I think it's normal for everything to feel muted right now. This has been a weird summer where there has been too much football and it only really ended a couple of weeks ago. Pre-season is never too exciting and it really irks me that they've decided to do a USA tour in this summer of all summers - where we have a new manager and every international tournament has taken place. I also hate playing other PL teams (especially rivals) in pre-season and we've decided to arrange games with Arsenal and Manchester United. Idiotic.



The lack of transfer activity has contributed. It looks like that will pick up when every player has returned so that Slot can do a headcount and say 'okay, we need a defender'. No contract renewals but not totally unexpected given that the two that everyone will be eagerly anticipating are still on holiday.



Having said all that, I'm pretty sold on Slot as a person. I don't think it's fair to say that he doesn't have the 'charisma' of Klopp. Very few do, and that makes him out to be stone cold and boring. He's been good every time he's been in front of a camera. Talks well, calm presence and has said all the right things.



Curtis Jones seems pretty genuinely excited, which is encouraging. He makes a fair comparison to what Klopp asked from his midfielders to what Slot will be. Maybe after a couple of pre-season games, when we see a clear change in strategy, will people get excited.



Lastly, I can't wait until people stop comparing him to Klopp and when interviewers stop asking questions about Klopp. His farewell was actually pretty exhausting in the end and it's time to move on.