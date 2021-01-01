« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 74581 times)

Offline paisley1977

  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 05:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:00:35 am
Heard its a bit more complicated than that. Ferries burn fuel and therefore have emissions, he can't build his own boat as that takes away trees which can clean the air around us so he's having to swim across the channel bringing each bit of his possessions one by one. This is further complicated by there being Reform MP candidates waiting for him at Dover and throwing his stuff back into the channel once he's turned back to get more. We may never see him.

Don't be daft if he swims across the channel from Holland he'll go to Folkestone not Dover.
Logged


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 05:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:00:35 am
Heard its a bit more complicated than that. Ferries burn fuel and therefore have emissions, he can't build his own boat as that takes away trees which can clean the air around us so he's having to swim across the channel bringing each bit of his possessions one by one. This is further complicated by there being Reform MP candidates waiting for him at Dover and throwing his stuff back into the channel once he's turned back to get more. We may never see him.

If Taylor Swift wasn't swanning about the planet on a private jet, Arne could have caught the boat with a clear conscience
Logged


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 05:32:51 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 05:17:53 pm
Don't be daft if he swims across the channel from Holland he'll go to Folkestone not Dover.

Cold rough seas out there, better to hug the beaches to France and then go for it on the short crossing
Logged


Offline paisley1977

  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 06:01:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:32:51 pm
Cold rough seas out there, better to hug the beaches to France and then go for it on the short crossing

Makes sense then, Dover it is.
Logged


Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 06:36:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:31:36 pm
If Taylor Swift wasn't swanning about the planet on a private jet, Arne could have caught the boat with a clear conscience

Don't you start, she's bloody everywhere. I come in the Arne Slot thread to escape all of that and read in depth about the mechanics of his job title.
Logged


Online Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 07:03:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:31:36 pm
If Taylor Swift wasn't swanning about the planet on a private jet, Arne could have caught the boat with a clear conscience

Green Day and Foo Fighters are also doing a world tour Rob, are Dave Grohl and Billy Joe Armstrong to blame as well?

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:32:51 pm
Cold rough seas out there, better to hug the beaches to France and then go for it on the short crossing

This is the kind of lateral thinking we need from our new manager Head Coach
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:36:02 pm
I guess Ward and Marques are just sat around doing fuck all as Edwards is doing all from his laptop.

He isn't called laptop Eddie for nothing. 
Logged

Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
He isn't called laptop Eddie for nothing. 

Craig is never going to live down calling him Laptop Eddie is he ;)
Logged


Online Historical Fool

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 07:28:40 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Craig is never going to live down calling him Laptop Eddie is he ;)

Can you blame him? Edwards appointment basically guaranteed his own loss of power and resignation from the Club. They clearly didnt see eye to ayre back then and its no surprise Craig was forced out. I have some sympathy for Craig, whether you liked him or not and despite some notable gaffes, he did serve for over a decade at the Club 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm




Offline Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 03:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:36:40 pm
Don't you start, she's bloody everywhere. I come in the Arne Slot thread to escape all of that and read in depth about the mechanics of his job title.

Shake it off.
Logged
 




Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 03:29:27 pm »
Have we received the ransom note yet?
Logged


Offline CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 03:37:57 pm »
Do find it a bit bizarre they've left it so long between announcement and all the pics, interviews, etc.
Logged

Offline stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 04:56:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:37:57 pm
Do find it a bit bizarre they've left it so long between announcement and all the pics, interviews, etc.

The club have dropped the ball there a bit in my view. No point making an announcement that he's officially the man in charge on June 1st, when there's no follow up except that story with Westerveld and the manager-history article. No issue with him and people at the club having a holiday after a long season, but at least get a quote from the new man in charge how he's looking forward to being part of the club or whatever. Or let him make a short video for social media.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 04:59:02 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 04:56:41 pm
The club have dropped the ball there a bit in my view. No point making an announcement that he's officially the man in charge on June 1st, when there's no follow up except that story with Westerveld and the manager-history article. No issue with him and people at the club having a holiday after a long season, but at least get a quote from the new man in charge how he's looking forward to being part of the club or whatever. Or let him make a short video for social media.

He's been in Liverpool, so no reason he couldn't have done some PR stuff then gone away for a short break.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 05:14:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:59:02 pm
He's been in Liverpool, so no reason he couldn't have done some PR stuff then gone away for a short break.

Plenty of walls across the city...
Logged


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 05:37:26 pm »
He's refusing to do any media until after all the Klopp murals have been whitewashed.
Logged


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 06:06:19 pm »
https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1799483420407402746

Quote
"I think Liverpool have made a very good choice!"

Louis van Gaal on Arne Slot, Liverpool's replacement for Jurgen Klopp
Logged

Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 06:06:56 pm »
I think he may still be waiting for his work permit to come through. They take between 3 and 8 weeks to finalise.
Logged

