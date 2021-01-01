« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 159315 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 11:02:24 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:54:03 am
Hiring Evertonians on the coaching staff has knocked my enthusiasm for sure. Just getting vibes as if we are out of the golden period.

Yeah hiring a ex Evertonian is bad juju for sure
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 11:05:20 am »
I'm enthusiastic but with lowered expectations.  I don't see us being in a title race and in some ways that's freeing as it won't mean angst after every dropped point.  I'm going to watch the matches and switch off from all the noise and bantz.

We've punched above our weight for the best part of a decade and it's draining.  Having a competent ownership is great but ultimately we're not financially competitive with Man City, Newcastle, Man U or Chelsea.  Arsenal are probably our peers but they're reaching the peak of their cycle whilst we're transitioning.

I like what I've seen of Slot and he ticks the box of over-achieving with less resources.  That combined with us still having a very good squad means we should be comfortably in the top four ahead of the some of the bottomless pit clubs.  If Slot can get the most from our individually very talented five forwards then we could still surprise people but that's a big ask!
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,017
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 11:08:28 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:54:03 am
Hiring Evertonians on the coaching staff has knocked my enthusiasm for sure. Just getting vibes as if we are out of the golden period.

This would sit well on GOT.

If Heitinga is a shit coach criticise him by all means but just because hes an Evertonian comes across as, well, very Evertonian.

Was your enthusiasm knocked when we signed Milner from City?
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:08:28 am
This would sit well on GOT.

If Heitinga is a shit coach criticise him by all means but just because hes an Evertonian comes across as, well, very Evertonian.

Was your enthusiasm knocked when we signed Milner from City?

I took it as an attempt at dark humour which i liked
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 11:24:35 am »
Trying to fit our current squad into Slot's preferred tactic of 4-2-3-1...

GK: Alisson, Kelleher
RB: Trent, Bradley, Gomez
LB: Robbo, Kostas, Gomez
CBx2: Virgil, Konate, Quansah, Gomez
CMx2: Macca, Endo, Curtis, Trent, Bajcetic
AM: Szobo, Grav, Harvey, Jota, Gakpo
RF: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Harvey, Doak
LF: Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Szobo
CF: Darwin, Jota, Gakpo, Salah
(the italics is where I think it's a player playing out of their preferred/normal position but could do a job)

Arguably Jota would be a first choice for one of the three forward positions - probably the central one - but all of our forwards are quite interchangeable.

I don't think it's a squad that is a million miles away.  CM is probably the weakest position as I don't think any of Szobo, Grav or Harvey can play there and the jury's out on Curtis.  If Trent fully switched to midfield then it would certainly sprinkle some stardust into the position but I'm not wholly convinced.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:26:23 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,214
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 11:32:33 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:54:03 am
Hiring Evertonians on the coaching staff has knocked my enthusiasm for sure. Just getting vibes as if we are out of the golden period.

Not arsed about his Everton connection at all. Hes a Dutch international who Slot knows and trusts who happened to play for Everton for a bit. Its not like weve recruited Tony Hibbert out of the blue.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 11:36:08 am »
No idea why anyone would lower their expectations. I'm expecting 80+ points again - because this squad is good enough to get it. I'm expecting the new coach and his team to make us more robust defensively and also more injury resilient. I'm expecting him to continue giving minutes to our amazing crop of young players. Where we'll end up - nobody knows, but I sure as hell am not lowering anything right now. Full speed ahead and let's rumble.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,183
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 11:43:03 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:36:08 am
No idea why anyone would lower their expectations. I'm expecting 80+ points again - because this squad is good enough to get it. I'm expecting the new coach and his team to make us more robust defensively and also more injury resilient. I'm expecting him to continue giving minutes to our amazing crop of young players. Where we'll end up - nobody knows, but I sure as hell am not lowering anything right now. Full speed ahead and let's rumble.

Yeah fully expect us to get around the 80 point mark. Barring a massive injury meltdown, anything around the 70 mark would be a disaster.
Logged

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 11:53:07 am »
There's no reason why we shouldn't have high expectations.

Klopp has gone, and we're all gutted, but nothing lasts forever, and apart from anything, he left a mentality both at the club and with the players he left behind.

No one is coming in to rip things up, which is good.  More to continue the good work, and hopefully make it even better.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 11:56:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:43:03 am
Yeah fully expect us to get around the 80 point mark. Barring a massive injury meltdown, anything around the 70 mark would be a disaster.
I agree but 80 points won't have us in a title race which is what I meant by lowered expectations.  Assuming fourth is 72-74 points - it was uncharacteristically low last season at 68 - then I'd expect us to be comfortably in the CL places again.  Missing out on CL whilst trying to replace Virgil and Mo next summer would be a blow.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,092
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 12:00:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:43:03 am
Yeah fully expect us to get around the 80 point mark. Barring a massive injury meltdown, anything around the 70 mark would be a disaster.

In the last four seasons we have had a 67 point season and a 69 point season. We have also had a 82 point season and a 92 point season. Given we have lost one of the best managers the game has ever seen and most of our best players are in their 30s. Then I think Slot getting 80 plus points would be an incredible achievement with this squad.

I think mid 70 points would be a decent first season unless we show ambition in the transfer market.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,092
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 12:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 11:53:07 am
There's no reason why we shouldn't have high expectations.

Klopp has gone, and we're all gutted, but nothing lasts forever, and apart from anything, he left a mentality both at the club and with the players he left behind.

No one is coming in to rip things up, which is good.  More to continue the good work, and hopefully make it even better.

That is probably what United fans thought when Ferguson left. I think it is extremely unfair to expect Slot to come in and get close to what Klopp was achieving. He will need time to adapt and build his own squad. Get his own thoughts across and build something. I think people underestimate how much unity and togetherness Klopp created.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 