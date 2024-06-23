« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 115504 times)

Offline Earl of Dingleberry

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1560 on: June 23, 2024, 07:31:07 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 23, 2024, 05:31:38 am
You mean you're not looking forward to El Baldico on Aug 31st?

*El Calvico
Offline Shankly998

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1561 on: June 23, 2024, 12:03:12 pm »
A fortunate start to the season fixture wise should help him compensate for the lack of pre season, apart from the United game we should be looking at picking up max points from all fixtures until the international break. Even if we don't play particularly well we should have enough to grind out results. If we don't start well however we're in for a world of pain later on when the fixtures toughen.
Offline Wingman

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1562 on: June 23, 2024, 12:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on June 23, 2024, 12:03:12 pm
A fortunate start to the season fixture wise should help him compensate for the lack of pre season, apart from the United game we should be looking at picking up max points from all fixtures until the international break. Even if we don't play particularly well we should have enough to grind out results. If we don't start well however we're in for a world of pain later on when the fixtures toughen.

Unless, of course, we improve later on
Offline Shankly998

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1563 on: June 23, 2024, 12:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on June 23, 2024, 12:18:19 pm
Unless, of course, we improve later on

By which time you'd have missed out on a lot of winnable points and then you're into games like Arsenal and Man City where even if you play well you can still easily lose.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1564 on: June 23, 2024, 12:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on June 23, 2024, 12:24:03 pm
By which time you'd have missed out on a lot of winnable points and then you're into games like Arsenal and Man City where even if you play well you can still easily lose.

I think its some ask to expect a title challenge at this stage, but one that is achievable. Even if we start slowly compared to them two, provided we are around 2.1 PPG then that will be a solid performance.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1565 on: June 23, 2024, 12:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on June 23, 2024, 12:03:12 pm
If we don't start well however we're in for a world of pain later on when the fixtures toughen.
You see, this is where the mathematical equation of understanding of the situation + the obvious need to temper our expectations + the patience that's going to be needed to bed the whole setup down comes in.

The reality is that comments like this shows exactly where this will end up. Not sure if you're referring to the majority of the want immediate success brigade, or your own thoughts on the matter. Hopefully it's the former and not the latter and that is a comment based on your observations (which is mine as well after listending to and reading some of the utter dross that's been banded around), but the reality for those thinking it is that this will very much be a transition season where a lot will need to be learned, a lot of mistakes will be made and fixed, but will be anything but straightforward. There are mitigating factors, but what has just happened here has been seismic. There is no way that anyone should be expecting immediate success or to be instantly gratified. We as a fan base of this club SHOULD recognise this, but the sad reality is that there are a lot that won't and will lump on Arne and FSG at the first signs of something that they don't like. And it's already happened.

The only hope I have for this season is that Slot will not turn out to be Owl MKII. If we conquer all, then great of course, but for me, the new regime will take a couple of years to bed in. The demanding of instant success is for the Chelsea's, Utd's and Newcastles of the World. Not us. Of course most want that, but the reality is that this may well not happen. Don't be disappointed. There's some really tough decisions to be made this and next season that will also mean we're up against it (Trent's contract, what to do with Mo and Virg, additional signings over and above those, etc) as well as a completely new team to get used to.

My favourite saying is "perceptions are quick to form, but hard to change" I use it a lot nowadays. This is another instance where it will be very prevalent. Give him the time and supprt required and FFS, be patient. Unless he does turn out to be Owl MkII.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1566 on: June 23, 2024, 12:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on June 23, 2024, 12:49:51 pm
You see, this is where the mathematical equation of understanding of the situation + the obvious need to temper our expectations + the patience that's going to be needed to bed the whole setup down comes in.

The reality is that comments like this shows exactly where this will end up. Not sure if you're referring to the majority of the want immediate success brigade, or your own thoughts on the matter. Hopefully it's the former and not the latter and that is a comment based on your observations (which is mine as well after listending to and reading some of the utter dross that's been banded around), but the reality for those thinking it is that this will very much be a transition season where a lot will need to be learned, a lot of mistakes will be made and fixed, but will be anything but straightforward. There are mitigating factors, but what has just happened here has been seismic. There is no way that anyone should be expecting immediate success or to be instantly gratified. We as a fan base of this club SHOULD recognise this, but the sad reality is that there are a lot that won't and will lump on Arne and FSG at the first signs of something that they don't like. And it's already happened.

