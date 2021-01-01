I assumed he was spending his time convincing Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinious Jnr to join us.
Ooh la la...
Nobody states the obvious quite like James Pearce.
Whenever Slot's not on screen, all posters should be asking, "Where's Arne Slot?"
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Wow Arne Slot came from another planet?
Worst. Managerial Head Coach announcement. Ever.
"RAWK makes it through the days relying on the unwavering belief thatArne Slot willtalk..."
Athletic says - again - that Slot would like to assess the fringe wnd young players before making a decision on their future.What a concept
He was in Liverpool for a week or so, visiting Kirkby and Anfield. He's on holiday now. Don;t be suprised if he's at the Euros in Germany though.
He was in Liverpool for a week or so, visiting Kirkby and Anfield. He's on holiday now. Don;t be suprised if he's at the Euros in Germany though.
slot v 7up confirmed
Baldie has game.
That's his daughter mate.
Arne is in Ibiza. Partying with Big Jorg.
He's alive!
Boss!
Right Said Fred
Basis of a chant there for sure
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]