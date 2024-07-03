« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 132526 times)

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 11:25:02 am »
Loved his answer on the did you nearly not come coz hard to follow Jurgen question. Also like how he keeps talking about improving and winning stuff.

Even better was the formation answer and the little dig at the 4 2 3 1 stuff.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 11:29:37 am »
We're in very safe hands.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:22:39 am
His answer on his formation is class, going to be exciting to watch.

Perfect response.

I thought he came across really well, and he also gave the correct answer on Trent and Gakpo and their positions.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 11:30:43 am »
Knows what he wants with Trent (and Cody) but didn't say what position. Good to know!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 11:30:45 am »
He's awesome.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 11:31:03 am »
Hughes sounded quietly impressive as well.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 11:31:07 am »
Very impressive
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 11:31:27 am »
Thought he came across very well!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 11:31:55 am »
Can we please stop with the '____ one' questions it was 20 years ago. Glad he basically gave a nothing answer to that. Hopefully not the last we see of Hughes either, think it's important he's seen more if recruitment is going to be his thing to answer press/fan questions
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 11:32:24 am »
Calm, to the point, exciting and even got some of the same laughs out of the media. The answers on formation as many said were great, but especially loved the last answer around best positions for his players - he knows what he wants, clear in his mind but that's for me to know and you to find out. Looking forward to seeing this next phase of the club and what Arne does with this group of players.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 11:33:04 am »
He comes across well. I have confidence in him.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 11:39:01 am »
Clearly communicative, collaboratorial, unpretentious but determined. Arne's going to fine here. Hughes seems of a similar ilk.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 11:44:46 am »
Massive fan of him absolutely bodying everyone who's been fixated on a 4231. Impressive interview which he grew into. Hughes impressive too. Leadership of the club looks to be solid to me.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 11:53:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:33:04 am
He comes across well. I have confidence in him.

Pretty much it.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 12:05:07 pm »
I like the bit where he was questioned about role of being Head Coach and sharing say on transfers and him replying that most clubs work this way now, as a team making decisions.

Someone on here will be mad...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
Still bald then.

Came across well. Unfortunate for him and anyone following Klopp as nobody has a way with with words as him. But he did fine and lets hope he delivers success.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 12:19:26 pm »
Thanks to Klopp, he doesn't have to have the same way with words. We are now believers.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 12:26:02 pm »
Poor Redmen TV, who pride themselves on their "deep dive" Analysis
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 01:01:19 pm »
From this is anfield

the formation quotes

Amid all that, there was also time for a question about what tactics he may deploy at Anfield, with it presented to him that he used 4-2-3-1 at Feyenoord while Liverpool favoured 4-3-3 under Klopp.

His answer revealed more about his philosophy on and off the ball, which we will see with our own eyes in the coming months.

Explaining his ideology, Slot said: Im a bitset might not be the right word, but I was hoping if people looked at my team they would not say it is 4-2-3-1 or it is 4-3-3 or whatever formation you want to call it.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Friday, July 5, 2024: Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slott is presented at a photo call at the club's AXA Training Centre. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
I was hoping they would say there is a lot of freedom when they have the ball to take it in different positions.

So sometimes it is a 4-2-3-1; sometimes it is a 4-1-4-1; sometimes we do build up with three. So theres a lot of freedom when we have the ball.

But when we dont have the ball there is not so much freedom. We want to be really aggressive and theres only one way, and thats everybody mostly keeps his position.

I wouldnt put myself in the situation where I say I prefer a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1, there are a lot of players taking in a lot of different positions.

So if you would have asked me, I would have said we played 4-3-3 instead of 4-2-3-1 at Feyenoord.



But we did build up a lot of the time with three [at the back], full-backs have different roles.

With a wry grin, he added: Im curious who told you we played 4-2-3-1, maybe that one should go get his [coaching] license, he said with a laugh. Or analyse a bit better!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 01:06:07 pm »
SOme terrible and boring questions from the journalists. Slot did well. Klopp was mentioned far too much.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 01:20:42 pm »
Hughes seems a decent, well spoken guy two, seems we're in good hands
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 01:22:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:06:07 pm
SOme terrible and boring questions from the journalists. Slot did well. Klopp was mentioned far too much.

Swear I heard someone ask What are you going to do first?  :butt
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 01:23:28 pm »
Who knows really ... he seems intelligent which is good - don't think he's said anything even comment worthy really good or bad its all very straight bat

If he wins he'll be a hero, if he doesn't he won't.. that's how it is with managers

Very glad Hughes was there - its very important he's visible and does interviews given the new structure

Although so frustrating a journalist asked him 'what are the owners expectations? ' but then stepped on his own question with another generic one that he then answered and so didn't answer the one question it would be useful to hear an answer to.. 
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 01:37:57 pm »
Great press conference

He speaks well and I think he comes across as an intellegent man who puts thought into his answers rather than it being trying to be a yes man for the press or avoiding questions as if answering it will give away all his tactics.