The only hope I have for this season is that Slot will not turn out to be Owl MKII. If we conquer all, then great of course, but for me, the new regime will take a couple of years to bed in. The demanding of instant success is for the Chelsea's, Utd's and Newcastles of the World. Not us. Of course most want that, but the reality is that this may well not happen. Don't be disappointed. There's some really tough decisions to be made this and next season that will also mean we're up against it (Trent's contract, what to do with Mo and Virg, additional signings over and above those, etc) as well as a completely new team to get used to.

My favourite saying is "perceptions are quick to form, but hard to change" I use it a lot nowadays. This is another instance where it will be very prevalent. Give him the time and supprt required and FFS, be patient. Unless he does turn out to be Owl MkII.

What do you class as instant success? Also what are the minimum expectations?

Also two years to bed in and do what in the meantime?

Slot has minimum expectations. Fail to get top four and he will be under pressure and rightly so. This is a young squad that managed over 80 points being handed over with a proven structure in most positions behind the scenes, and no financial pressures put on him.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1567 on: June 23, 2024, 01:11:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2024, 12:56:02 pm
What do you class as instant success? Also what are the minimum expectations?

Also two years to bed in and do what in the meantime?
Minimum expecations from my perspective:

1. Not being Owl MkII
2. Resolution of the contract situations
3. Showing some astuteness in new signings/actuall getting new signings to address requirements/weak areas.
4. Not going backwards playing-style wise. Showing signs of evoloving and adapting in regards to the squad that we have (Using the likes of Danns, etc)
5. Not losing a ton of players because they dont get on with Slot and the team
6. Courage in conviction from Slot and a readiness to admit when wrong/learn from mistakes.
7. Get out of the group stage of the CL

And as for the two years comment: We've just lost the entirety of our coaching setup and the best manager on the planet. Take those two years to create a different identity and have the patience and strength to see it through no matter what. I say two years as the fucking dross that is the Euros and the Copa Amerca will already have a massive impact on this seasons prep and no manager on the planet should be judged on what happens without a proper pre-season.

But that's me Killer. Don't get me wrong, I'd do anything to win the fucking lot, but I'm also realistic and grounded enough to not expect it.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1568 on: June 23, 2024, 01:19:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2024, 12:56:02 pm


Slot has minimum expectations. Fail to get top four and he will be under pressure and rightly so. This is a young squad that managed over 80 points being handed over with a proven structure in most positions behind the scenes, and no financial pressures put on him.

Not saying he does not. I like the fact that he has come out and said what we all want to hear insomuch as he wants to win things, but although what you say is true, it's not that straightforward is it? Top four is tough to achieve even with this squad. That's why I said I want to see evolution and how he uses the likes of Danns etc I want to see how he operates before judging. And you of all people should know that in this shitshow of a league, there are plenty of things that could go wrong that will stop us from actually challenging for that - Injuries, form of other teams, luck of the draw with VAR decisions in this country, etc. No problem at all in aiming for winning the league or competing for the CL, but come on: If it was that simple, it would be easy.

Also two years to bed in and do what in the meantime?

Slot has minimum expectations. Fail to get top four and he will be under pressure and rightly so. This is a young squad that managed over 80 points being handed over with a proven structure in most positions behind the scenes, and no financial pressures put on him.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1569 on: June 23, 2024, 01:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on June 23, 2024, 01:11:38 pm
Minimum expecations from my perspective:

1. Not being Owl MkII
2. Resolution of the contract situations
3. Showing some astuteness in new signings/actuall getting new signings to address requirements/weak areas.
4. Not going backwards playing-style wise. Showing signs of evoloving and adapting in regards to the squad that we have (Using the likes of Danns, etc)
5. Not losing a ton of players because they dont get on with Slot and the team
6. Courage in conviction from Slot and a readiness to admit when wrong/learn from mistakes.
7. Get out of the group stage of the CL

And as for the two years comment: We've just lost the entirety of our coaching setup and the best manager on the planet. Take those two years to create a different identity and have the patience and strength to see it through no matter what. I say two years as the fucking dross that is the Euros and the Copa Amerca will already have a massive impact on this seasons prep and no manager on the planet should be judged on what happens without a proper pre-season.

