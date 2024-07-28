« previous next »
It is interesting that he sees Dom and Harvey as 10s or advanced 8s, I think they are naturally more forward thinking and this is the better use of their talents. I also think that dual midfield slot is well made for Trent and another pure CDM. I think Ryan Jiro will be the backup to Trent. I think MacAllister has to play so maybe it will be Trent and MacAllister.
If Trent is played as the inverted right back in to midfield something which Slot has played with Feyenoord, I think then Wataru and MacAllister will be the dual mid.
In any case  it is going to be interesting to see how everything goes.
I know it's only one preseason game but his adaptability has put most of my Rodgers v2 worries to bed. I'm looking forward to this season.
So far I'm really liking the cut of his jib. He's warm, witty, yet has a crystal clear sense of where his boundaries are and will always firmly yet politely enforce them. He seems very canny and sharp, able to expertly weigh situations and apply judgement that always seems appropriate, and seems to have a great blend of knowing what he wants but also knowing when he needs to be pragmatic. Of course, it's very early days, but these are my initial impressions from the pressers and interviews I've seen. Although I'm not expecting us to hit sensational heights this season, I am now actively looking forward to it, as opposed to feeling a bit indifferent and numb, which is the direction I was heading in.
I don't expect the buildup shape to change much because it's something that needs to drilled.

The roles of the attackers will be different when we have a full squad. There's a decent video on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/58tJ1liy5ro?si=ywNMA6VMgLSxJgm_
Quote from: B0151? on July 28, 2024, 03:05:42 am
You're spot on there to be fair. I remember that I was fuming with the refereeing in that game. It's a great example of how referees can shape games. Everton were more physical than we were but went down easily and won fouls. If you're not conspiratorial you should be at least able to concede to happen at the level it did that game was extremely unlucky. Had nothing go out way but everything go the Evs way.

For me it is the Drogba effect. Defenders would be on tenterhooks terrified to touch him because he would go down under the slightest of touches. He would then just use that as a signal to bully passive defending. That is what happens week in week out in the Premier League to us.

Klopp called it out against Brentford. We have 70-80% possession in games but end up conceding far more fouls than the opposition. That for me will be one of the main issues Slot will face. It will be interesting to see how much protection our players get when they are trying to play out from the back and are looking to take the ball in tight positions. That will make a massive contribution to how successful we are under Slot.

There was a culture at the PGMOL over the last few seasons that prevented us from pressing the opposition. Best illustrated by our mate Taylor telling the West Ham keeper to go to the floor to stop Gakpo from scoring.

I think sadly at times we were too honest under Klopp and may well need to be a bit more streetwise if we are going to compete with serial cheats like City and Arsenal.
Quote from: Eeyore on July 28, 2024, 01:57:22 pm
I think sadly at times we were too honest under Klopp and may well need to be a bit more streetwise if we are going to compete with serial cheats like City and Arsenal.
it's a huge Catch-22.

if we start going to ground too easily, the media will be all over it and PGMOL will start punishing us (not the other guys).
Quote from: SamLad on July 28, 2024, 02:08:40 pm
it's a huge Catch-22.

if we start going to ground too easily, the media will be all over it and PGMOL will start punishing us (not the other guys).

One of the main things is that quite often we didn't even appeal for fouls. We were far too nice. As you say it will be difficult but we need to be a bit more savvy.
Quote from: Eeyore on July 28, 2024, 02:25:44 pm
One of the main things is that quite often we didn't even appeal for fouls. We were far too nice. As you say it will be difficult but we need to be a bit more savvy.
yeah, we won the Fair Play thing a bunch of times under Klopp. football with integrity - whodathunkit.

not that it got us any kind of leeway with PGMOL of course - just the effing opposite.
Quote from: Draex on July 27, 2024, 09:41:01 am
During the season you will see us play with a real striker, but at this moment we have no one available, he explained.

