« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 176197 times)

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm »
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,134
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 05:21:18 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.
Our Achilles heel last season. Pretty much starting a goal down then having to bust a gut to chase it. Throw in too many wasted chances in front of goal and that did for us eventually. Tighten up and become a bit more clinical and were back in business.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,211
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 05:40:48 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.

It almost became acceptable.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,991
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 05:40:52 pm »
We were rock solid defensively in the title season (at least while we got the hard yards done from Aug-Jan). We'd barely give a chance away in most games and we were that hard to create against teams would often snatch at the chances they got.

That was the first VAR season and the delayed flag wasn't in place. Early the next season the delayed flag came in and that Villa first half was a good example of it throwing us. But we were never as solid after that. In 21/22 we won a lot of games to nil (which titles are usually based on) but we also threw several two goal leads away in games we didn't win.

Our defensive stats in 22/23 were dreadful and Ali single handedly propped us up. Mitigation was we had no midfield, but we still gave up far too many chances last season (not replacing Fabinho adequately a key factor).

But without  throwing money at the problem there's ways we can improve defensively. We can slow things down when we need to, manage games better, be more compact, a tighter line. All things we were brilliant at in 2019.
 

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 05:43:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:40:48 pm
It almost became acceptable.
happened so often it was a great boost (and almost a surprise) when it didn't.
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,732
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 05:50:41 pm »
The training vids and photos indicate quite a lot of physical stuff in terms of boxing, pads etc. I wonder if Slot has seen we can be a bit soft at times and has incorporated that into some of the training or if its just part of what him or his coaches do

Either way it would be good to see us being a bit more physical going forward.
Logged
@paulair

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 05:52:22 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I'll be happy if we are just hard to beat again. I'd like us to be a bit more streetwise. Conceding first most games wasn't acceptable.

It's a myth that it started last season as well. You can trace it back to the run-in during 21-22 when we were chasing all 4 trophies. I think we conceded first in the last 9 games of that season or something similar. Possibly more as that number might have just been league games and we obviously lost the CL final 1-0.

Along with composure when finishing, just being a bit more considered and careful in critical moments during build-up could see a significant difference in terms of points collected. I'm largely of the opinion that we were down ~10 points last season purely because of silly mistakes in either box.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 05:57:22 pm »
can't ignore the mental effort all that uphill climbing took on the team - game after effing game.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,241
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 05:57:40 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 05:50:41 pm
The training vids and photos indicate quite a lot of physical stuff in terms of boxing, pads etc. I wonder if Slot has seen we can be a bit soft at times and has incorporated that into some of the training or if its just part of what him or his coaches do

Either way it would be good to see us being a bit more physical going forward.

We were not a soft team under Jurgen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 