Trying to fit our current squad into Slot's preferred tactic of 4-2-3-1...
GK: Alisson, Kelleher
RB: Trent, Bradley, Gomez
LB: Robbo, Kostas, Gomez
CBx2: Virgil, Konate, Quansah, Gomez
CMx2: Macca, Endo, Curtis, Trent, Bajcetic
AM: Szobo, Grav, Harvey, Jota, Gakpo
RF: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Harvey, Doak
LF: Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Szobo
CF: Darwin, Jota, Gakpo, Salah
(the italics is where I think it's a player playing out of their preferred/normal position but could do a job)
Arguably Jota would be a first choice for one of the three forward positions - probably the central one - but all of our forwards are quite interchangeable.
I don't think it's a squad that is a million miles away. CM is probably the weakest position as I don't think any of Szobo, Grav or Harvey can play there and the jury's out on Curtis. If Trent fully switched to midfield then it would certainly sprinkle some stardust into the position but I'm not wholly convinced.