Arne Slot confirmed

Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1360 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm


TheMightyReds

  Full of B.U.L.L.S.H.I.T ;)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1361 on: Today at 04:28:34 pm
Just don't like the term 'head coach'. The most important person at any club is the manager not the suits.

Good luck and hope he succeeds.
TeddyMc

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1362 on: Today at 04:29:49 pm
Good job with the first interview however I'll never be able to pronounce his name to Dutch way
Kalito

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1363 on: Today at 04:29:57 pm
Very impressive. Best of luck to Arrrhne.  :)
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1364 on: Today at 04:30:09 pm






Keith Lard

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1365 on: Today at 04:30:21 pm
That was an absolutely wonderful interview  excited
rafathegaffa83

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1366 on: Today at 04:30:44 pm
Good interview and good luck to him.

Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:25:21 pm
Yeah, he's confirmed 3 backroom staff so far

Interesting that our new goalkeeping coach has a PhD
The Final Third

  Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1367 on: Today at 04:30:45 pm
Succes Arne!  :scarf
DelTrotter

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1368 on: Today at 04:31:21 pm
Thought he come across great and very respectful of Jurgen and people already at the club, liked the bit that yeah 3rd and 82 points was decent but we're aiming for more next season. Good man.
BigRedLetterDay

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1369 on: Today at 04:31:22 pm
anfieldpurch

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1370 on: Today at 04:32:57 pm
Came across really well in that interview.. especially his comment about the fans are still the same!
SerbianScouser

  Far from world class.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1371 on: Today at 04:33:23 pm
He most certainly can talk the talk.

Can't help but liking him a lot already.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1372 on: Today at 04:34:27 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arne-slot-confirms-three-lfc-backroom-staff-appointments

Quote
Liverpool can confirm the first additions to Arne Slot's new backroom team.

Sipke Hulshoff is to join the Reds as first assistant coach from Feyenoord, where he worked with Slot as his No.2 since 2022.

The 49-year-old additionally served as Ronald Koeman's assistant with the Netherlands national team before stepping down from the position earlier this year.

Also making the move from Rotterdam will be Ruben Peeters, taking on the role of lead physical performance coach at the AXA Training Centre.

Meanwhile, Fabian Otte will switch to Merseyside as head of first-team goalkeeper coaching, joining from the USA national team following their participation at this summer's Copa America.
Jean Girard

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1373 on: Today at 04:34:37 pm
Enjoyed that - seems a good lad. looking forward to seeing what his team looks like.
gazzalfc

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1374 on: Today at 04:35:09 pm
Think he came across really well. He's his own coach with his own style and we have to expect that.

Roll on pre-season.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1375 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm
Like a new signing  ;)
JackWard33

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1376 on: Today at 04:38:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:27 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arne-slot-confirms-three-lfc-backroom-staff-appointments


The worry with this is were hiring a performance and conditioning staff that have never dealt with a schedule and intensity of football they face here its extremely hard to crack and the one thing Jurgen and team never quite were able to  hopefully we make some outside Slots circle hires too
stoa

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1377 on: Today at 04:40:15 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:35:09 pm
Think he came across really well. He's his own coach with his own style and we have to expect that.

Roll on pre-season.

He did a good job of getting across the message, that him and his guys have their own ideas, but they are also willing to use the ideas that are already at the club. Very encouraging interview that. Arne really knows what to say, the only thing that's left is that he gets the team to keep performing well. Really excited for the new season.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1378 on: Today at 04:44:02 pm
Aye, he even said it would be weird to expect him to play the same as Klopp.

Similar but not the same. My bald coach!
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1379 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm


