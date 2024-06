Very sad for Quansah and Jones missing out on England but secretly very happy they get a full preseason with Slot.



A shame for them both, no doubt, but you'd expect both were fully-aware of being on the fringes of the squad rather than being likely to make the final selection - I'm sure it's no the blow that it might be to, for example, James Maddison, who's been involved with the seniors a bit more.