Genuinely bizarre if an assistant manager for one of the top PL clubs cant get a work permit.
Arne Slot hoped to bring his Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen with him to Liverpool, but work permit issues mean that Reijnen does not expect to be able to come to Anfield. [@dmlynchlfc]
It is more to do with badges than Brexit.That was also the reason why he always stayed in the stands during matches in Rotterdam, where he succeeded Marino Pusic, who left for Shakhtar Donetsk, the report stated.Reijnen was also not officially given the position of assistant coach in Rotterdam, but the title analyst & technical staff advisor.
He's alive!
Some shameful posts about this from our supporters on socials.
Looking like a man with several encrochat phones.
?Whats to say? If the guy hasnt got his coaching qualifications, then thats a mistake on his behalf, not Liverpool!
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]