Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 121341 times)

Offline smutchin

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 05:18:07 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:59:11 pm
Very sound red, was a member of The Anfield Wrap for years and now does his own thing. He's very level-headed and usually pretty optimistic about Liverpool.


OK, fair enough!

So many pundits these days, hard to keep track of them all.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,992
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 06:58:56 pm
I would just fire Slot right now - save us all the angst. Get ahead of the curve.

Plus then we can tell Evertonians that we finally were ahead of them at something.
Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 37,372
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1642 on: Today at 07:51:40 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on June  2, 2024, 06:09:54 pm
To be fair had he not chained smoked - he would have been arriving here with several of his peak years to offer.

Hodgson the less said the better.

 Said at the time we should have stayed clear , his injury record was like a medical book
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,189
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1643 on: Today at 08:38:27 am
I went out and listened to Roberts/Cope podcast bit about Slot after comments here. Honestly, no idea what to make of it. It's like when a toddler gets a wrong flavour of his birthday cake and makes a tantrum. The interview was obviously ad-hoc made, let's get some shit out so we can all do more important things. Slot was also clearly deliberate in trying not to do catchy soundbites and demagoguery, which for me was the right choice. They held that against him, calling him unprepared. Had he actually rehearsed lines and delivered a rounsing speach full of cliches - that would have likely also held that against him. I guess they had a problem with him being himself - or better said not being Klopp. It was a piece of punditry that said more about them than it did about Slot.