But that's me Killer. Don't get me wrong, I'd do anything to win the fucking lot, but I'm also realistic and grounded enough to not expect it.

What does that all mean in terms of in the league though? There is no way a title win should be an expectation.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1570 on: June 23, 2024, 01:27:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2024, 01:19:50 pm
What does that all mean in terms of in the league though? There is no way a title win should be an expectation.
My comments are merely a response a lot of the comments that I've read and listened to that are being made saying exactly that and Slot should go if we don't. And yes, there are a whole lot of them in here and elsewhere saying exactly that.

I'm explaining my view on it, that's all. I reiterate that hope upon hope is that we do challenge and pick up from where Jurgen left us and the signs are that this is more than achievable, but the reality is that it's a massively tough ask and that patience if it does not go well needs to be given.

Unless of course, my number one expectation is not fulfilled and he does turn out to be Owl MkII. In which case get him the fuck out before more damage is done.

And for the record, I think Arne has got off to a good start with how his starting with the club has gone. He's taken the time to listen and take on board what the lie of the land is and not come out all guns blazing, yet also come out as being confident and humble. I like him already, so I watch with anticipation how he goes about his business. That was my only expectation in regards to instant success.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1571 on: June 23, 2024, 02:07:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2024, 12:33:19 pm
I think its some ask to expect a title challenge at this stage, but one that is achievable. Even if we start slowly compared to them two, provided we are around 2.1 PPG then that will be a solid performance.
in Jurgen's last season the general sense was "CL plus a trophy" would = success. 
no idea why we'd put more weight on Slot in his first season.  (not saying that's your position btw but I've seen it elsewhere)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1572 on: June 23, 2024, 02:26:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June 23, 2024, 02:07:32 pm
in Jurgen's last season the general sense was "CL plus a trophy" would = success. 
no idea why we'd put more weight on Slot in his first season.  (not saying that's your position btw but I've seen it elsewhere)
For me, pretty much the same expectations apply this season too. Top four is a must for a club of our stature and resources. Given what Klopp has left us and hopefully a few solid signings I think that's achievable and realistic.

A trophy on top? I don't expect it as a given, but we are more than capable of bagging one and should definitely be right in the mix.

Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1573 on: June 23, 2024, 03:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 23, 2024, 02:26:01 pm
For me, pretty much the same expectations apply this season too. Top four is a must for a club of our stature and resources. Given what Klopp has left us and hopefully a few solid signings I think that's achievable and realistic.

A trophy on top? I don't expect it as a given, but we are more than capable of bagging one and should definitely be right in the mix.



Agree, a top 4 has to be the expectation everything else for me is a bonus. Maybe we can have a title expectation after one or two seasons.
Offline Knight

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1574 on: June 23, 2024, 03:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 23, 2024, 02:26:01 pm
For me, pretty much the same expectations apply this season too. Top four is a must for a club of our stature and resources. Given what Klopp has left us and hopefully a few solid signings I think that's achievable and realistic.

A trophy on top? I don't expect it as a given, but we are more than capable of bagging one and should definitely be right in the mix.

This is absolutely right. We should be top 4 every season. We should reach the knockout stages of the CL every season. Hopefully we win silverware on top of that.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1575 on: June 23, 2024, 03:57:12 pm »
We got 82 points with a very good squad (and of course a top class manager) and I believe with the same squad, and what should be at least 2 or 3 more additions (who should be ready to play, not for the future) that we could do that again and ideally better it. People might think it's very unrealistic, I'd say it's possibly unrealistic given the change of managers, but Slot is very highly rated with experience of making a team better straight away.

In no way should expectations be lowered IMO, 4th or 5th is regression providing we don't win the European Cup which obviously gains you immortality as a Liverpool manager. It's pretty obvious for the time being that there's us, City and I suppose you have to say Arsenal for the time being. The onus is on the rest to catch up which I still can't see happening for another couple of years. Neither of those three should really drop below the podium finishes but a lot can happen.

