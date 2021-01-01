It is more to do with badges than Brexit.





That was also the reason why he always stayed in the stands during matches in Rotterdam, where he succeeded Marino Pusic, who left for Shakhtar Donetsk, the report stated.



Reijnen was also not officially given the position of assistant coach in Rotterdam, but the title analyst & technical staff advisor.



Wonder why we can't hire him in the same role he had at Feyenoord though?