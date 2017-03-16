Think he came across really well. He's his own coach with his own style and we have to expect that.



Roll on pre-season.



He did a good job of getting across the message, that him and his guys have their own ideas, but they are also willing to use the ideas that are already at the club. Very encouraging interview that. Arne really knows what to say, the only thing that's left is that he gets the team to keep performing well. Really excited for the new season.