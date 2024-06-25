« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 118395 times)

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1600 on: June 25, 2024, 05:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 24, 2024, 08:28:34 pm
I think we have a good squad but the level of the starting 11 has dropped. For me we need to bring in some real quality. I would rather a couple of players on the cusp of being world class. Than wholesale additions to the squad. 

Not often I say this Al, but I agree. We have a very good starting 11 with enough squad options. But that starting 11 is not at the level of 2018-22. By all means keeping buying promising youngsters but if were spending decent money then it needs to be on players who we expect to be regulars in that start 11.

CB, DM, wide forward (in that order)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1601 on: June 25, 2024, 05:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 24, 2024, 08:28:34 pm
I think we have a good squad but the level of the starting 11 has dropped. For me we need to bring in some real quality. I would rather a couple of players on the cusp of being world class. Than wholesale additions to the squad.
surely that's been the situation for a while now.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1602 on: June 25, 2024, 06:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on June 25, 2024, 05:54:44 pm
Not often I say this Al, but I agree. We have a very good starting 11 with enough squad options. But that starting 11 is not at the level of 2018-22. By all means keeping buying promising youngsters but if were spending decent money then it needs to be on players who we expect to be regulars in that start 11.

CB, DM, wide forward (in that order)

Id imagine Slot gets next year to build his team to be starting to peak next season, similar to that 2018 team.

Even during that transition we should be competing.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1603 on: June 25, 2024, 07:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Uhoh AureliOs on June 25, 2024, 08:28:03 am
He's understandably laying it on a bit thick in some of his comments but I thought the bit of him in the dressing room at the training ground (in the behind the scenes video) felt very natural about him saying he didn't like to be in the dressing room after training and that space was for the players and not him. If that's a preview of his thoughfulness when it comes to empowering the players then I think he's shown right there a glimpse of his man management skill.

Jurgen was also doing the same, leaving the senior players to run the dressing room after training ...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1604 on: June 25, 2024, 07:30:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on June 25, 2024, 07:07:05 pm
Jurgen was also doing the same, leaving the senior players to run the dressing room after training ...

Milner gave an interview in which he said at the beginning Klopp was very hands on. He started out setting the standards himself. Once the ground rules were laid down he then left it to the senior pros to make sure those ground rules were being followed.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1605 on: June 25, 2024, 07:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Uhoh AureliOs on June 25, 2024, 08:28:03 am
He's understandably laying it on a bit thick in some of his comments but I thought the bit of him in the dressing room at the training ground (in the behind the scenes video) felt very natural about him saying he didn't like to be in the dressing room after training and that space was for the players and not him. If that's a preview of his thoughfulness when it comes to empowering the players then I think he's shown right there a glimpse of his man management skill.

Agreed, I liked that, and the way he immediately went to say hello to the canteen ladies - continuing the Klopp tradition that everyone at the club should be treated equally. I also like the way he went to clear up his dishes himself, theres definitely no ego problems with Slot
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1606 on: June 25, 2024, 07:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on June 25, 2024, 07:34:25 pm
Agreed, I liked that, and the way he immediately went to say hello to the canteen ladies - continuing the Klopp tradition that everyone at the club should be treated equally. I also like the way he went to clear up his dishes himself, theres definitely no ego problems with Slot

I'm glad I wasn't the only one who spotted that, it gave me a lot of confidence that they've chosen the right guy. He'll rightly get the time he needs to tweak the squad and do what is necessary to bring his philosophy into the club's philosophy and vice versa. But he's already passed the no dickheads test with flying colours, which is just as important in my opinion.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1607 on: June 25, 2024, 07:53:13 pm »
He did say like Liverpool, Rotterdam  is a port city and that people work hard to go and see their teams . So he wants us to enjoy how his teams play.  :)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1608 on: June 25, 2024, 08:02:14 pm »
Is he still bald?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1609 on: June 25, 2024, 08:18:15 pm »
Gareth Roberts reckons Slot will be chewed on and spitted out quite cuickly. Sounded very pessimistic to me in the new Late Challenge podcast. You get the same vibe here? Found it a bit to negative from Gareth which I normally agree a lot with.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1610 on: June 25, 2024, 08:34:36 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on June 25, 2024, 08:18:15 pm
Gareth Roberts reckons Slot will be chewed on and spitted out quite cuickly. Sounded very pessimistic to me in the new Late Challenge podcast. You get the same vibe here? Found it a bit to negative from Gareth which I normally agree a lot with.
Yeah cos we never give managers time. Does he know who we are?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1611 on: June 25, 2024, 09:20:45 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on June 25, 2024, 08:18:15 pm
Gareth Roberts reckons Slot will be chewed on and spitted out quite cuickly. Sounded very pessimistic to me in the new Late Challenge podcast. You get the same vibe here? Found it a bit to negative from Gareth which I normally agree a lot with.
It's quite obvious he's still not over Klopp leaving and may or may not harbor some resentment towards Slot for not being Klopp without even being aware of it.

