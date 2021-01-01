Good smart interview. Confident yet respectful. Easy going but you can sense a bit of steel about him. All the best, Arne!



The one thing I'm concerned about - and maybe concern is the wrong word - is how much of the coaching staff is also new. It's not just that the players have to get used to the new coaching staff but also that the coaching staff itself will have to get used to each other. Obviously, Arne and his two staff will be leading but with the new goalkeeping coach and other positions that are yet to be filled, there needs to be some time for gelling and working out the kinks.



That's all to say that we should be patient with him. A lot of the staff is very new, including Richard Hughes, so growing pains should be expected. We need to support them as they get settled.