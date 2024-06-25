The thing more now than any other time, is that the talent pool is so much smaller and every "large" club is after pretty much the same players as the others. Some moreso than others of course due to the way they play, but generally there are levels of teams that go for similar demographics.



Getting in a ready-made World class player is nigh on impossible for us compared to the you-know-who's around us, therefore, we need to rely on the academy (going well thus far) but when we need someone, we're still having to buy largely based on potential and gambling to a large extent on them maintaining form that has only been shown on one/half a season. This is why I was saying that Slot will need time and two years building in replacements for Virg, Mo, Robbo and potentially Trent in those seasons will define how successful he is, but there will be mishaps in the meantime, so expectations need to be tempered.



What's going in his favour is like I said, there are clubs in a far worse predicament than ours. Hopefully the league will end up (this is more in hope than expectation) being strong and stopping the you-know-who's from throwing stupid amounts of money at their plight (see, I told you it was more in hope than expectation) which means they will struggle to get the required players in, thus weakening them (De Bruyne being an example) Slot however, has a background in player development and we already have the talent spotters on the books that will hopefully carry on the good work, so we're in good stead there.



Slot came over as being exactly what I'd want to see in a Liverpool man. Clear, humble, knows what he wants and I think came over as being very confident without being brash. Time will tell of course, but initial impressions are (and one of my main wants from Jurgen's replacement) that he backs himself to do what's needed and has courage in his convictions. Of course it won't please everyone, but someone said it earlier in the thread. Win games and who fucking cares?



Opportunity is huge, but there are some considerable initial hurdles to navigate that are unavoidable (mainly contract scenarios and also transfers in/out). How he and the team react to them in the coming weeks will determine how long it will be before judgement can be passed.