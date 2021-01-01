Heard its a bit more complicated than that. Ferries burn fuel and therefore have emissions, he can't build his own boat as that takes away trees which can clean the air around us so he's having to swim across the channel bringing each bit of his possessions one by one. This is further complicated by there being Reform MP candidates waiting for him at Dover and throwing his stuff back into the channel once he's turned back to get more. We may never see him.
Don't be daft if he swims across the channel from Holland he'll go to Folkestone not Dover.
Cold rough seas out there, better to hug the beaches to France and then go for it on the short crossing
If Taylor Swift wasn't swanning about the planet on a private jet, Arne could have caught the boat with a clear conscience
I guess Ward and Marques are just sat around doing fuck all as Edwards is doing all from his laptop.
He isn't called laptop Eddie for nothing.
Craig is never going to live down calling him Laptop Eddie is he
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter. Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.
Don't you start, she's bloody everywhere. I come in the Arne Slot thread to escape all of that and read in depth about the mechanics of his job title.
Do find it a bit bizarre they've left it so long between announcement and all the pics, interviews, etc.
The club have dropped the ball there a bit in my view. No point making an announcement that he's officially the man in charge on June 1st, when there's no follow up except that story with Westerveld and the manager-history article. No issue with him and people at the club having a holiday after a long season, but at least get a quote from the new man in charge how he's looking forward to being part of the club or whatever. Or let him make a short video for social media.
He's been in Liverpool, so no reason he couldn't have done some PR stuff then gone away for a short break.
"I think Liverpool have made a very good choice!"Louis van Gaal on Arne Slot, Liverpool's replacement for Jurgen Klopp
