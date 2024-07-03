From this is anfield



Amid all that, there was also time for a question about what tactics he may deploy at Anfield, with it presented to him that he used 4-2-3-1 at Feyenoord while Liverpool favoured 4-3-3 under Klopp.



His answer revealed more about his philosophy on and off the ball, which we will see with our own eyes in the coming months.



Explaining his ideology, Slot said: Im a bit set might not be the right word, but I was hoping if people looked at my team they would not say it is 4-2-3-1 or it is 4-3-3 or whatever formation you want to call it.



KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Friday, July 5, 2024: Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slott is presented at a photo call at the club's AXA Training Centre. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I was hoping they would say there is a lot of freedom when they have the ball to take it in different positions.



So sometimes it is a 4-2-3-1; sometimes it is a 4-1-4-1; sometimes we do build up with three. So theres a lot of freedom when we have the ball.



But when we dont have the ball there is not so much freedom. We want to be really aggressive and theres only one way, and thats everybody mostly keeps his position.



I wouldnt put myself in the situation where I say I prefer a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1, there are a lot of players taking in a lot of different positions.



So if you would have asked me, I would have said we played 4-3-3 instead of 4-2-3-1 at Feyenoord.







But we did build up a lot of the time with three [at the back], full-backs have different roles.



With a wry grin, he added: Im curious who told you we played 4-2-3-1, maybe that one should go get his [coaching] license, he said with a laugh. Or analyse a bit better!