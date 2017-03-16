Yeah, he's confirmed 3 backroom staff so far
Liverpool can confirm the first additions to Arne Slot's new backroom team.Sipke Hulshoff is to join the Reds as first assistant coach from Feyenoord, where he worked with Slot as his No.2 since 2022.The 49-year-old additionally served as Ronald Koeman's assistant with the Netherlands national team before stepping down from the position earlier this year.Also making the move from Rotterdam will be Ruben Peeters, taking on the role of lead physical performance coach at the AXA Training Centre.Meanwhile, Fabian Otte will switch to Merseyside as head of first-team goalkeeper coaching, joining from the USA national team following their participation at this summer's Copa America.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arne-slot-confirms-three-lfc-backroom-staff-appointments
Think he came across really well. He's his own coach with his own style and we have to expect that.Roll on pre-season.
