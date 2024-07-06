We had the Klopp hug. Now we have the Slot touch. Doesn't quite have the same ring to it...



One of the first things I noticed in the first day training video. He's pretty grabby, but at the same time, I think he'll turn those touches and grabs into hugs once he knows the guys better. He has already gotten a few hugs in during the video.Have to say, I really like how he has started here. Said and done all the right things so far.