Then with Dom and Harvey weve got two No. 10s, so we put them in the position they will play during the season as well.

That was one of the reasons why we played with a double 10 instead of with a striker.

That is maybe out of necessity, but for the rest, the style of play, with trying to build out from the back, that is our style.

Not concede constant counter attacks

To control the game, to not concede constant counter-attacks, that will hopefully be our style during the season.

There were also, of course, many things we can improve, but thats normal after two weeks.
This is music to my ears. I don't know the stats but it felt like we would constantly give up chances on the counter. Improve that whilst whilst creating a similar number of chances as last season and we will have a very good season. That to me is an attainable way we can improve as a team.
Quote from: Eeyore on July 28, 2024, 01:57:22 pm
For me it is the Drogba effect. Defenders would be on tenterhooks terrified to touch him because he would go down under the slightest of touches. He would then just use that as a signal to bully passive defending. That is what happens week in week out in the Premier League to us.

Klopp called it out against Brentford. We have 70-80% possession in games but end up conceding far more fouls than the opposition. That for me will be one of the main issues Slot will face. It will be interesting to see how much protection our players get when they are trying to play out from the back and are looking to take the ball in tight positions. That will make a massive contribution to how successful we are under Slot.

There was a culture at the PGMOL over the last few seasons that prevented us from pressing the opposition. Best illustrated by our mate Taylor telling the West Ham keeper to go to the floor to stop Gakpo from scoring.

I think sadly at times we were too honest under Klopp and may well need to be a bit more streetwise if we are going to compete with serial cheats like City and Arsenal.

Don't remind me... We got shafted a lot last season.
Quote from: jacobs chains on July 28, 2024, 10:06:23 am
I know it's only one preseason game but his adaptability has put most of my Rodgers v2 worries to bed. I'm looking forward to this season.

Yeah, quite quickly there was a lot of red flags with Brendan and he seemed a bit of a phony and egomaniac.

Rafa and Ged gave good vibes from the off, although it took time for them to build their team. We knew straight away Klopp was a winner. Slot seems a good fit so far, early days though and every manager will be judged by results.

Quote from: Eeyore on July 28, 2024, 02:25:44 pm
One of the main things is that quite often we didn't even appeal for fouls. We were far too nice. As you say it will be difficult but we need to be a bit more savvy.

Yeah, there's different layers of being streetwise. It's not just about diving and faking injuries (hello Arsenal) which I don't want to see us doing more of.

You've got to appeal for things properly, pester the ref (only Henderson used to do it).

Another one is being able to shut the game down (hello James Milner). We can be 4-0 up with 20 minutes to go (i.e. Spurs) and it goes 4-1 and you know we could be left hanging on. Or at 3-0 up with Chelsea, it goes 3-1 and they keep getting in when we'd dominated the game. Or 2 goals up at Villa with a few minutes left and we nearly lose. We've been too much of a basketball team. People go on about the Old Trafford bad finishing but we scored 2 and 3 in our two games there and were in winning and dominant positions. How many goals do you need to win games? You've got to be able to manage a game and it's like we've forgotten how to do that. Our only form of defence - to kill a game off - is to score more goals and if the forwards fluff their lines we get punished later in the game.

No point playing with a corinthinan spirit in the cesspit of the PL.
Quote from: Eeyore on July 28, 2024, 01:57:22 pm
For me it is the Drogba effect. Defenders would be on tenterhooks terrified to touch him because he would go down under the slightest of touches. He would then just use that as a signal to bully passive defending. That is what happens week in week out in the Premier League to us.

Klopp called it out against Brentford. We have 70-80% possession in games but end up conceding far more fouls than the opposition. That for me will be one of the main issues Slot will face. It will be interesting to see how much protection our players get when they are trying to play out from the back and are looking to take the ball in tight positions. That will make a massive contribution to how successful we are under Slot.