His PC was boring. Well I absolutely loved it and I don't need my manager to be a comedian. Just win games - anything else is just a bonus.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1612 on: June 25, 2024, 10:07:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June 25, 2024, 05:56:26 pm
surely that's been the situation for a while now.

Arguably we were a centreback short last season until Quansah emerged, we lacked starting quality in the 8 positions and we didn't have like for like cover for Robbo, Trent and Salah. I think we now have better cover but need to replace the star quality.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1613 on: June 25, 2024, 10:29:41 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on June 25, 2024, 08:18:15 pm
Gareth Roberts reckons Slot will be chewed on and spitted out quite cuickly. Sounded very pessimistic to me in the new Late Challenge podcast. You get the same vibe here? Found it a bit to negative from Gareth which I normally agree a lot with.

That was absolutelty bizarre that 10-15 minutes of the podcast discussing the interview. It was clear that Gareth and Cope had done no homework on the type of person Slot was and judging him on that fucking stupid question of 'have you got a message for the fans' at the end of the interview. I liked Slot's answer it was real rather than trying to go outside himself to try and emulate Klopp with a soundbite.

I though Slot come across excited, confident and respectful of the past. You cant say the press are going to eat him alive going off an in house interview. Did Gareth watch any of the last 6 weeks at Feyenoord when sky sent that c*nt over to every press conference to ask him stupid questions? I loved the way he give them fuck all with out losing his rag.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 06:32:08 am »
I think it is Klopp with a bald head!! Have they been seen together?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 am »
The thing more now than any other time, is that the talent pool is so much smaller and every "large" club is after pretty much the same players as the others. Some moreso than others of course due to the way they play, but generally there are levels of teams that go for similar demographics.

Getting in a ready-made World class player is nigh on impossible for us compared to the you-know-who's around us, therefore, we need to rely on the academy (going well thus far) but when we need someone, we're still having to buy largely based on potential and gambling to a large extent on them maintaining form that has only been shown on one/half a season. This is why I was saying that Slot will need time and two years building in replacements for Virg, Mo, Robbo and potentially Trent in those seasons will define how successful he is, but there will be mishaps in the meantime, so expectations need to be tempered.

What's going in his favour is like I said, there are clubs in a far worse predicament than ours. Hopefully the league will end up (this is more in hope than expectation) being strong and stopping the you-know-who's from throwing stupid amounts of money at their plight (see, I told you it was more in hope than expectation) which means they will struggle to get the required players in, thus weakening them (De Bruyne being an example) Slot however, has a background in player development and we already have the talent spotters on the books that will hopefully carry on the good work, so we're in good stead there.

Slot came over as being exactly what I'd want to see in a Liverpool man. Clear, humble, knows what he wants and I think came over as being very confident without being brash. Time will tell of course, but initial impressions are (and one of my main wants from Jurgen's replacement) that he backs himself to do what's needed and has courage in his convictions. Of course it won't please everyone, but someone said it earlier in the thread. Win games and who fucking cares?

Opportunity is huge, but there are some considerable initial hurdles to navigate that are unavoidable (mainly contract scenarios and also transfers in/out). How he and the team react to them in the coming weeks will determine how long it will be before judgement can be passed.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1616 on: Yesterday at 11:11:50 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:43:58 am
The thing more now than any other time, is that the talent pool is so much smaller and every "large" club is after pretty much the same players as the others. Some moreso than others of course due to the way they play, but generally there are levels of teams that go for similar demographics.

Getting in a ready-made World class player is nigh on impossible for us compared to the you-know-who's around us, therefore, we need to rely on the academy (going well thus far) but when we need someone, we're still having to buy largely based on potential and gambling to a large extent on them maintaining form that has only been shown on one/half a season. This is why I was saying that Slot will need time and two years building in replacements for Virg, Mo, Robbo and potentially Trent in those seasons will define how successful he is, but there will be mishaps in the meantime, so expectations need to be tempered.

