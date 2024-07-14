« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 151323 times)

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1880 on: July 14, 2024, 02:51:58 pm »
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1881 on: July 14, 2024, 03:09:21 pm »
81/82?
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1882 on: July 14, 2024, 07:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 14, 2024, 03:09:21 pm
81/82?

Yeh.

Reagan was shot in March 81. We won the League and League Cup in 81/82.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Dingus

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1883 on: July 14, 2024, 09:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 12, 2024, 10:05:16 pm
https://x.com/LusbyJack/status/1811850401223708726

Slot's staff members currently at the club.

Claudio Taffarel is due to join later in the summer.



Anybody else have the Thunderbirds theme in their head reading through that staff list? :D
if you are below a certain age, google it! :P
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1884 on: July 15, 2024, 01:54:56 am »
Nah,i think it's just you  :)  were you out in the sun to long today!
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm »
https://x.com/the_spearman/status/1813305420363989056

Quote
We're hiring a Junior Data Analyst to join our Research Department @LFC
Offline arfy05

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1886 on: Today at 12:00:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 11, 2024, 02:47:08 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1811362467446239637

someone should give him a training jersey with a squad number of 115. The piss that would boil 😂
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1887 on: Today at 07:31:29 am »
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1888 on: Today at 03:19:48 pm »
John Heitinga named Arne's assistant.

Yes, that John Heitinga who used to play for Everton.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/staff/john-heitinga
Thank you Jurgen

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1889 on: Today at 03:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 03:19:48 pm
John Heitinga named Arne's assistant.

Yes, that John Heitinga who used to play for Everton.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/staff/john-heitinga

Nobody will care that he played for Everton other than for banter. If he had been an ex-Liverpool player on the coaching staff at Everton however...
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1890 on: Today at 04:07:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:45:36 pm
Nobody will care that he played for Everton other than for banter. If he had been an ex-Liverpool player on the coaching staff at Everton however...

It'll be like Sammy Lee at Goodison all over again!

Has he got a good reputation as  a coach does anyone know? I only really remember him from playing at Everton, and Suarez once pretty much rugby tackled him in the penalty area!
Thank you Jurgen

Offline btroom

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1891 on: Today at 04:09:00 pm »
Thought Hulshoff was arne's assistant?
Offline amir87

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1892 on: Today at 04:10:49 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:09:00 pm
Thought Hulshoff was arne's assistant?

He's the Assistant to the Assistant.
Online Fromola

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1893 on: Today at 04:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 04:07:02 pm
It'll be like Sammy Lee at Goodison all over again!

Has he got a good reputation as  a coach does anyone know? I only really remember him from playing at Everton, and Suarez once pretty much rugby tackled him in the penalty area!

Don't know about his coaching ability, but the fact he knows the league and the city is a positive. It's something Rafa should have done as the league can catch foreign managers cold a bit when first coming in. Houllier had Thommo.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1894 on: Today at 04:31:45 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:10:49 pm
He's the Assistant to the Assistant.

Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1895 on: Today at 04:33:44 pm »
He's been Assistant at Ajax, their academy groups and West Ham under Moysie.  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1896 on: Today at 04:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:33:44 pm
He's been Assistant at Ajax, their academy groups and West Ham under Moysie.  ;D

Had no idea about the West Ham thing. Was he there last season?
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1897 on: Today at 04:42:11 pm »
Yes.
Online Fromola

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1898 on: Today at 07:04:58 pm »
Kudus spoke well of him:

I felt very good under Heitinga. He is the best trainer I have had at Ajax, Kudus told Voetbal Primeur.

Apart from the training aspect, I also have a very high regard for him in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have loved to work with him longer. He is a top trainer, and I really appreciated his efforts to make the players better at the time.

Kudus added: When he [Heitinga] took over for the rest of the season, he made an immediate impact. It got better.

When we met again, there were immediate things that connected us. He tried to make me and all the other players better. I am very grateful to him for our time at West Ham.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