There was a culture at the PGMOL over the last few seasons that prevented us from pressing the opposition. Best illustrated by our mate Taylor telling the West Ham keeper to go to the floor to stop Gakpo from scoring.

I think sadly at times we were too honest under Klopp and may well need to be a bit more streetwise if we are going to compete with serial cheats like City and Arsenal.

Whoa! I don't recall that. Was that the 2-2 last season?
Quote from: Eeyore on July 28, 2024, 02:25:44 pm
One of the main things is that quite often we didn't even appeal for fouls. We were far too nice. As you say it will be difficult but we need to be a bit more savvy.

The problem is, that we can't really influence how we are reffed, because both the refs and also media and general football "public" don't really care about us or are afraid of us. Appealing for fouls only works, if it creates pressure on refs and I don't really see that happening with us, because the general opinion would just be "Liverpool want special treatment and their behaviour is terrible". It's just the general attitude we're facing and we just can't change that.

I remember seeing lots of Barcelona when they had the likes of Ronaldinho and Deco, because my flat mate liked them. Whenever I saw them, I had this feeling that refs treated them in a way of "They are so great, so if they lose the ball, it has to be because of a foul". They got loads of soft freekicks in their favour and it's kind of the same for Arsenal and Man City these days. Despite being a big club having great players, we're not treated in the same way. It's quite the opposite for us. It almost feels like refs are giving our opposition more leeway in a way saying "They are such massive underdogs, we let them get away with a bit more just to have a chance to beat the big bullies". The Everton match you've mentioned is kind of a perfect example for that. What makes this worse is that the "general public" seems to be fine with that. The amount of times Mo gets fouled and gets nothing is appalling. Nobody but us seems to care about it. And that's the problem, because I don't see a way for us to change that.
Yes if Salah goes down he's looking for it or thats a dive.  If Rashford/Kane goes down its he was clever there.  Question is how do we change the narrative this season.  I also feel because of Klopp's big personality honesty and intelligence there was a jealously and envy in the refs, rival fans and media.  Lets show him sort of attitude.
Just to digress a moment and to talk about Slot.....what was most noticeable to me in the Betis game was the amount of responsibility that will be put on our no. 6. Some of the risks that were taken by the two centre backs to break the lines and find our DM were amazing. It didn't seem to matter whether the no. 6 was being pressed or not. The ball was still delivered. It's all a work-in-progress, I know, and Slot may have had some concerns about those risks after the match. But it looked like a deliberate policy. Invite the press on 6, give him the ball anyway, and attempt to play through the press where it appears to be strongest. The benefits of doing this are obvious. But so are the potential costs. Hair-raising stuff at times. I'm looking forward to seeing how this goes.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:51:21 am
Yes if Salah goes down he's looking for it or thats a dive.  If Rashford/Kane goes down its he was clever there.  Question is how do we change the narrative this season.  I also feel because of Klopp's big personality honesty and intelligence there was a jealously and envy in the refs, rival fans and media.  Lets show him sort of attitude.

The way to change the narrative is for Slot to be completely non-confrontational towards the referees. This is the only way to do it. He needs to compliment them when they have average to decent game (rare) and show a lot of understanding and compassion when they shit the bed (almost all the time). This would probably turn around the way they referee our games within a season. We would eat shit during that season, but we would anyway. There is exactly nothing to gain by speaking out against them, they are truly untouchable no matter how bad they are. So the best thing to do is to play the game.
 I remember more knowledgeable posters commenting on Klopp's Lverpool that we were never as effective as City or Arsenal playing out from the back and beating the press.  It seemed like that when watching us last season to me too.  I liked Klopp's heavy metal football but teams were counteracting it by going long.  The high intensvity style was also very hard to sustain.  Thought we evolved into a more progression style team without ever being truly effective at it.  Klopp real forte is genenpressing but when you become a top team the opposition will just sit deep and break quickly  there is no build up to genepress.  So will be very interesting to see Liverpool under Slot.  Hopefully it is still quick football and not City's Pep style death by 100 passes.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:57:41 am
I remember more knowledgeable posters commenting on Klopp's Lverpool that we were never as effective as City or Arsenal playing out from the back and beating the press.  It seemed like that when watching us last season to me too.  I liked Klopp's heavy metal football but teams were counteracting it by going long.  The high intensvity style was also very hard to sustain.  Thought we evolved into a more progression style team without ever being truly effective at it.  Klopp real forte is genenpressing but when you become a top team the opposition will just sit deep and break quickly  there is no build up to genepress.  So will be very interesting to see Liverpool under Slot.  Hopefully it is still quick football and not City's Pep style death by 100 passes.
Only 100?  ;D

