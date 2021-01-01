« previous next »
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm
Genuinely bizarre if an assistant manager for one of the top PL clubs cant get a work permit.

He wasn't assistant manager at Feyenoord though because he didn't have the badges.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 02:23:15 am »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 06:49:56 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:30:32 pm
Arne Slot hoped to bring his Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen with him to Liverpool, but work permit issues mean that Reijnen does not expect to be able to come to Anfield. [@dmlynchlfc]

Genuinely couldn't name you 3 times i've seen any other clubs have any sort of issues with work permits
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 07:17:36 am »
Fucking Brexit.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 07:21:14 am »
Id imagine with laptop Eddie and his cartel of cushy hell have someone lined up.
Offline Agent99

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm
It is more to do with badges than Brexit.


That was also the reason why he always stayed in the stands during matches in Rotterdam, where he succeeded Marino Pusic, who left for Shakhtar Donetsk, the report stated.

Reijnen was also not officially given the position of assistant coach in Rotterdam, but the title analyst & technical staff advisor.
Wonder why we can't hire him in the same role he had at Feyenoord though?
Offline jlb

 Clearly, Slot isn't here yet because he's busy promoting his latest film.

https://youtu.be/qQlr9-rF32A?feature=shared
Offline AndyMuller

Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:40:32 pm
He's alive!



Looking like a dutch Curtis Warren  8)
Offline Giono

Is he bald yet?
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline bradders1011

Looking like a man with several encrochat phones.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Kopenhagen

Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:30:32 pm
Arne Slot hoped to bring his Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen with him to Liverpool, but work permit issues mean that Reijnen does not expect to be able to come to Anfield. [@dmlynchlfc]

Some shameful posts about this from our supporters on socials.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Dim Glas

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:22:16 am
Some shameful posts about this from our supporters on socials.

?

Whats to say? If the guy hasnt got his coaching qualifications, then thats a mistake on his behalf, not Liverpool! 
Online Original

Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:00:16 am
Looking like a man with several encrochat phones.

With the name "baldlover"
Online Kopenhagen

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:26:57 am
?

Whats to say? If the guy hasnt got his coaching qualifications, then thats a mistake on his behalf, not Liverpool!

Just a bunch of anti-immigrant bullshit with way too many likes.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online [new username under construction]

I had a dream the other night he turned up in a dress and blonde wig, so there is that possibility
