Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.
Aaron Briggs has joined Arne Slots backroom staff after being appointed as first team individual development coach.
https://x.com/LFC/status/1811362467446239637
disagree, Stool Specialist is the priority now.
https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5628599/2024/07/11/liverpool-injuries-ruben-peeters/?source=emp_shared_article
Good of The Athletic to let us know who to blame if things go wrong in advance.
As long as he doesn't write a book, we'll be fine.
Based on his personality and demeanour - definitely. Seems a really good fit for the club. However, jury is still out on the football-side of things. Really hope he gets a good start to take the pressure off.
