Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 85426 times)

Online koptommy93

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:30:43 am
I assumed he was spending his time convincing Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinious Jnr to join us.
Nobody states the obvious quite like James Pearce.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 12:16:42 am
Ooh la la...



I feel like he is going to be giving a TED Talk on Corporate Synergy
Offline JP!

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 11:12:38 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:20:28 am
Nobody states the obvious quite like James Pearce.

Doesn't seem to be obvious to some on here
Offline paulrazor

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:04:34 am
Whenever Slot's not on screen, all posters should be asking, "Where's Arne Slot?"
Wow Arne Slot came from another planet?
Offline Pistolero

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 11:28:39 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 12:16:42 am
Ooh la la...




Managing a football club  is very much like making love to a beautiful woman....
Offline paulrazor

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 am »
Online Hazell

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 01:27:01 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:18:32 am
Wow Arne Slot came from another planet?

Worst. Managerial Head Coach announcement. Ever.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 02:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:27:01 pm
Worst. Managerial Head Coach announcement. Ever.


"RAWK makes it through
 the days relying on the
 unwavering belief that
Arne Slot will
talk..."
Offline newterp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1208 on: Yesterday at 05:56:23 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:41:01 pm


"RAWK makes it through
 the days relying on the
 unwavering belief that
Arne Slot will
talk..."


Omar's coming...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 05:59:02 pm »
You all expect too much from him, we'll be lucky to see this much growth.

Offline johnny74

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 06:42:23 pm »
You'd think there'd be some sort of candid fan photos or something by now if he really was in Liverpool, either driving into work or somewhere else. Presumably he's on holiday himself.



Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 06:44:53 pm »
He was in Liverpool for a week or so, visiting Kirkby and Anfield. He's on holiday now. Don;t be suprised if he's at the Euros in Germany though.
Offline liversaint

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 06:44:57 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:20:43 am
Athletic says - again - that Slot would like to assess the fringe wnd young players before making a decision on their future.

What a concept

Absolutely staggering insight.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 07:32:16 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:20:43 am
Athletic says - again - that Slot would like to assess the fringe wnd young players before making a decision on their future.

What a concept

Wait until he finds out someone offered Adrian a new deal.
Online PaulF

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 09:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:44:53 pm
He was in Liverpool for a week or so, visiting Kirkby and Anfield. He's on holiday now. Don;t be suprised if he's at the Euros in Germany though.
I hope we see him co-commentating on the Dutch games with Ten Hag. As Ten-Hag rolls another joint, pops the champagne, and makes it clear he's not expecting to be seen again at OT, without doing anything that would jeopardise a full payout.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:44:53 pm
He was in Liverpool for a week or so, visiting Kirkby and Anfield. He's on holiday now. Don;t be suprised if he's at the Euros in Germany though.

It's like he doesn't he realise he should already be busy working on selling Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Endo and Konate while filming content for our YouTube channel.
Offline kop306

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm »
slot v 7up confirmed
Offline classycarra

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 03:24:11 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:20:43 am
Athletic says - again - that Slot would like to assess the fringe wnd young players before making a decision on their future.

What a concept
Nat Phillips, this is your time!
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 07:56:42 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm
slot v 7up confirmed
So we have 7, EigTH and Ten covered, so it must be 9 this season.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
He's alive!

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
Right Said Fred
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 03:57:53 pm »
Baldie has game.  8)
Offline amir87

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 04:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:57:53 pm
Baldie has game.  8)

That's his daughter mate.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 04:02:24 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:01:42 pm
That's his daughter mate.

Yer filthy animal, that's not what I meant.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 04:03:20 pm »
Arne is in Ibiza. Partying with Big Jorg.  8)
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 04:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:20 pm
Arne is in Ibiza. Partying with Big Jorg.  8)

Looks like the morning after with the bloody mary on the side :D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 04:37:57 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:40:32 pm
He's alive!


Nope. That's Pepe Reina with Alex Curran and Gerrard's daughter.  :missus
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 05:29:27 pm »
Online Anthony

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 08:26:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:29:27 pm
Boss!

No, Head Coach - we've been through this...
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 08:51:22 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:43:47 pm
Right Said Fred

Basis of a chant there for sure
Online Anthony

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 09:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 08:51:22 pm
Basis of a chant there for sure

We was getting nowhere
And so we had a cup of tea...