For a while it seemed like teams had found a good counter-attacking solution to the possession-dominant sides.  Klopp was definitely at the forefront of that with trying to regain possession in more advanced positions.  Then the possession-dominant sides recruited even better ball retainers and became more risk averse with their passing to limit those counter-attacking chances.  Right now it feels like there's only one way to be successful barring the odd quirky cup run (e.g. Man U being outplayed by us and Man City but winning both games).  Personally I hope there's a new alternative tactical movement at some point because I don't find it very entertaining no matter how much commentators try to tell me otherwise.

My local non-league side appointed a new manager over the summer and he has them playing across the back four and goalkeeper endlessly.  I think they're banking on the opposition not being fit enough or motivated enough to close them down.

Anyway, I've hardly seen anything of Slot's football.  Time will tell.  If nothing else we do have some mavericks like Darwin, Diaz and Jota that can liven things up.
So far I really like how he communicates. Whether in front of the press (very clever and easy driven) or on the side of the pitch and in training. Hes very present and really acts from the inside. Was (pleasantly) surprised to see him yelling and gesticulating that much during the betis game. Thought he would be a bit more on quiet and so.  So far so very good Mr slot.
Positive stuff from Elliott

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4ngk7989z9o

Slot 'elegance' replaces Klopp's 'heavy metal football'

Harvey Elliott says Arne Slot's style of play is a typically "elegant" Dutch style - compared to Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal football'.

The 21-year-old started the 1-0 win over Real Betis to open Liverpool's United States tour and was speaking before a match against Arsenal at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

When asked what was Slot's answer to Klopp's often-dubbed 'heavy metal football', Elliott said: "It's very elegant, Dutch style, it's very nice.

"The style of play is a lot different. It's more about in possession now. The players are excited, we play certain patterns, it is a good buzz around the team and the lads are excited to apply it in games.

"It's a fresh start for everyone. I don't think it is nerves but excitement. I think we [will learn it] very quickly to be honest. We have seen in the last game there were certain moments where the amazing football was free-flowing.

"It's pre-season and it is only the first couple of games and we need to keep trusting what they are teaching us. We need to keep going if things don't work out [immediately] because it is all new."

Elliott played as one of two number 10s with Dominik Szoboszlai against Betis as the Reds had no senior strikers available for their opening match.

Slot explained last time out that he sees the pair competing for that spot in attacking midfielder and, when asked whether a new role could help him make his England debut, Elliott continued: "I hope so. It's just down to me to put in the work, put in the performances.

"You can say it all you want but it is down to me to work as hard as I can, perform in training and games, so it is on myself. There's no one I could blame apart from me.

"I just wanted to come back early to get to grips with the new style of play and meet the coaching staff and gaffer for the first time.

"It gives me a chance to get up and running in pre-season. I feel like I've done that. I just need to keep going and building."
Quote from: Eeyore on July 28, 2024, 01:57:22 pm
For me it is the Drogba effect. Defenders would be on tenterhooks terrified to touch him because he would go down under the slightest of touches. He would then just use that as a signal to bully passive defending. That is what happens week in week out in the Premier League to us.

