Genuinely bizarre if an assistant manager for one of the top PL clubs cant get a work permit.
Arne Slot hoped to bring his Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen with him to Liverpool, but work permit issues mean that Reijnen does not expect to be able to come to Anfield. [@dmlynchlfc]
It is more to do with badges than Brexit.That was also the reason why he always stayed in the stands during matches in Rotterdam, where he succeeded Marino Pusic, who left for Shakhtar Donetsk, the report stated.Reijnen was also not officially given the position of assistant coach in Rotterdam, but the title analyst & technical staff advisor.
He's alive!
Some shameful posts about this from our supporters on socials.
Looking like a man with several encrochat phones.
?Whats to say? If the guy hasnt got his coaching qualifications, then thats a mistake on his behalf, not Liverpool!
Just a bunch of anti-immigrant bullshit with way too many likes.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Big Arne Slot will be calling Leny Yoro while at the poor bar.
I wonder if the assistant coach can fastrack his badges to join Arne.Surely someone, would have realised this early doors in the talks with Arne. Maybe Arne hates him.
Laptop Eddie's first big mistake? Not checking visa requirements? He's probably looking to put one of his mates in the job.Sent from AL_GPT.
[@dmlynchlfc]New Liverpool head coach, Arne Slot, is set to be introduced to the @LFC faithful in late June.