Comfortable top 3 and silverware would be really nice for his first season, as we did in Klopp's final one. I hope he can get those top players ready to make a difference because the squad itself is very good, I feel we just need those game changing signings that even a manager of Klopp's standards needed. Don't leave him short.
Offline Knight

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1576 on: June 23, 2024, 04:01:49 pm »
Itd be madness to leave Slot without significant incomings to strengthen us when Jürgen, perhaps the greatest to ever do it, could only get us 3rd and leave us limping across the line at the end of the season.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1577 on: June 23, 2024, 05:11:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 23, 2024, 03:57:12 pm
what should be at least 2 or 3 more additions (who should be ready to play, not for the future) that we could do that again and ideally better it.

every time someone says this, I kinda roll my eyes.

every team is looking to get better through transfers as well.   the overall standard in the PL gets better every year. it's not like we improve while everyone else is sitting still so us getting a bit better will guarantee an improved record.
Offline thejbs

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1578 on: June 23, 2024, 05:15:58 pm »
Id like top 4 and a good run in the CL, but the most important thing is to see a cohesive and consistent style of football on show.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1579 on: June 23, 2024, 05:17:48 pm »
I'd like to point out Arne Slot is bald.
Offline markedasred

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1580 on: June 23, 2024, 07:03:30 pm »
I am struggling to remember a reference to a goal of 70% fitness to play rates across the first team group, does that ring a bell with anyone?. Was it a reference to Slot's Feyenoord days?. Or are they looking for a 70% improvement next season, which seems a more likely number. Thiago leaving puts us up 8 to 10% straightaway, much as I loved him.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1581 on: June 23, 2024, 07:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 23, 2024, 05:17:48 pm
I'd like to point out Arne Slot is bald.

 :lmao
Offline farawayred

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1582 on: June 23, 2024, 10:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 23, 2024, 05:17:48 pm
I'd like to point out Arne Slot is bald.
"I'm so glad that Jürgen is a Red" has to be replaced with "I've been told that Arne Slot is bold"... ;D
Offline Sharado

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1583 on: Yesterday at 02:11:20 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on June 23, 2024, 05:15:58 pm
Id like top 4 and a good run in the CL, but the most important thing is to see a cohesive and consistent style of football on show.

Yeah I'm with this. I can't see that there won't be some pretty punchy bumps in the road ahead, but if we're improving over the season then I'm happy. Even if we had a season a bit like 20/21 where it was all a bit wobbly, some serious bad results and a stinking run of form that ultimately ended with a decent run of 10 games in the home stretch I'd probably take it. I think the biggest thing we need to do as fans this season is stay calm if it does get a bit shaky.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1584 on: Yesterday at 02:37:54 pm »
A clear, cohesive style of play, further progression and integration of the younger players, & CL qualification, is the minimum I expect.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1585 on: Yesterday at 03:04:22 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are yet to confirm their plans before they jet out to the USA. However, it's understood the squad are set to remain at the AXA Training Centre working with the new coaching staff and could arrange some behind-closed-doors friendlies.

[@TheoSquiresECHO]
Offline newterp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1586 on: Yesterday at 03:42:45 pm »
Looks like we have this pre-season well mapped out.*




*a rough pre-season to integrate a new manager - Euros, Copa, Olympics - ugh.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1587 on: Yesterday at 03:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:11:20 pm
Yeah I'm with this. I can't see that there won't be some pretty punchy bumps in the road ahead, but if we're improving over the season then I'm happy. Even if we had a season a bit like 20/21 where it was all a bit wobbly, some serious bad results and a stinking run of form that ultimately ended with a decent run of 10 games in the home stretch I'd probably take it. I think the biggest thing we need to do as fans this season is stay calm if it does get a bit shaky.

Or get even rowdier in the stands the next time we play...
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1588 on: Yesterday at 04:27:44 pm »
The 2028 Champions League final is being lined up for Wanda.  ;D
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1589 on: Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:27:44 pm
The 2028 Champions League final is being lined up for Wakanda.  ;D



Slot Forever!
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1590 on: Yesterday at 06:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on June 23, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Itd be madness to leave Slot without significant incomings to strengthen us when Jürgen, perhaps the greatest to ever do it, could only get us 3rd and leave us limping across the line at the end of the season.

well hopefully Slot wont have to contend with such ridiculous injury issues, so thatll help him from the get go.