Klopp called it out against Brentford. We have 70-80% possession in games but end up conceding far more fouls than the opposition. That for me will be one of the main issues Slot will face. It will be interesting to see how much protection our players get when they are trying to play out from the back and are looking to take the ball in tight positions. That will make a massive contribution to how successful we are under Slot.

There was a culture at the PGMOL over the last few seasons that prevented us from pressing the opposition. Best illustrated by our mate Taylor telling the West Ham keeper to go to the floor to stop Gakpo from scoring.

I think sadly at times we were too honest under Klopp and may well need to be a bit more streetwise if we are going to compete with serial cheats like City and Arsenal.

We achieved 99 and 97 points and finished first the in the Fair Play table.

I don't think there's much you can do about a referee who is going to whistle absolutely any physical contact by a Liverpool player as a FK to the opposition at Anfield. But maybe the re-advertising of our team as a possession team rather than a "heavy metal" team (regardless of how the reality relates to the pre-conceived image) might help.

Fucking doubt it with the same shower of referees.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:32:37 am
Just to digress a moment and to talk about Slot.....what was most noticeable to me in the Betis game was the amount of responsibility that will be put on our no. 6. Some of the risks that were taken by the two centre backs to break the lines and find our DM were amazing. It didn't seem to matter whether the no. 6 was being pressed or not. The ball was still delivered. It's all a work-in-progress, I know, and Slot may have had some concerns about those risks after the match. But it looked like a deliberate policy. Invite the press on 6, give him the ball anyway, and attempt to play through the press where it appears to be strongest. The benefits of doing this are obvious. But so are the potential costs. Hair-raising stuff at times. I'm looking forward to seeing how this goes.

I agree with this and I am curious to see how this develops, especially with our current team make-up. A few players have mentioned a more structured build-up under Slot and the "6" has a huge role to play in that. Let me amend that by saying it's actually the part of the pitch that's occupied by the "6" rather than the "6" itself. Basically, the player(s) occupying the space between the defenders and the attacking midfielders. Most of the time it's just the defensive midfielder but I was noticing Tsimi and, sometimes, Bradley occupying that position, albeit on the wings.

As I was saying before, I think players like Curtis, Grav, Baj, and even Macca all have the technical attributes to play the position but the positional discipline required is an open question. It's all about adapting to the new system. Endo looks like he might struggle. If we are unable to replace Endo with the type of "6" needed in the system, I wonder if Slot might tweak to a double pivot between the four players mentioned above. Positional discipline, especially on defense, to prevent counterattacks will be key to making this work.

In the training videos, there seems to be no double pivot being used though. It's Endo or Baj on their own, in the little compact space between the defenders and Soz/Elliot. It's going to be a high-risk, high-reward type of thing and we should expect a fair few mistakes early doors as players get used to it. Will be interesting to see (if not good for the heart!).
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 05:27:05 pm
We achieved 99 and 97 points and finished first the in the Fair Play table.

I don't think there's much you can do about a referee who is going to whistle absolutely any physical contact by a Liverpool player as a FK to the opposition at Anfield. But maybe the re-advertising of our team as a possession team rather than a "heavy metal" team (regardless of how the reality relates to the pre-conceived image) might help.

Fucking doubt it with the same shower of referees.

Doesn't matter who manages us or what we name our style of football.
Its PGMOL.
A bunch of ladyboy loving manc cheats led by a bent SYP shit house.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:42:59 pm
Doesn't matter who manages us or what we name our style of football.
Its PGMOL.
A bunch of ladyboy loving manc cheats led by a bent SYP shit house.

Wish I could pick this apart and call it out as some sort of paranoia but sadly... I can't.

Our new gaffer/style/signings?/seats is really exciting to a point.

The point above ^^^ feck off football?