What's going in his favour is like I said, there are clubs in a far worse predicament than ours. Hopefully the league will end up (this is more in hope than expectation) being strong and stopping the you-know-who's from throwing stupid amounts of money at their plight (see, I told you it was more in hope than expectation) which means they will struggle to get the required players in, thus weakening them (De Bruyne being an example) Slot however, has a background in player development and we already have the talent spotters on the books that will hopefully carry on the good work, so we're in good stead there.

Slot came over as being exactly what I'd want to see in a Liverpool man. Clear, humble, knows what he wants and I think came over as being very confident without being brash. Time will tell of course, but initial impressions are (and one of my main wants from Jurgen's replacement) that he backs himself to do what's needed and has courage in his convictions. Of course it won't please everyone, but someone said it earlier in the thread. Win games and who fucking cares?

Opportunity is huge, but there are some considerable initial hurdles to navigate that are unavoidable (mainly contract scenarios and also transfers in/out). How he and the team react to them in the coming weeks will determine how long it will be before judgement can be passed.


Good post. I am sort of in two minds over tempering expectations though.

This squad is good enough that par for us would be 3rd spot in the Premier League. We have good players in most positions and the recruitment has been pretty good of late, though not as good as the blistering high days of Salah, Mane, Robertson and a pre-Klopp Firmino. Alisson and Virgil feel like outliers and buying the top class guys remains an interesting yet daunting proposition for us, it seems.

It is fair to say Arne Slot operates a power position a rung or two below Jurgen Klopp in our set up so it will be fascinating to see how this affects recruitment. Will we take risks and bring in some players who need development time and will be ruthless when it comes to contract renewals?

In my mind, Arne will largely be using our existing players next season, with one or two extras, and his task will be another season in and around 3rd - 1st spots and a healthy run in the Champions League. As ever it feels a little bit like a race against time as we need some major good results to bring in the revenue needed to replace Salah and possibly Virgil at some point fairly soon. It is also to be hoped we have a better season coping with injuries and preventing them as well. The likes of Sboz, Jota and Konate have huge amounts to contribute, which they cannot deliver on from the treatment table, so that is likely to be a huge factor as well.

And what will happen to the Giant Autocrat Cheating Machine in Manchester? That will have a huge bearing on the next few years for both us and Arsenal, both clubs are capable of being champions; as the best of the teams who do not cheat, obfuscate and game the system.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1617 on: Yesterday at 01:04:52 pm »
My expectations for this season are: securing Champions League football for next season, hopefully seeing a hint of Slots playing style and vision in the second half of the season, conceding fewer silly goals, and being more efficient at the other end of the pitch.

And on the transfer front, a priority is acquiring a dominant ball-winner with excellent passing skills for the number 6 position.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1618 on: Yesterday at 06:11:16 pm »
Arne Slot on pre-season prep

Quote
"We have to take [pre-season] really seriously to be the best possible team we can be at the first game at Ipswich and the second game, the home game against Brentford.".
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1619 on: Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: traustibm on June 25, 2024, 08:18:15 pm
Gareth Roberts reckons Slot will be chewed on and spitted out quite cuickly. Sounded very pessimistic to me in the new Late Challenge podcast. You get the same vibe here? Found it a bit to negative from Gareth which I normally agree a lot with.

Listened to that. He hasn't a clue. Slot is a very tactically astute manager that will succeed at our club. Sure there are variables that may ultimately cause his demise but it's no different to any other manager in the world.

I think everyone is in for a shock when they see he really is his own and plays true to his style. It's very different from Klopp's which will take getting used to...maybe even some resistance. I had to really go and educate myself on him and his playstyle as I was as sceptical as the likes of Roberts when I was clueless but I don't think we could have bought in a more fitting manager...on paper. Whether it translates to outcomes we will see but I am optimistic.

This is no shade on Kloppo but I am most excited about actually playing football in possession. Don't get me wrong our direct play was as exciting as heck but I personally have been wishing for a more technical, measured approach for some time. No more go forward and go forward as fast and as long as possible anymore. And I am here for it.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1620 on: Yesterday at 07:13:00 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm
Listened to that. He hasn't a clue. Slot is a very tactically astute manager that will succeed at our club. Sure there are variables that may ultimately cause his demise but it's no different to any other manager in the world.

