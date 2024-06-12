« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 12:11:31 am
Quote from: CraigDS on June 12, 2024, 11:37:53 pm
Genuinely bizarre if an assistant manager for one of the top PL clubs cant get a work permit.

He wasn't assistant manager at Feyenoord though because he didn't have the badges.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 02:23:15 am
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on June 12, 2024, 11:30:32 pm
Arne Slot hoped to bring his Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen with him to Liverpool, but work permit issues mean that Reijnen does not expect to be able to come to Anfield. [@dmlynchlfc]

Genuinely couldn't name you 3 times i've seen any other clubs have any sort of issues with work permits
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 07:17:36 am
Fucking Brexit.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 07:21:14 am
Id imagine with laptop Eddie and his cartel of cushy hell have someone lined up.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 08:03:30 am
Quote from: Eeyore on June 12, 2024, 11:43:34 pm
It is more to do with badges than Brexit.


That was also the reason why he always stayed in the stands during matches in Rotterdam, where he succeeded Marino Pusic, who left for Shakhtar Donetsk, the report stated.

Reijnen was also not officially given the position of assistant coach in Rotterdam, but the title analyst & technical staff advisor.
Wonder why we can't hire him in the same role he had at Feyenoord though?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 08:43:27 am
 Clearly, Slot isn't here yet because he's busy promoting his latest film.

https://youtu.be/qQlr9-rF32A?feature=shared
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 09:39:53 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 12, 2024, 03:40:32 pm
He's alive!



Looking like a dutch Curtis Warren  8)
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 am
Is he bald yet?
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 11:00:16 am
Looking like a man with several encrochat phones.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on June 12, 2024, 11:30:32 pm
Arne Slot hoped to bring his Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen with him to Liverpool, but work permit issues mean that Reijnen does not expect to be able to come to Anfield. [@dmlynchlfc]

Some shameful posts about this from our supporters on socials.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:22:16 am
Some shameful posts about this from our supporters on socials.

?

Whats to say? If the guy hasnt got his coaching qualifications, then thats a mistake on his behalf, not Liverpool! 
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 11:55:47 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:00:16 am
Looking like a man with several encrochat phones.

With the name "baldlover"
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 12:38:02 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:26:57 am
?

Whats to say? If the guy hasnt got his coaching qualifications, then thats a mistake on his behalf, not Liverpool!

Just a bunch of anti-immigrant bullshit with way too many likes.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 12:39:05 pm
I had a dream the other night he turned up in a dress and blonde wig, so there is that possibility
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 03:25:50 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:38:02 pm
Just a bunch of anti-immigrant bullshit with way too many likes.

Going to assume they want rid of the likes of Salah, van Dijk and Alisson to be replaced with Pickford, James Tomkins and Patrick Bamford
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 03:34:36 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:38:02 pm
Just a bunch of anti-immigrant bullshit with way too many likes.

Christ, fucking racist neanderthals.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:41:51 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 12, 2024, 03:40:32 pm
He's alive!



This Slots got massive fucking legs in Ibza.

Its all very promising.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1258 on: Today at 02:47:04 am
Big Arne Slot will be calling Leny Yoro while at the poor bar.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1259 on: Today at 04:01:28 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 12, 2024, 03:40:32 pm
He's alive!



FBI have finally found Daniel Kinahan.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1260 on: Today at 08:42:50 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:47:04 am
Big Arne Slot will be calling Leny Yoro while at the poor bar.

Who will he be calling when at the rich bar?
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1261 on: Today at 10:31:13 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 12, 2024, 03:40:32 pm
He's alive!



Him and his family look scouse already  ;D
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1262 on: Today at 11:17:08 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on June 12, 2024, 11:30:32 pm
Arne Slot hoped to bring his Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen with him to Liverpool, but work permit issues mean that Reijnen does not expect to be able to come to Anfield. [@dmlynchlfc]

Sunak can claim this as a victory. Net migration down by 1.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1263 on: Today at 01:27:14 pm
I wonder if the assistant coach can fastrack his badges to join Arne.
Surely someone, would have realised this early doors in the talks with Arne. Maybe Arne hates him.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1264 on: Today at 01:38:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:27:14 pm
I wonder if the assistant coach can fastrack his badges to join Arne.
Surely someone, would have realised this early doors in the talks with Arne. Maybe Arne hates him.

What's the assistant to the coach's body language like?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1265 on: Today at 02:24:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:27:14 pm
I wonder if the assistant coach can fastrack his badges to join Arne.
Surely someone, would have realised this early doors in the talks with Arne. Maybe Arne hates him.

Or maybe Slot doesnt really care. Either way, it doesnt really matter, we will get someone else.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1266 on: Today at 02:24:49 pm
Laptop Eddie's first big mistake? Not checking visa requirements? He's probably looking to put one of his mates in the job.

Sent from AL_GPT.

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1267 on: Today at 03:39:18 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:24:49 pm
Laptop Eddie's first big mistake? Not checking visa requirements? He's probably looking to put one of his mates in the job.

Sent from AL_GPT.

:lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1268 on: Today at 03:43:06 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:24:49 pm
Laptop Eddie's first big mistake? Not checking visa requirements? He's probably looking to put one of his mates in the job.

Sent from AL_GPT.

Must be someone from Portsmouth circ. 2003 to 2009 he can slip in.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1269 on: Today at 03:44:01 pm
Harold Redknapp.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1270 on: Today at 07:39:02 pm
Quote
[@dmlynchlfc]

New Liverpool head coach, Arne Slot, is set to be introduced to the @LFC faithful in late June.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1271 on: Today at 08:24:48 pm
Hmmm...
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1272 on: Today at 10:56:05 pm
7 million a year to watch football and he starts with a month off. Im in the wrong business
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1273 on: Today at 11:35:39 pm
Was in Ibiza last week as part of my holybobs. Didn't bump into Arne unfortunately, the only football related sighting was Mason Mount in Barcelona.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
Reply #1274 on: Today at 11:49:42 pm
Laptop Eddie probably banned him from Melwood until our transfer business is concluded.