It's nice to see him come in and be so comfortable, no secret for most managers coming in after Klopp woule be incredibly daunting but he seemed at ease and confident in what he can bring. I think the fans will warm to suprisingly quickly given how much people were dreading the day Klopp anounced he was leaving
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 01:46:33 pm »
On the 23rd of June I asked this question in this thread with no reply:« Reply #1580 on: June 23, 2024, 07:03:30 pm »
"I am struggling to remember a reference to a goal of 70% fitness to play rates across the first team group, does that ring a bell with anyone?. Was it a reference to Slot's Feyenoord days?. Or are they looking for a 70% improvement next season, which seems a more likely number. Thiago leaving puts us up 8 to 10% straightaway, much as I loved him."
SO I was 20% out, but it's a great stat if it really works, reading the DNA analysis and converting that in to red zones and custom schedules.

Quote from: The Final Third on July  3, 2024, 09:12:28 pm
Thanks Samie, article in full..

How Arne Slot will plot Liverpools pre-season: Periodisation, DNA samples, technical work
Gregg Evans, Andy Jones


Peeters also led a DNA project, which saw the club analyse samples of a players sweat, saliva, urine and stools several times per season, with the aim of obtaining more information to try to ensure faster physical repair and reduce time lost to injuries. This detailed management saw Feyenoords player availability hit 90 per cent or above in each of Slots first two seasons.



https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5611347/2024/07/03/arne-slot-liverpool-pre-season/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social

Honestly, a game changer
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 01:48:11 pm »
No one will have Jurgen's charisma so the next best thing is to have a man that speaks concisely and has common sense. We seem to be getting that with Arne.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm »
Hughes' accent is a very strange mishmash of Scottish and English and Italian.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 01:55:02 pm »
Not really in any rush to watch it given it'll probably be more of the same stuff that was in the video they done last week. Different circumstances to when Klopp came though. With him the whole thing benefitted from relatively simple beliefs disguised as being grand concepts (Doubters to believers, the normal one etc) - it felt like we needed that at the time. I know Slot is going to be asked about Klopp and I feel we don't really need that. The business we do and the football will do all the talking. Looking forward to seeing how we get on in pre-season and hopefully some movement follows in the market. Fucking come on Arne.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 01:55:21 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:01:19 pm
From this is anfield

the formation quotes

Amid all that, there was also time for a question about what tactics he may deploy at Anfield, with it presented to him that he used 4-2-3-1 at Feyenoord while Liverpool favoured 4-3-3 under Klopp.

His answer revealed more about his philosophy on and off the ball, which we will see with our own eyes in the coming months.

Explaining his ideology, Slot said: Im a bitset might not be the right word, but I was hoping if people looked at my team they would not say it is 4-2-3-1 or it is 4-3-3 or whatever formation you want to call it.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Friday, July 5, 2024: Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slott is presented at a photo call at the club's AXA Training Centre. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
I was hoping they would say there is a lot of freedom when they have the ball to take it in different positions.

So sometimes it is a 4-2-3-1; sometimes it is a 4-1-4-1; sometimes we do build up with three. So theres a lot of freedom when we have the ball.

But when we dont have the ball there is not so much freedom. We want to be really aggressive and theres only one way, and thats everybody mostly keeps his position.

I wouldnt put myself in the situation where I say I prefer a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1, there are a lot of players taking in a lot of different positions.

So if you would have asked me, I would have said we played 4-3-3 instead of 4-2-3-1 at Feyenoord.



But we did build up a lot of the time with three [at the back], full-backs have different roles.

With a wry grin, he added: Im curious who told you we played 4-2-3-1, maybe that one should go get his [coaching] license, he said with a laugh. Or analyse a bit better!

Thanks for posting that, in general, I think that formations refer far more to defensive than attacking responsibilities, which is a point Arne appears to have made.

Attackers need to break formation/shape to cause problems for the opposition, then transition back into shape when defending, especially if pressing while so doing...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 02:00:48 pm »
Comes across well.  Love his wry smile while giving responses.  It will be weird for most of the squad to not be playing for Klopp anymore but I think they are going to take to Arne.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 02:15:31 pm »
I agree above

Love Klopp to bits but enough question about him

He doesnt work here anymore
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1751 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:55:21 pm
Thanks for posting that, in general, I think that formations refer far more to defensive than attacking responsibilities, which is a point Arne appears to have made.

Attackers need to break formation/shape to cause problems for the opposition, then transition back into shape when defending, especially if pressing while so doing...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaRomFKynhU

Heres the video of him talking about it
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1752 on: Today at 02:35:17 pm »
Just watching the press conference now and agreed that Slot comes across well. I mean, I was already looking forward to this new era, anyway. However much we'll miss Klopp, it's still exciting. It'll be great. And as soon as the English press get to know Slot a little more, the questions about Klopp will get fewer and farther between (although this might be an optimistic assessment of the English press).
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1753 on: Today at 02:38:50 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:01:19 pm
From this is anfield

the formation quotes

Amid all that, there was also time for a question about what tactics he may deploy at Anfield, with it presented to him that he used 4-2-3-1 at Feyenoord while Liverpool favoured 4-3-3 under Klopp.

/snip


I think the key moment in that chat was "Who told you I played 4-2-3-1?"

The squad is built for a 4-3-3, so it's no surprise that we've hired a manager who plays within that framework  not that formations are the be all and end all. I imagine it was a big reason why we didn't go for the fella from Sporting, and Xabi (even though he probably was never available.)

