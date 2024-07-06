Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_
·
17m
Understand Liverpool have considered former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga to join as a coach under compatriot Arne Slot. Not advanced yet and others being considered.
Also: Former Manchester City man Aaron Briggs set to join as elite development coach.
Aaron Briggs was head-hunted by Arne Slot and Liverpool, who are keen to keep up the good work done by Vitor Matos in that role. Has an impressive CV at City, Monaco and Wolfsburg despite being still only 37. Would expect that one to be confirmed this week.
Leaves two positions to be filled: first-team coach (Johnny Heitinga and others under consideration - he recently left West Ham alongside David Moyes); set-piece coach (recruitment process ongoing).