If Slot were coming in with the club in a a similar state to where it was when Klopp arrived, Iíd be a lot more pessimistic than I am.



But with the club being in the position it is in, I feel we have lots of cause for optimism.



I agree. Personally I am giving Slot a free pass this season. No expectations. This is the season for him to mould and shape the team to play his style of football, not too different from Klopp but still different. However, I am impressed by what I have seen so far. We named him as Head Coach and that is basically what he and his coaches have been focusing on. Since FSG took over and more so during Klopp years, I believe we have been built as a football club, on and off the field, with solid foundation for business continuity and not overly dependent on individual brillianceIn short, I am looking forward to this season with optimism and excitement. I expect to see our top players embrace Slotís football philosophy and deliver even greater output