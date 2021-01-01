« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1480 on: Today at 03:01:11 pm
Son of Spion

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1481 on: Today at 03:05:08 pm
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 01:34:28 pm
How to pronounce his name...from the interview, he said Arne rhyming with barn & yarn. It DOESN'T sound like Arny.
So that rules out any "I'll be back" gifs then.  :-\

Great to see you posting again, Sox.

*Tips hat in your general direction* 🤠
Son of Spion

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1482 on: Today at 03:06:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:01:11 pm
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1803750627517874267

Arne meeting the canteen staff
Good to see him greeting the real brains of the club. The tea lady.  :D
Angelius

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1483 on: Today at 03:10:13 pm
Good smart interview. Confident yet respectful. Easy going but you can sense a bit of steel about him. All the best, Arne!

The one thing I'm concerned about - and maybe concern is the wrong word - is how much of the coaching staff is also new. It's not just that the players have to get used to the new coaching staff but also that the coaching staff itself will have to get used to each other. Obviously, Arne and his two staff will be leading but with the new goalkeeping coach and other positions that are yet to be filled, there needs to be some time for gelling and working out the kinks.

That's all to say that we should be patient with him. A lot of the staff is very new, including Richard Hughes, so growing pains should be expected. We need to support them as they get settled.
Zlen

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1484 on: Today at 03:12:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:01:11 pm
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1803750627517874267

Arne meeting the canteen staff

Who the fuck are those dudes behind him?
Is his entire team bald?!?
Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1485 on: Today at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D

Zlen

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1486 on: Today at 03:14:48 pm
Mwahahahahhaha... fuck my life.
Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1487 on: Today at 03:15:14 pm
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1803755648347226148

BTS video of his day yesterday.
amir87

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1488 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D



Didn't know Grant and Phil Mitchell were Reds. 
IgorBobbins

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1489 on: Today at 03:25:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D


Bald Martin Brundle on the right
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1490 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D



Killer Heels is going to be absolutely delighted with all the baldness!
Asam

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1491 on: Today at 03:53:48 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:28:30 pm
Killer Heels is going to be absolutely delighted with all the baldness!

Bas Rutten is joining as strength and conditioning coach
Asam

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1492 on: Today at 03:55:45 pm

From the interview, I don't hate him, will take a while to love him since Jurgen leaving has left a hole in my heart, he seems a great guy so as long as the football is high octane I think the fans will take to him, his English is excellent, lets hope he's backed with some really exciting signings to get everyone off the edge of their seat
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1493 on: Today at 04:08:53 pm
To be fair to Slot, he looks like an 80s New Romantic keyboard player that has been existing in Pot Noodles and crisps since he recorded his last hit.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1494 on: Today at 04:18:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:13:45 pm
Those are his brothers.  ;D



Shiny fuckers!


What do you reckon, KH?  ;D
Dalglish to Rush

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1495 on: Today at 04:33:00 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:25:09 pm
Bald Martin Brundle on the right

 :lmao

Was literally about to post exactly this.
SamLad

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1496 on: Today at 04:44:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:01:11 pm
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1803750627517874267

Arne meeting the canteen staff
I love seeing those clips - like when Ryan arrived one of the canteen ladies asked him to repeat his name 3 times, like she had no clue who he was, or - more likely - was making sure he knew she wasn't impressed :)

I remember when Jurgen first arrived one of the first team meetings was to have the "backroom" staff introduce themselves to the players, telling them "this is who you play for, as well as the fans".
afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1497 on: Today at 07:41:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:14 pm
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1803755648347226148

BTS video of his day yesterday.

We weren't tracking that flight?

We should all be fired...
SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1498 on: Today at 07:48:06 pm
"I'm used to cleaning up my own stuff"

The special one. The normal one. The humble one.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1499 on: Today at 07:56:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:14 pm
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1803755648347226148

BTS video of his day yesterday.

Manchester Airport really pulls out all the stops for its private jet arrivals doesnt it? Absolute scruffs!
Jean Girard

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1500 on: Today at 07:59:19 pm
That behind the scenes video is like the Minions movie. Baldies everywhere. :lmao keep thinking of all the lads who are sick of the bald jokes and then they throw out that video. hahahaha :lmao
mc_red22

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1501 on: Today at 08:01:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:56:27 pm
Manchester Airport really pulls out all the stops for its private jet arrivals doesnt it? Absolute scruffs!

What are they supposed to do? :lmao Looks just like any other private jet arrival Ive seen on video.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1502 on: Today at 08:07:37 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 08:01:06 pm
What are they supposed to do? :lmao Looks just like any other private jet arrival Ive seen on video.

Red carpet and gold plated accessories.

No idea really, maybe its always like that, just the entrance to the building looked pretty shabby.
Son of Spion

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1503 on: Today at 08:09:24 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:08:53 pm
To be fair to Slot, he looks like an 80s New Romantic keyboard player that has been existing in Pot Noodles and crisps since he recorded his last hit.
An image of Sal Solo has just popped into my head. 😃
