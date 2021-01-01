I'm enthusiastic but with lowered expectations. I don't see us being in a title race and in some ways that's freeing as it won't mean angst after every dropped point. I'm going to watch the matches and switch off from all the noise and bantz.



We've punched above our weight for the best part of a decade and it's draining. Having a competent ownership is great but ultimately we're not financially competitive with Man City, Newcastle, Man U or Chelsea. Arsenal are probably our peers but they're reaching the peak of their cycle whilst we're transitioning.



I like what I've seen of Slot and he ticks the box of over-achieving with less resources. That combined with us still having a very good squad means we should be comfortably in the top four ahead of the some of the bottomless pit clubs. If Slot can get the most from our individually very talented five forwards then we could still surprise people but that's a big ask!