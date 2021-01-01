« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 162481 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,039
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 07:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Yesterday at 10:54:03 am
Hiring Evertonians on the coaching staff has knocked my enthusiasm for sure. Just getting vibes as if we are out of the golden period.
He gets a clean slate from me because I have absolutely no recollection of him ever being at the Bitters.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 07:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 06:49:52 pm
Liked his interview - he can hold cards close to his chest when he wants to but still comes across as personable and funny and disarming to the journalists.

Like what I'm seeing from his so far - the best thing fans can do is not compare him to Klopp in any way. Klopp was in many ways one of a kind. Slot is very different but seems solid in his own way.

He really is pretty impressive as a communicator . That's no small thing for a club with our profile.

The manager is the main interface with the outside world. Having an eloquent and engaging spokesman certainly makes the job of others on the business side a hell of a lot easier........ assuming results don't tank.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,004
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 08:22:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • Well Red.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm »
Really interesting from Curtis. It's lovely to hear. If anything, it's got me more excited for the start of the season and what Slot can do with the team.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 08:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm
Really interesting from Curtis. It's lovely to hear. If anything, it's got me more excited for the start of the season and what Slot can do with the team.

Yeah, really enjoyed that. He's one of my favourites and I'm loving hearing him feeling good and feeling confident. Loved him basically saying, in the politest way possible 'I was just as good as those lads in that England squad'. But follows it up with 'I know I still need to improve and I know what I need to do'.

Think John Gibbons' questions were the best ones as well and got the best answers.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,363
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 08:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm
Really interesting from Curtis. It's lovely to hear. If anything, it's got me more excited for the start of the season and what Slot can do with the team.

Jones really can be one of our top players, just needs that luck with those niggling little injuries.

Speaks really well, 23 and stepping up as a leader.
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm »
Quote
Curits Jones:

"In terms of build-up and how comfortable we are on the ball and how calm we have to be and play more as a team, not in a rush to attack, we want to have the ball and break teams down then that gives us a chance if we give the ball away to go and press."

"In the past it felt like a rush, a bit too direct, up and down up and down, he wants us to have all the ball and completely kill teams."

Lol I said exactly this about 5 pages back and some thought it was hogwash.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 09:24:46 pm »
He speaks very well. Lovely to hear that from Curtis too, that wasn't just praising your boss as you can't do anything else he pretty clearly meant every word of it.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 09:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 06:49:52 pm
Liked his interview - he can hold cards close to his chest when he wants to but still comes across as personable and funny and disarming to the journalists.

Like what I'm seeing from his so far - the best thing fans can do is not compare him to Klopp in any way. Klopp was in many ways one of a kind. Slot is very different but seems solid in his own way.

Well said. Biggest compliment I can pay Slot is that he seems to be seamlessly transitioning from Klopp on the communication front, and thats no mean feat. As for everything else, we cant possibly comment on until the season starts this season so far are looking super promising.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm »
I really like this man, he has the charisma needed to pull this off. Looking forward to what he can do with the team.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,004
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 10:44:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm
my guess is that a lot of ppl are feeling a bit "blah" about the new season due to (a) the overload of Euro and Copa and (b) the never-ending PL vs Shitty crap.

maybe the game's popularity is really going to die a death of 1,000 cuts.

I think it always comes down to which side your bread's buttered. If it's something like 'without Klopp, everything's a bit rubbish' then I doubt you'll be looking forward to the new season whereas if it's more positive, then you're probably more likely to be up for it. Personally, I'm looking forward to seeing how we are under Slot, it's going to be different and it might be great, it might be rubbish but pre-season is the easiest time to be optimistic - until we drop points for the first time.

Do agree about external stuff, like the actions of Man City, Newcastle, Chelsea and numerous other clubs with the PSR stuff and overall it feels less and less like things are fair. When it's just about the club though, it feels much better.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,037
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Yesterday at 11:53:07 am
There's no reason why we shouldn't have high expectations.

Klopp has gone, and we're all gutted, but nothing lasts forever, and apart from anything, he left a mentality both at the club and with the players he left behind.

No one is coming in to rip things up, which is good.  More to continue the good work, and hopefully make it even better.

people should, I get that some are nervous of the change, but there should be high expectations. Not many coaches get to take over a team that already has such talent.  And nothing wrong with freshening things up on the coaching side. I think its reasonably sound knowledge that Kloppo had stepped back a bit in the last couple years and and wasnt so hands on in coaching - leaving it to Pep.  So to have a head coach who is very much hands on, will be the perfect way of injecting a new fresh approach.

I expect this team to be comfortably top 4 at the VERY LEAST.  But it should be pushing for trophies and having a good European run form the get go. No excuses.  Lots of winners in this squad, and a coach whos already won too.
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm »
I watch football because it gives me hope, dreams, and moments of sheer exhilaration. The failures, defeats, brutal lows are essential because just as in life, overcoming disaster makes triumph all the sweeter. As Liverpool fans, weve seen things others can scarcely believe.

I am really excited for the new season because I love watching the young players come through and excel. Arne seems to be a good man and a good coach. Were about as well run a club as could be. Transfer activity largely leaves me cold until someone is actually in a red shirt.

I have a good friend who supports Exeter City. That club has won, I think, a single minor trophy in its entire existence. It damn near went bankrupt via some pretty horrific ownership and is now fan owned. He and his family enjoy every single game of football and it brings them together - even though its often a Barnstoneworth United level defeat (eight bloody one! And even that were an own goal). Any time I might be tempted to get out of joint because we havent spent £70m on a new toy, his enthusiasm reminds me how lucky I am to have been born in Liverpool, and that my mum was told by her blue brothers that girls couldnt go to the match. So she went to Anfield instead, with her mates).

