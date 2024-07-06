« previous next »
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,805
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1800 on: July 6, 2024, 01:41:09 pm »
Quote from: JP! on July  6, 2024, 01:22:26 pm
Oooh Mickey luv...what is egregious?

A posh word to claim the moral high ground over FSG.

When we all know Everton have permanent occupation of the moral high ground.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1801 on: July 6, 2024, 01:51:39 pm »
I thought Slot spoke well, seems to have a very warm personality which is a plus
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,822
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1802 on: July 6, 2024, 02:48:06 pm »
Slot is making these fuckers run hard and fast as they can for six minutes on the first day of training.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,822
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1803 on: July 6, 2024, 05:14:45 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot revealed he visitied Anfield with Michael Edwards all the way back in 2017.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,370
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1804 on: July 6, 2024, 11:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  6, 2024, 05:14:45 pm

Isnt that grooming by edwards?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,073
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1805 on: July 6, 2024, 11:27:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  6, 2024, 11:25:34 pm
Isnt that grooming by edwards?

Slot is bald. No grooming needed.



Not up top anyway.  :o :o :o
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1806 on: July 6, 2024, 11:38:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July  6, 2024, 11:27:24 pm
Slot is bald. No grooming needed.



Not up top anyway.  :o :o :o


Ah jaysis....
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,026
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 09:33:38 am »
I think i like this guy
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 01:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:33:38 am
I think i like this guy

I wasnt overly familiar with him or his tactics but it seems hes very easy to like. When he speaks it gives me confidence hes the right man so hopefully hes having a similar effect on the players.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,024
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 02:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  6, 2024, 02:48:06 pm
Slot is making these fuckers run hard and fast as they can for six minutes on the first day of training.  ;D

Ace
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 02:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  6, 2024, 02:48:06 pm
Slot is making these fuckers run hard and fast as they can for six minutes on the first day of training.  ;D

He loves a touch..

Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 03:05:07 pm »
We had the Klopp hug. Now we have the Slot touch. Doesn't quite have the same ring to it... ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,822
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 03:20:16 pm »
Arne has the kids getting readst for war here.  ;D

https://x.com/LFC/status/1809927846997189023
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,822
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 03:22:28 pm »


Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 04:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:05:07 pm
We had the Klopp hug. Now we have the Slot touch. Doesn't quite have the same ring to it... ;D

One of the first things I noticed in the first day training video. He's pretty grabby, but at the same time, I think he'll turn those touches and grabs into hugs once he knows the guys better. He has already gotten a few hugs in during the video. ;D Have to say, I really like how he has started here. Said and done all the right things so far.
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,036
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:20:16 pm
Arne has the kids getting readst for war here.  ;D

https://x.com/LFC/status/1809927846997189023

Good warm up drill that, we do the same in our karate sessions.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
Good warm up drill that, we do the same in our karate sessions.

Slot and his coaches love a bit of martial arts to increase aggression.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,428
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 08:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm
Slot and his coaches love a bit of martial arts to increase aggression.
By the end of pre-season I want Ryan and Cody crane kicking motherfuckers. Bring it on!
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,574
  Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm »
He has a whistle.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,822
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 11:40:42 pm »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 01:16:53 pm »
Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_
·
17m
Understand Liverpool have considered former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga to join as a coach under compatriot Arne Slot. Not advanced yet and others being considered.

Also: Former Manchester City man Aaron Briggs set to join as elite development coach.

Aaron Briggs was head-hunted by Arne Slot and Liverpool, who are keen to keep up the good work done by Vitor Matos in that role. Has an impressive CV at City, Monaco and Wolfsburg despite being still only 37. Would expect that one to be confirmed this week.

Leaves two positions to be filled: first-team coach (Johnny Heitinga and others under consideration - he recently left West Ham alongside David Moyes); set-piece coach (recruitment process ongoing).
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,073
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 02:09:20 pm »
How about the throw-in coach? Any replacement there? There is a glaring need just waiting to be filled.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,428
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 02:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:16:53 pm
Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_
·
17m
Understand Liverpool have considered former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga to join as a coach under compatriot Arne Slot. Not advanced yet and others being considered.

Also: Former Manchester City man Aaron Briggs set to join as elite development coach.

Aaron Briggs was head-hunted by Arne Slot and Liverpool, who are keen to keep up the good work done by Vitor Matos in that role. Has an impressive CV at City, Monaco and Wolfsburg despite being still only 37. Would expect that one to be confirmed this week.

Leaves two positions to be filled: first-team coach (Johnny Heitinga and others under consideration - he recently left West Ham alongside David Moyes); set-piece coach (recruitment process ongoing).
Will be a shame if Etienne Reijnen can't join due to work permit issues. Would be good for Slot to get who he wants instead of having to hire someone he has not worked with before.
Logged
