I'll tell you what, this weeks inside training made me smile. For one thing, the players absolutely love Slots drills they get joy out of them , and as for the man himself he was watching two totally intense "pass them to death in a tight space under pressure" drills at the same time and he saw what mo and darwin were doing and literally skipped for joy and brought the session to an end satisfied.you could read his mind "hf ive never had players this good."