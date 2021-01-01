I watch football because it gives me hope, dreams, and moments of sheer exhilaration. The failures, defeats, brutal lows are essential because just as in life, overcoming disaster makes triumph all the sweeter. As Liverpool fans, weve seen things others can scarcely believe.
I am really excited for the new season because I love watching the young players come through and excel. Arne seems to be a good man and a good coach. Were about as well run a club as could be. Transfer activity largely leaves me cold until someone is actually in a red shirt.
I have a good friend who supports Exeter City. That club has won, I think, a single minor trophy in its entire existence. It damn near went bankrupt via some pretty horrific ownership and is now fan owned. He and his family enjoy every single game of football and it brings them together - even though its often a Barnstoneworth United level defeat (eight bloody one! And even that were an own goal). Any time I might be tempted to get out of joint because we havent spent £70m on a new toy, his enthusiasm reminds me how lucky I am to have been born in Liverpool, and that my mum was told by her blue brothers that girls couldnt go to the match. So she went to Anfield instead, with her mates).
Football itself is being devoured by state sport washing, corruption and endless games, and I may have had enough soon. But at least for this season coming, one game at a time, I shall be invested in, and supporting, Arne Slots Mighty Red Kids, featuring Mo Salah.