van Gaal had at Barca or Klopp had here. He is more of a tracksuit coach and that is exactly why we wen for him and why we look at Alonso and Amorim.