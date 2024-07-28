Positive stuff from ElliottNizaar KinsellaBBC Sport football news reporter, in PhiladelphiaHarvey Elliott says Arne Slot's style of play is a typically "elegant" Dutch style - compared to Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal football'.The 21-year-old started the 1-0 win over Real Betis to open Liverpool's United States tour and was speaking before a match against Arsenal at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.When asked what was Slot's answer to Klopp's often-dubbed 'heavy metal football', Elliott said: "It's very elegant, Dutch style, it's very nice."The style of play is a lot different. It's more about in possession now. The players are excited, we play certain patterns, it is a good buzz around the team and the lads are excited to apply it in games."It's a fresh start for everyone. I don't think it is nerves but excitement. I think we [will learn it] very quickly to be honest. We have seen in the last game there were certain moments where the amazing football was free-flowing."It's pre-season and it is only the first couple of games and we need to keep trusting what they are teaching us. We need to keep going if things don't work out [immediately] because it is all new."Elliott played as one of two number 10s with Dominik Szoboszlai against Betis as the Reds had no senior strikers available for their opening match.Slot explained last time out that he sees the pair competing for that spot in attacking midfielder and, when asked whether a new role could help him make his England debut, Elliott continued: "I hope so. It's just down to me to put in the work, put in the performances."You can say it all you want but it is down to me to work as hard as I can, perform in training and games, so it is on myself. There's no one I could blame apart from me."I just wanted to come back early to get to grips with the new style of play and meet the coaching staff and gaffer for the first time."It gives me a chance to get up and running in pre-season. I feel like I've done that. I just need to keep going and building."