I think everyone is in for a shock when they see he really is his own and plays true to his style. It's very different from Klopp's which will take getting used to...maybe even some resistance. I had to really go and educate myself on him and his playstyle as I was as sceptical as the likes of Roberts when I was clueless but I don't think we could have bought in a more fitting manager...on paper. Whether it translates to outcomes we will see but I am optimistic.

This is no shade on Kloppo but I am most excited about actually playing football in possession. Don't get me wrong our direct play was as exciting as heck but I personally have been wishing for a more technical, measured approach for some time. No more go forward and go forward as fast and as long as possible anymore. And I am here for it.

We regularly dominated possession under Klopp, particularly from 2020 onwards we became more a possession based side.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1621 on: Yesterday at 07:23:07 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm
Listened to that. He hasn't a clue. Slot is a very tactically astute manager that will succeed at our club. Sure there are variables that may ultimately cause his demise but it's no different to any other manager in the world.

I think everyone is in for a shock when they see he really is his own and plays true to his style. It's very different from Klopp's which will take getting used to...maybe even some resistance. I had to really go and educate myself on him and his playstyle as I was as sceptical as the likes of Roberts when I was clueless but I don't think we could have bought in a more fitting manager...on paper. Whether it translates to outcomes we will see but I am optimistic.

This is no shade on Kloppo but I am most excited about actually playing football in possession. Don't get me wrong our direct play was as exciting as heck but I personally have been wishing for a more technical, measured approach for some time. No more go forward and go forward as fast and as long as possible anymore. And I am here for it.

For pretty much Klopp's entire tenure we have had the 2nd highest possession stats in the Premier League. We have had just over 60% possession season in season out. I think you are being a bit naive if you think we are suddenly going to posting much higher possession stats under Slot.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1622 on: Yesterday at 07:55:07 pm »
yeah one thing Ive not thought over the last few years is that Liverpool dont get enough possession  ;D

Anyway, I think Slot will get the team going quickly, he has a really good set-up to step into, and a lot of very good players very much settled in the league and club.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1623 on: Yesterday at 08:14:06 pm »
The unfortunate reality is he has to overperform from the moment the honeymoon period is over. That is the basis of how we are competitive. Unless of course we view him as a reduced percentage of the reason we are achieving whatever level of success, because he is a part of the engine rather than most of the engine.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1624 on: Yesterday at 08:15:45 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 08:14:06 pm
The unfortunate reality is he has to overperform from the moment the honeymoon period is over. That is the basis of how we are competitive. Unless of course we view him as a reduced percentage of the reason we are achieving whatever level of success, because he is a part of the engine rather than most of the engine.

He doesnt need to over-perform. Nobody expects him to win a title, all but the biggest nutters will be happy to fucking ecstatic in any position from 3rd-1st.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1625 on: Yesterday at 08:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:23:07 pm
For pretty much Klopp's entire tenure we have had the 2nd highest possession stats in the Premier League. We have had just over 60% possession season in season out. I think you are being a bit naive if you think we are suddenly going to posting much higher possession stats under Slot.
Possession hasn't been a problem for us for ages, has it. I'd be quite happy to see our possession percentage drop a little if it means we make better use of it. It was maddening seeing us often having 70% possession but going a goal to the oppositions first attempt on goal. Too much of our possession became stale and aimless.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1626 on: Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:13:00 pm
We regularly dominated possession under Klopp, particularly from 2020 onwards we became more a possession based side.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:23:07 pm
For pretty much Klopp's entire tenure we have had the 2nd highest possession stats in the Premier League. We have had just over 60% possession season in season out. I think you are being a bit naive if you think we are suddenly going to posting much higher possession stats under Slot.

I didn't say we'd have more possession. I said his playstyle is to be more progressive with it and play out the back and through the middle...rather than the quick direct (and often long) style we have recently seen under Klopp. Yes his team press heavily but on the ball they are closer to Arsenal/City style than Klopps. For better or for worse...I just personally find it exciting to have a new style.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1627 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm
I didn't say we'd have more possession. I said his playstyle is to be more progressive with it and play out the back and through the middle...rather than the quick direct (and often long) style we have recently seen under Klopp. Yes his team press heavily but on the ball they are closer to Arsenal/City style than Klopps. For better or for worse...I just personally find it exciting to have a new style.



So you want us to be more progressive whilst getting the ball forward slower?

That makes sense.
