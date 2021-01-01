If we don't start well however we're in for a world of pain later on when the fixtures toughen.



You see, this is where the mathematical equation of understanding of the situation + the obvious need to temper our expectations + the patience that's going to be needed to bed the whole setup down comes in.The reality is that comments like this shows exactly where this will end up. Not sure if you're referring to the majority of the want immediate success brigade, or your own thoughts on the matter. Hopefully it's the former and not the latter and that is a comment based on your observations (which is mine as well after listending to and reading some of the utter dross that's been banded around), but the reality for those thinking it is that this will very much be a transition season where a lot will need to be learned, a lot of mistakes will be made and fixed, but will be anything but straightforward. There are mitigating factors, but what has just happened here has been seismic. There is no way that anyone should be expecting immediate success or to be instantly gratified. We as a fan base of this club SHOULD recognise this, but the sad reality is that there are a lot that won't and will lump on Arne and FSG at the first signs of something that they don't like. And it's already happened.The only hope I have for this season is that Slot will not turn out to be Owl MKII. If we conquer all, then great of course, but for me, the new regime will take a couple of years to bed in. The demanding of instant success is for the Chelsea's, Utd's and Newcastles of the World. Not us. Of course most want that, but the reality is that this may well not happen. Don't be disappointed. There's some really tough decisions to be made this and next season that will also mean we're up against it (Trent's contract, what to do with Mo and Virg, additional signings over and above those, etc) as well as a completely new team to get used to.My favourite saying is "perceptions are quick to form, but hard to change" I use it a lot nowadays. This is another instance where it will be very prevalent. Give him the time and supprt required and FFS, be patient. Unless he does turn out to be Owl MkII.