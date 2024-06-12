« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 88543 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,926
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 12, 2024, 11:37:53 pm
Genuinely bizarre if an assistant manager for one of the top PL clubs cant get a work permit.

He wasn't assistant manager at Feyenoord though because he didn't have the badges.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 02:23:15 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on June 12, 2024, 11:30:32 pm
Arne Slot hoped to bring his Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen with him to Liverpool, but work permit issues mean that Reijnen does not expect to be able to come to Anfield. [@dmlynchlfc]

Genuinely couldn't name you 3 times i've seen any other clubs have any sort of issues with work permits
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,475
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 07:17:36 am »
Fucking Brexit.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,658
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 07:21:14 am »
Id imagine with laptop Eddie and his cartel of cushy hell have someone lined up.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 08:03:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 12, 2024, 11:43:34 pm
It is more to do with badges than Brexit.


That was also the reason why he always stayed in the stands during matches in Rotterdam, where he succeeded Marino Pusic, who left for Shakhtar Donetsk, the report stated.

Reijnen was also not officially given the position of assistant coach in Rotterdam, but the title analyst & technical staff advisor.
Wonder why we can't hire him in the same role he had at Feyenoord though?
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 08:43:27 am »
 Clearly, Slot isn't here yet because he's busy promoting his latest film.

https://youtu.be/qQlr9-rF32A?feature=shared
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,382
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 09:39:53 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 12, 2024, 03:40:32 pm
He's alive!



Looking like a dutch Curtis Warren  8)
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,007
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 am »
Is he bald yet?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,016
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 11:00:16 am »
Looking like a man with several encrochat phones.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on June 12, 2024, 11:30:32 pm
Arne Slot hoped to bring his Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen with him to Liverpool, but work permit issues mean that Reijnen does not expect to be able to come to Anfield. [@dmlynchlfc]

Some shameful posts about this from our supporters on socials.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,650
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:22:16 am
Some shameful posts about this from our supporters on socials.

?

Whats to say? If the guy hasnt got his coaching qualifications, then thats a mistake on his behalf, not Liverpool! 
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • Sound
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 11:55:47 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:00:16 am
Looking like a man with several encrochat phones.

With the name "baldlover"
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 12:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:26:57 am
?

Whats to say? If the guy hasnt got his coaching qualifications, then thats a mistake on his behalf, not Liverpool!

Just a bunch of anti-immigrant bullshit with way too many likes.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,533
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 12:39:05 pm »
I had a dream the other night he turned up in a dress and blonde wig, so there is that possibility
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,280
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 03:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:38:02 pm
Just a bunch of anti-immigrant bullshit with way too many likes.

Going to assume they want rid of the likes of Salah, van Dijk and Alisson to be replaced with Pickford, James Tomkins and Patrick Bamford
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,861
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 03:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:38:02 pm
Just a bunch of anti-immigrant bullshit with way too many likes.

Christ, fucking racist neanderthals.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,996
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:41:51 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 12, 2024, 03:40:32 pm
He's alive!



This Slots got massive fucking legs in Ibza.

Its all very promising.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,423
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 02:47:04 am »
Big Arne Slot will be calling Leny Yoro while at the poor bar.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 