Football itself is being devoured by state sport washing, corruption and endless games, and I may have had enough soon. But at least for this season coming, one game at a time, I shall be invested in, and supporting, Arne Slots Mighty Red Kids, featuring Mo Salah.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,280
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm »
Well said Banquo's.

Everything out of the club looks positive to me and that's mainly down to how Slot speaks and how the players speak about the new regime. That gets me excited. There's a shitstorm because we haven't bought anyone and I get that but I also don't see many glaring weaknesses. The midfield rebuild last year went really well and I think our forwards can improve in finishing. Main thing is we get better defending as a team. We can do all that with no signings.

I know some aren't having that but I've not seen anyone even slightly linked who would improve our first team straight away.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,095
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm
I watch football because it gives me hope, dreams, and moments of sheer exhilaration. The failures, defeats, brutal lows are essential because just as in life, overcoming disaster makes triumph all the sweeter. As Liverpool fans, weve seen things others can scarcely believe.

I am really excited for the new season because I love watching the young players come through and excel. Arne seems to be a good man and a good coach. Were about as well run a club as could be. Transfer activity largely leaves me cold until someone is actually in a red shirt.

I have a good friend who supports Exeter City. That club has won, I think, a single minor trophy in its entire existence. It damn near went bankrupt via some pretty horrific ownership and is now fan owned. He and his family enjoy every single game of football and it brings them together - even though its often a Barnstoneworth United level defeat (eight bloody one! And even that were an own goal). Any time I might be tempted to get out of joint because we havent spent £70m on a new toy, his enthusiasm reminds me how lucky I am to have been born in Liverpool, and that my mum was told by her blue brothers that girls couldnt go to the match. So she went to Anfield instead, with her mates).

Football itself is being devoured by state sport washing, corruption and endless games, and I may have had enough soon. But at least for this season coming, one game at a time, I shall be invested in, and supporting, Arne Slots Mighty Red Kids, featuring Mo Salah.

Is that the Mo Salah that came through the academy, or the one who was a shiny new toy when we smashed our transfer record to sign him?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
I think it's normal for everything to feel muted right now. This has been a weird summer where there has been too much football and it only really ended a couple of weeks ago. Pre-season is never too exciting and it really irks me that they've decided to do a USA tour in this summer of all summers - where we have a new manager and every international tournament has taken place. I also hate playing other PL teams (especially rivals) in pre-season and we've decided to arrange games with Arsenal and Manchester United. Idiotic.

The lack of transfer activity has contributed. It looks like that will pick up when every player has returned so that Slot can do a headcount and say 'okay, we need a defender'. No contract renewals but not totally unexpected given that the two that everyone will be eagerly anticipating are still on holiday.

Having said all that, I'm pretty sold on Slot as a person. I don't think it's fair to say that he doesn't have the 'charisma' of Klopp. Very few do, and that makes him out to be stone cold and boring. He's been good every time he's been in front of a camera. Talks well, calm presence and has said all the right things.

Curtis Jones seems pretty genuinely excited, which is encouraging. He makes a fair comparison to what Klopp asked from his midfielders to what Slot will be. Maybe after a couple of pre-season games, when we see a clear change in strategy, will people get excited.

Lastly, I can't wait until people stop comparing him to Klopp and when interviewers stop asking questions about Klopp. His farewell was actually pretty exhausting in the end and it's time to move on.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 03:50:20 am »
Listened to the interview, he seems to be saying all the right things and seems like he is really attuned to what is going on. Seems very intelligent which is a good thing. However, the real test for me is on the first premier league match day. That is when I judge him and we need to see a competent team which is winning.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 04:06:05 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:22:58 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/aMj6V1UorY

Sounds like a classic Dutch midfield. Looking forward to that kind of control. We were a bit too end-to-end last season. It would be nice if we could dominate the ball for the first 20 minutes consistently. Need better starts.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:14:49 am by wemmick »
Logged

Offline cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 05:04:14 am »
My expectations are lowered this season as it's very rare for a manager to come in and immediately start challenging for titles with his new team.  I know Klopp had some crap to work with, but it took him a few years before we got up to speed. Guardiola didn't win his first year even after all the money City had spent on players before he arrived.

There are very few managers in the world who can improve as many players on a team as much as Klopp did which allowed the ownership to save millions over the years.  Therefore, I'm hoping they give Slot some serious backing as it would be unfair to expect him to have the same overall impact on players as Klopp did.  Also, it's no secret that the best Klopp team started after we went out and spent large sums on Allison/VVD/Fabinho.  It's all nice and well thinking we'll unearth another 5 bargain basement Salah's, but with many other teams using analytics as well it's even harder to consistently find those those type of players. For new signings, I'm hoping for a combination of Edwards magic sprinkled in with a few FSG statement signings like we did in the past.

I'm going to enjoy the ride and hope to see signs that we are progressing throughout the year and the following years to come. 
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 05:20:14 am »
Reckon we'll see Jones as 6 in preseason again
Logged

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 06:03:10 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:20:14 am
Reckon we'll see Jones as 6 in preseason again

I could be wrong but I doubt it. He seems more suited for the ball carrier in Slots system rather than the 6. Even in the training videos, he didnt play the 6 role like Enzo and even Bajetic were playing with the yellow jersey. Again, I could be wrong but I doubt we will see him in that role unless there is an emergency.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 