Guess I might be ok when we're 10 points clear after ten games  ::)
This season's conspiracy theories start here ! Infamy Infamy.
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:25:38 pm
This season's conspiracy theories start here ! Infamy Infamy.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:42:59 pm
Doesn't matter who manages us or what we name our style of football.
Its PGMOL.
A bunch of ladyboy loving manc cheats led by a bent SYP shit house.


I'd not even say it's just PGMOL. If it was just them, things could change, because one thing PGMOL react to is public pressure. They don't want to be the "bad guys". So, if there was a chance they might be, they'd adjust their behaviour/refereeing. The problem is, that public opinion is also against us. Mo is a great example for that. Look at the stats Paul Tomkins has come up with about the number of fouls/freekicks he gets. Publish those kinds of numbers for any other player from Man City or Arsenal and there'd be public outrage, that a gifted player like that is treated this way. What do we/does Mo get? He still gets labelled as a cheater/diver. Look at the first half of the derby last season mentioned by Al. No way were we playing dirtier or going in to tackles harder than Everton. If anything, it was the other way around. And still we had 10 or 11 freekicks given against us and had also one freekick in our favour or whatever the numbers were. Again, if that's Man City or Arsenal you'd have commentators being outraged about how the ref is not protecting the good players in the league. If it's us, they go on about the underdog being feisty and doing everything to stop us and they portray it as a legitimate way of playing football and they're supporting the refereeing. I just don't know how we get around that even with a new manager who might start kissing PGMOL's arse. It won't change a thing in my view. 
Ladyboys need love too.  :D :D :D
I know he's not on here anymore, but I wonder what Phase of Play makes of the Slot Blueprint. Is he on twatter?
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
I know he's not on here anymore, but I wonder what Phase of Play makes of the Slot Blueprint. Is he on twatter?

I still message him occasionally so asked him the same question.

His reply was who the fuck are you?

Make of that what you will.
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 08:01:26 pm
Wish I could pick this apart and call it out as some sort of paranoia but sadly... I can't.

Our new gaffer/style/signings?/seats is really exciting to a point.

The point above ^^^ feck off football?

Guess I might be ok when we're 10 points clear after ten games  ::)

The only hope would be it was Klopp they had it in for and it'll be a fresh start. But Tierney, Taylor, Kavanagh and Co are still manc bastards.
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 05:46:06 pm
I agree with this and I am curious to see how this develops, especially with our current team make-up. A few players have mentioned a more structured build-up under Slot and the "6" has a huge role to play in that. Let me amend that by saying it's actually the part of the pitch that's occupied by the "6" rather than the "6" itself. Basically, the player(s) occupying the space between the defenders and the attacking midfielders. Most of the time it's just the defensive midfielder but I was noticing Tsimi and, sometimes, Bradley occupying that position, albeit on the wings.

As I was saying before, I think players like Curtis, Grav, Baj, and even Macca all have the technical attributes to play the position but the positional discipline required is an open question. It's all about adapting to the new system. Endo looks like he might struggle. If we are unable to replace Endo with the type of "6" needed in the system, I wonder if Slot might tweak to a double pivot between the four players mentioned above. Positional discipline, especially on defense, to prevent counterattacks will be key to making this work.

In the training videos, there seems to be no double pivot being used though. It's Endo or Baj on their own, in the little compact space between the defenders and Soz/Elliot. It's going to be a high-risk, high-reward type of thing and we should expect a fair few mistakes early doors as players get used to it. Will be interesting to see (if not good for the heart!).

Endo did struggle during the betis game but for me it was mainly for technical reasons rather than strategic. Meaning that its pre season, first game and its hard on the body. But I see him totally adapt to the new system, it took him 4 months to adapt to jurgens style and the pl without having a pre season. No doubt it will take a lot less with Arne as hes already settled in.

But of course we do need another senior 6 in our squad. Dont know if baj is considered a serious option for the job.
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
I know he's not on here anymore, but I wonder what Phase of Play makes of the Slot Blueprint. Is he on twatter?

I loved his posts
