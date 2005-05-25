« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 143662 times)

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 06:24:47 am »
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.
Logged

Offline ItzdoctorZ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 08:27:38 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 06:24:47 am
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.

I'm happy with the appointment but need to see a game first before I can say he's the right one.
Logged

Offline petko

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 10:53:04 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 06:24:47 am
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.

Based on his personality and demeanour - definitely. Seems a really good fit for the club. However, jury is still out on the football-side of things. Really hope he gets a good start to take the pressure off.
 
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 11:19:58 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 06:24:47 am
Anyone else feel already he was the right one to get?. All the others that we looked or approached didnt feel like they were the right fit. Especially with lack of coaches/managers who like progressive attacking football.
Only time will tell if he was the right one, or simply not up to it.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,924
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 02:47:08 pm »
https://x.com/LFC/status/1811362467446239637

Quote
Aaron Briggs has joined Arne Slots backroom staff after being appointed as first team individual development coach.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 02:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:47:08 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1811362467446239637

Awesome! All the very best - hope your tenure is awesome and you enjoy working at our fantastic club.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 03:26:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  8, 2024, 05:49:15 pm
disagree, Stool Specialist is the priority now.

Darwin has that one covered...
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,050
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 03:41:11 pm »
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 03:43:12 pm »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 04:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:43:12 pm
Good of The Athletic to let us know who to blame if things go wrong in advance.
As long as he doesn't write a book, we'll be fine.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,400
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 04:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:23:27 pm
As long as he doesn't write a book, we'll be fine.

Our identity is colonoscopy. 
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 04:32:51 pm »
Quote from: petko on Today at 10:53:04 am
Based on his personality and demeanour - definitely. Seems a really good fit for the club. However, jury is still out on the football-side of things. Really hope he gets a good start to take the pressure off.

still early days.

Arne  and team are doing the right things so far.  you are right on the football side - hopefully the football gods & players  deliver on field
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,134
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 06:59:04 pm »
Quote from: petko on Today at 10:53:04 am
Based on his personality and demeanour - definitely. Seems a really good fit for the club. However, jury is still out on the football-side of things. Really hope he gets a good start to take the pressure off.
 

You don't say?  ::)
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,669
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 08:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2024, 03:22:28 pm


And this lads, is the correct position to deliver your stool sample.

Also, while I am holding your arm , I am rubbing it to release dead skin for DNA samples.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,924
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 10:01:07 pm »
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 10:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:01:07 pm


Cool, let's hope it fades well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 