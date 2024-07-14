Kudus spoke well of him:
I felt very good under Heitinga. He is the best trainer I have had at Ajax, Kudus told Voetbal Primeur.
Apart from the training aspect, I also have a very high regard for him in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have loved to work with him longer. He is a top trainer, and I really appreciated his efforts to make the players better at the time.
Kudus added: When he [Heitinga] took over for the rest of the season, he made an immediate impact. It got better.
When we met again, there were immediate things that connected us. He tried to make me and all the other players better. I am very grateful to him for our time at West Ham.