So it wouldnt be madness. This is a really good squad, keeping them fit is what will really help Slot more than anything. Add the fact hes got some really talented young players wholl be a season older and wiser at his disposal, who should be playing more minutes next season should not be ignored either.

In fact, itd be madness to try and integrate too many new players. 
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1591 on: Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:07:24 pm
well hopefully Slot wont have to contend with such ridiculous injury issues, so thatll help him from the get go.

So it wouldnt be madness. This is a really good squad, keeping them fit is what will really help Slot more than anything. Add the fact hes got some really talented young players wholl be a season older and wiser at his disposal, who should be playing more minutes next season should not be ignored either.

In fact, itd be madness to try and integrate too many new players.

beyond madness, it'd be 100% counter-productive.

I expect we'll see some tweaking/experimentation with lineups and players getting more/fewer minutes as Slot gets to grips with his options -- eg have Mo and Virgil trade places for a few games.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1592 on: Yesterday at 07:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 22, 2024, 07:22:01 pm
Looking forward to the day his bald head isnt the main point of discussion

Baldy found
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1593 on: Yesterday at 07:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:07:24 pm
well hopefully Slot wont have to contend with such ridiculous injury issues, so thatll help him from the get go.

So it wouldnt be madness. This is a really good squad, keeping them fit is what will really help Slot more than anything. Add the fact hes got some really talented young players wholl be a season older and wiser at his disposal, who should be playing more minutes next season should not be ignored either.

In fact, itd be madness to try and integrate too many new players.

100% replace Matip and Thiago with young robust players who can push for the first team and without doing much we've improved the team.

I'm sure there is a Salah, Van Dijk long term replacement plan but it might not be this summer unless we see a target of opportunity ala Yoro.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1594 on: Yesterday at 08:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:07:24 pm
well hopefully Slot wont have to contend with such ridiculous injury issues, so thatll help him from the get go.

So it wouldnt be madness. This is a really good squad, keeping them fit is what will really help Slot more than anything. Add the fact hes got some really talented young players wholl be a season older and wiser at his disposal, who should be playing more minutes next season should not be ignored either.

In fact, itd be madness to try and integrate too many new players. 

I think we have a good squad but the level of the starting 11 has dropped. For me we need to bring in some real quality. I would rather a couple of players on the cusp of being world class. Than wholesale additions to the squad. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1595 on: Yesterday at 08:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:28:34 pm
I think we have a good squad but the level of the starting 11 has dropped. For me we need to bring in some real quality. I would rather a couple of players on the cusp of being world class. Than wholesale additions to the squad. 

The starting 11 quality is something which I fear is being brushed off too easily. In my opinion, we are still reliant on Virgil, Alisson, Trent, Robbo and Salah for our world class level. Virgil is 33, Salah 32 and Robbo 30 and what is behind and alongside them is a number of good players but nobody of a world class level (bar Trent, Alisson and maybe at a push Mac).

I dont know if we will sign any quality players this summer but there needs to be an acknowledgement that we need to up the quality levels of this squad if we want to compete in the near future as those players leave or very possibly drop a level.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1596 on: Yesterday at 08:56:22 pm »
If the history likes to repeat itself I wouldn't mind going again from:

A super successful, iconic, extremely charismatic, incredibly entertaining, bigger than life character who broke all the fans' hearts by retiring too soon to slightly less charismatic, less entertaining, slightly boring in comparison, unassuming successor who only went on to be more successful.

Life is funny like this.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1597 on: Today at 02:03:49 am »
Two expectations really.

1. Be good
2. Don't be shit
Online Uhoh AureliOs

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1598 on: Today at 08:28:03 am »
He's understandably laying it on a bit thick in some of his comments but I thought the bit of him in the dressing room at the training ground (in the behind the scenes video) felt very natural about him saying he didn't like to be in the dressing room after training and that space was for the players and not him. If that's a preview of his thoughfulness when it comes to empowering the players then I think he's shown right there a glimpse of his man management skill.
